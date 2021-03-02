I hate plain Digestives, they are horrible, even the chocolate ones only make them a tiny bit less bland.



Only thing Digestives are good for is being the base in the Cheesecake, what is the point in them besides that.



Biscuit Rant over now.



haha try telling that to my one year old grandsonHe's just started walking and never seen him move so fast as when I've got a digestive with me brew. Stands there smacking his lips together and staring at me until I cave in and break his some off.To be fair, he hasn't been introduced to any other biccie yet. So in a few months he probably wont even bother his arse with a digestive once he discovers what other biscuity treats are available to his little taste buds