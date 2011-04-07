Tunnocks Caramel Wafers, absolutely essential. All their stuff is lovely to be honest. Whenever I go to Scotland I buy shit loads of the stuff you can't easily get down here, like the Snowballs.



Just coming on to post that. They are fantastic.Someone once told me about a meeting they had there once. Traditional old Scottish family company, wood panelled offices, extremely formal. At the end of the meeting a phone was lifted and a call consisting solely of the words "the biscuits please" was made. A few minutes later a lady with a tea trolley laden with tea and only Tunnocks biscuits appeared in the office."The biscuits" are treated with almost reverential respect.