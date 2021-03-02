« previous next »
Author Topic: Biscuits  (Read 7840 times)

Online rawcusk8

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #160 on: March 2, 2021, 07:53:44 pm »
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.
Online RedSince86

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #161 on: March 2, 2021, 08:50:01 pm »
Lockdown #1 i discovered Coconut Rings which are amazing, but i rediscovered the magic of Fox's chocolate malts which have taken the top spot now.



Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #162 on: March 2, 2021, 09:01:29 pm »
Absolutely love these

Online tubby pls.

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #163 on: March 2, 2021, 09:02:51 pm »
You're not wrong on the Viennese, they're delicious.
Offline LiamG

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #164 on: March 2, 2021, 09:15:17 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March  2, 2021, 07:53:44 pm
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.

They were discontinued in our store, very poor seller
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #165 on: March 2, 2021, 09:20:06 pm »
I prefer a flan
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #166 on: March 3, 2021, 05:28:29 pm »
Have really rekindled my love of biscuits this lockdown - damn you coronavirus!

There's pretty much no biscuits that I don't like
Online RedSince86

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #167 on: March 3, 2021, 05:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on March  3, 2021, 05:28:29 pm
Have really rekindled my love of biscuits this lockdown - damn you coronavirus!

There's pretty much no biscuits that I don't like
I hate plain Digestives, they are horrible, even the chocolate ones only make them a tiny bit less bland.

Only thing Digestives are good for is being the base in the Cheesecake, what is the point in them besides that.

Biscuit Rant over now.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #168 on: March 3, 2021, 06:06:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  3, 2021, 05:40:52 pm
I hate plain Digestives, they are horrible, even the chocolate ones only make them a tiny bit less bland.

Only thing Digestives are good for is being the base in the Cheesecake, what is the point in them besides that.

Biscuit Rant over now.

nice with a spread of butter on though

Online Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #169 on: March 3, 2021, 06:53:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  3, 2021, 05:40:52 pm
I hate plain Digestives, they are horrible, even the chocolate ones only make them a tiny bit less bland.

Only thing Digestives are good for is being the base in the Cheesecake, what is the point in them besides that.

Biscuit Rant over now.

haha try telling that to my one year old grandson

He's just started walking and never seen him move so fast as when I've got a digestive with me brew.  Stands there smacking his lips together and staring at me until I cave in and break his some off.

To be fair, he hasn't been introduced to any other biccie yet.  So in a few months he probably wont even bother his arse with a digestive once he discovers what other biscuity treats are available to his little taste buds :)
Online RedSince86

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #170 on: March 3, 2021, 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  3, 2021, 06:53:48 pm
haha try telling that to my one year old grandson

He's just started walking and never seen him move so fast as when I've got a digestive with me brew.  Stands there smacking his lips together and staring at me until I cave in and break his some off.

To be fair, he hasn't been introduced to any other biccie yet.  So in a few months he probably wont even bother his arse with a digestive once he discovers what other biscuity treats are available to his little taste buds :)
Lotus Biscoff, mine absolutely love them.

Haven't got the Biscoff spread yet, but i hear it's pure sugar evil for the kids taste buds. :D

Online Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #171 on: March 3, 2021, 07:03:11 pm »
He was crying the other day but his tears soon dried at the mere sight of a digestive.

He looked liked I used to after getting my first pint poured on a Friday afternoon :)
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #172 on: March 3, 2021, 07:04:33 pm »
Discovered Cadburys do Bournville Fingers lately, theyve become a quick favourite.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #173 on: March 3, 2021, 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  3, 2021, 06:06:07 pm
nice with a spread of butter on though

And even better with some onion chutney and a slice of crumbly Lancashire chese.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #174 on: March 3, 2021, 09:50:12 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on March  2, 2021, 09:15:17 pm
They were discontinued in our store, very poor seller
Ah thats shame, maybe I was their only customer? I bought a couple of boxes online last summer, hadnt seen them anywhere for months then saw them crop up in Lidl last month.
Offline Slippers

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #175 on: March 4, 2021, 10:08:20 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  3, 2021, 06:06:07 pm
nice with a spread of butter on though

Nice sandwiched together with melted Mars bars and a drop of golden syrup.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #176 on: March 4, 2021, 11:42:47 am »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on March  3, 2021, 05:28:29 pm
Have really rekindled my love of biscuits this lockdown - damn you coronavirus!

