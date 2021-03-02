My lockdown discovery has been Borders old fashioned ginger crunch.
Bit pricey but worth the extra. What a biscuit.
Bloody good biscuit they are. A favourite of mine but yeah a touch pricey.
Lotus Biscoff, mine absolutely love them.
Haven't got the Biscoff spread yet, but i hear it's pure sugar evil for the kids taste buds.
Eating two of these as we speak, bit of sugar before a run
The spread is sickly but lovely, really silky smooth and sweet but literally couldn't be more sugar, fat and calorie packed if it tried. We bought it to put in a cake during the first lockdown and quickly went through what was left in the jar. I can't believe people could spread it on toast etc as it's just too sickly sweet, but a small bit on the end of a lotus biscuit is lovely.