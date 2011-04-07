« previous next »
Author Topic: Biscuits  (Read 6185 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #120 on: April 7, 2011, 11:03:53 PM »
Phillip Degen
Offline "Nookie".

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #121 on: April 8, 2011, 12:46:54 AM »
Quote from: RedRabbit on April  7, 2011, 09:01:22 PM
The  KING of biscuits:

 

Agreed

Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  7, 2011, 10:18:44 PM
These from M&S are AMAZING. :lickin



I love them too. Made by Fox's for M&S.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #122 on: November 21, 2020, 04:48:52 PM »
Picked up a box of Lebkuchen from the ASDA - Half price £1.50

Yet to taste a Lebkuchen as nice as these.  Absolutely delicious with a cup of coffee. :lickin

Offline joe buck

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #123 on: November 21, 2020, 05:27:48 PM »
What happened to dundee biscuits big fuckers choc on one side
short cake the other with sugar on six in a pack :lickin
Online Buck Pete

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #124 on: November 21, 2020, 05:52:24 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on November 21, 2020, 05:27:48 PM
What happened to dundee biscuits big fuckers choc on one side
short cake the other with sugar on six in a pack :lickin

Fuck yeah.  They were an after-tea staple back in the 80's :lickin
Offline tbonejones

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #125 on: November 21, 2020, 10:33:57 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on April  7, 2011, 11:03:53 PM
Phillip Degen

Where the fuck is Degen?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #126 on: November 22, 2020, 04:44:21 AM »
Quote from: tbonejones on November 21, 2020, 10:33:57 PM
Where the fuck is Degen?

Technically speaking Degen is a cake not a biscuit.
Offline joe buck

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #127 on: November 23, 2020, 06:49:05 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 22, 2020, 04:44:21 AM
Technically speaking Degen is a cake not a biscuit.
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 21, 2020, 05:52:24 PM
Fuck yeah.  They were an after-tea staple back in the 80's :lickin
And 70s  :-[
Online Jono69

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #128 on: November 23, 2020, 07:27:05 PM »
Custard Creams
Fruit Shortcake
Milk Chocolate Hobnobs
Almond Biscuits - Marks and Spencer
Offline Samie

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #129 on: November 23, 2020, 08:59:06 PM »
Can't go wrong with Fox's Sports  8)

Offline Statto Red

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #130 on: November 23, 2020, 09:17:48 PM »
Chocolate hobnobs, put in the fridge for at least a day, before consuming a few at a time :lickin

If they're in that cellophane wrapping, doesn't matter what pack of biscuits i get, after opening them i always eat 4 or 5 at once, so can get the wrapper to properly cover them when i go to put them away.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #131 on: November 24, 2020, 06:49:14 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 23, 2020, 08:59:06 PM
Can't go wrong with Fox's Sports  8)



Is eating a whole packet in one session you're version of being a professional sportsman?
Offline butchersdog

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #132 on: November 24, 2020, 10:02:34 AM »
Tunnocks Caramel Wafers, absolutely essential. All their stuff is lovely to be honest. Whenever I go to Scotland I buy shit loads of the stuff you can't easily get down here, like the Snowballs.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #133 on: November 24, 2020, 10:52:00 AM »
Quote from: butchersdog on November 24, 2020, 10:02:34 AM
Tunnocks Caramel Wafers, absolutely essential. All their stuff is lovely to be honest. Whenever I go to Scotland I buy shit loads of the stuff you can't easily get down here, like the Snowballs.

Just coming on to post that. They are fantastic.

Someone once told me about a meeting they had there once. Traditional old Scottish family company, wood panelled offices, extremely formal. At the end of the meeting a phone was lifted and a call consisting solely of the words "the biscuits please" was made. A few minutes later a lady with a tea trolley laden with tea and only Tunnocks biscuits appeared in the office.

"The biscuits" are treated with almost reverential respect.
Offline Samie

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #134 on: November 24, 2020, 11:41:42 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 24, 2020, 06:49:14 AM
Is eating a whole packet in one session you're version of being a professional sportsman?

Yes it is!
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #135 on: November 24, 2020, 12:27:38 PM »
Jammie Dodgers or Mint Viscounts. Case closed.  ;D
Online BJ

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #136 on: November 24, 2020, 05:21:29 PM »
Lotus Biscoff, recently discovered, game changer.
Offline androulla

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:21:37 PM »
Caramel digestives are just gorgeous :)
Online Jono69

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:54:11 PM »
Quote from: BJ on November 24, 2020, 05:21:29 PM
Lotus Biscoff, recently discovered, game changer.

My daughter loves them , takes them in her pack up to school ( The ones where you get 2 in a packet)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:06:54 AM »
Quote from: BJ on November 24, 2020, 05:21:29 PM
Lotus Biscoff, recently discovered, game changer.

Get yourself some of this.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:15:28 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:06:54 AM
Get yourself some of this.



My wife had got a Lotus hamper for my son for Christmas! All sorts of unhealthy goodness in there.
Offline Samie

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #141 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM »
What about the ginger biscuits? I like those of any kind.
Online Jono69

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #142 on: Today at 11:32:55 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:27:20 AM
What about the ginger biscuits? I like those of any kind.

Yeah good call with those , totally forgot about them . So many good biscuits about
Online BJ

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:39:54 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:06:54 AM
Get yourself some of this.


Its on the shopping list, thanks.  Just spotted they do a Magnum type lolly ice as well.  Better ration myself  ;D
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:08:42 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 12:39:54 PM
Its on the shopping list, thanks.  Just spotted they do a Magnum type lolly ice as well.  Better ration myself  ;D
:wellin
Online BJ

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:55:00 PM »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:15:54 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 02:55:00 PM
Did I say something good?

Just correct. But everywhere else they say Ive lolly dont they? Fools!

And yeah, weve had a stash of them too. Nice but only seen ones the size of a mini Magnum so not satisfying enough!
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:33:53 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 02:55:00 PM
Did I say something good?
Always like to see lolly ice used.
I get looked at funny when I say it down here. Even my kids don't get it when I tell them that it's lolly ice.
Online BJ

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:18:38 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:33:53 PM
Always like to see lolly ice used.
I get looked at funny when I say it down here. Even my kids don't get it when I tell them that it's lolly ice.
I bet they say lunch and dinner as well dont they, and not dinner and tea.   ;)