There's pretty much no biscuits that I don't like
My lockdown discovery has been Borders old fashioned ginger crunch.

Bit pricey but worth the extra. What a biscuit.
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #177 on: March 4, 2021, 04:02:43 pm »
Mrs Grobbelrevell tried telling me last night that Party Rings are "the best biscuits".

Bloody hell.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #178 on: March 4, 2021, 06:02:35 pm »
I've always been partial to Jammie Dodgers, ever since I was a kid. Even now I'll happily have a few with a cuppa, this will explain my 44 inch waist!  :-X
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 01:46:23 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March  4, 2021, 06:02:35 pm
I've always been partial to Jammie Dodgers, ever since I was a kid.
Oddly, they always taste stale to me.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on March  4, 2021, 11:42:47 am
My lockdown discovery has been Borders old fashioned ginger crunch.

Bit pricey but worth the extra. What a biscuit.
Bloody good biscuit they are. A favourite of mine but yeah a touch pricey.

Quote from: RedSince86 on March  3, 2021, 06:58:30 pm
Lotus Biscoff, mine absolutely love them.

Haven't got the Biscoff spread yet, but i hear it's pure sugar evil for the kids taste buds. :D


Eating two of these as we speak, bit of sugar before a run  ;D The spread is sickly but lovely, really silky smooth and sweet but literally couldn't be more sugar, fat and calorie packed if it tried. We bought it to put in a cake during the first lockdown and quickly went through what was left in the jar. I can't believe people could spread it on toast etc as it's just too sickly sweet, but a small bit on the end of a lotus biscuit is lovely.
Online rob1966

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 05:11:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  3, 2021, 06:58:30 pm
Lotus Biscoff, mine absolutely love them.

Haven't got the Biscoff spread yet, but i hear it's pure sugar evil for the kids taste buds. :D



My lad made French toast with this on the other day, bloody lovely. I also put it on his pancakes on pancake day and I'll put it on his toast as a once a week treat. I eat it from the jar with a spoon too. I'm in the doghouse though, as the missus bought the biscuits that have the filling in the middle, I've ate them all while she was at work  :-[

There is a place by us that does proper milkshakes with ice cream in them, she does a Biscoff one, death by milkshake ;D
Online Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March  4, 2021, 04:02:43 pm
Mrs Grobbelrevell tried telling me last night that Party Rings are "the best biscuits".

Bloody hell.

Hello 1980's - Ive missed you!!

After tea treat when I was a lad.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:38:18 am »
i've just had a fig roll - are they classed as biscuits or cakes?

anyhoo - lovely

Online RedSince86

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:47:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:11:47 pm
My lad made French toast with this on the other day, bloody lovely. I also put it on his pancakes on pancake day and I'll put it on his toast as a once a week treat. I eat it from the jar with a spoon too. I'm in the doghouse though, as the missus bought the biscuits that have the filling in the middle, I've ate them all while she was at work  :-[

There is a place by us that does proper milkshakes with ice cream in them, she does a Biscoff one, death by milkshake ;D
That does sound amazing.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:38:18 am
i've just had a fig roll - are they classed as biscuits or cakes?

anyhoo - lovely
Biscuit all the way.

Just as a Jaffa Cake is quite clearly a cake.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:42:15 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:38:18 am
i've just had a fig roll - are they classed as biscuits or cakes?

anyhoo - lovely



Urgh. Them and Garibaldis give me nasty flashbacks to my Gran saying she had biscuits in the tin, youd get all excited only to open it up and be confronted with those monstrosities.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:42:15 pm
Them and Garibaldis

Garibaldi.  Italian revolutionary, ends up as a type of biscuit.

The number of biscuits that are named after revolutionaries

You've got your Garibaldi of course.
You've got your Bourbon
and then there's the Peek Freans Trotsky Assortment.
Online reddebs

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm »
Fruit shorties for me.

I know, I know most of you wouldn't look twice or would turn your noses up at them if offered but I couldn't care less, I love them!
