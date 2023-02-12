« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Quick question for any Electricians..  (Read 10734 times)

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Quick question for any Electricians..
« Reply #80 on: February 12, 2023, 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February 12, 2023, 06:19:18 pm

What does the £400 include and is there an ozev grant on top of that ?


Grant not available these days to the vast majority of people (landlords can still get it..  >:()

The job consists of running a wire from the main electrical inlet to the charger (I'm sourcing that myself), about 10' away.

It'll need to go through two external walls and along the internal garage ceiling. There'll be some fuse/rcd device needed. Approx £100 of materials (at most)

That leaves £300 'labour' charge for 2-3 hours work.

I'm not paying someone that. It's profiteering. And I'm sure there must be some electrician willing to do it for around £250 all in (still £50-£75 an hour)
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,672
Re: Quick question for any Electricians..
« Reply #81 on: February 12, 2023, 09:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 12, 2023, 09:07:33 pm

Grant not available these days to the vast majority of people (landlords can still get it..  >:()

The job consists of running a wire from the main electrical inlet to the charger (I'm sourcing that myself), about 10' away.

It'll need to go through two external walls and along the internal garage ceiling. There'll be some fuse/rcd device needed. Approx £100 of materials (at most)

That leaves £300 'labour' charge for 2-3 hours work.

I'm not paying someone that. It's profiteering. And I'm sure there must be some electrician willing to do it for around £250 all in (still £50-£75 an hour)

Are you confident enough to to things like drill the wall/mount the charger/runs the cabling yourself? I'd do what I could myself and then get a spark to come and do the connections and test it

My brother in law is an electrician, he was charging about £150 a day when he was doing jobs, so there must be some around who'll do the job for under £200
« Last Edit: February 12, 2023, 09:30:22 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Quick question for any Electricians..
« Reply #82 on: February 12, 2023, 09:36:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2023, 09:27:18 pm
Are you confident enough to to things like drill the wall/mount the charger/runs the cabling yourself? I'd do what I could myself and then get a spark to come and do the connections and test it

My brother in law is an electrician, he was charging about £150 a day when he was doing jobs, so there must be some around who'll do the job for under £200


This,not difficult and saves a fortune.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
Re: Quick question for any Electricians..
« Reply #83 on: February 12, 2023, 10:41:35 pm »
You do say in your original quote you had contacted a firm , the guy who fits it wont get the £300 ,  I also take it your supplying the charger socket ( edit : seen in your post now you are )Without seeing the job from what you say it sounds with travel , install , testing and cerfication its probably
half a days work . It actually doesnt sound excessive to me  in all honesty if your getting a specialist firm in who have gone through the process to be registered and trained on ev charging .

Prices have gone through the roof for all trades these last few years , Ive seen plasterers , carpet / floor fitters / kitchen fitters charging £250 a day and there is no need for ongoing training to comply with regulations and amendments to be sat every few years not to mention yearly assessments and calibration and purchase of testing equipment .

Rob mentioned £150 a day , an electrician can get £23 plus an hour on site now for jobs on site and that will be guaranteed 40-50 hours a week with no overheads or visits to wholesalers etc .
« Last Edit: February 13, 2023, 08:50:15 am by gazzam1963 »
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Quick question for any Electricians..
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:01:32 pm »
Just put this in the Weird thread but thought I should probably ask...

There's a fused switch on the wall in our living room next to the fireplace and I have no idea what it does. It isn't for the fireplace or the TV wall above it. However, since yesterday, it has tripped the ground floor socket circuit when it's switched on. Any thoughts?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 