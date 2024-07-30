8 is excellent, its a really different dining experience than anything I've been to before.

The Michelin guys have been there, it's in the guide but hasn't got his star yet (he will). He also has a place in Oxton Village called Oxa (Formerly Fraiche), which is also very good foodwise but quite the same overall experience.

I went to https://www.vetchrestaurant.com/ by Daniel McGeorge (GB Menu winner) a few weeks back which was excellent but worryingly there were lots of free tables (defo not the quality of food mind), it was a Sat night too.



I'd love to go to 8, but had a shocking experience in Oxa.Booked ahead and phoned them to confirm the place was wheelchair accessible, which they confirmed.Turned up and asked for the ramp to be put out to negotiate the single step at the entrance. Then came the fatal response: "We don't have a ramp".I could have turned around and gone home, but we had travelled a fair distance and it was raining, so rather than spoil the evening, I took the decision to walk the 5 yards to the table as I can just about manage this, albeit with significant help. My wife and son then had to lift my wheelchair into the restaurant.At the end of the meal, I commented that the next time we visit the restaurant they should make sure that they have a ramp, as otherwise I could sue them. The response I got was "You'll just have to sue us". This made my blood boil.Unfortunately, it's a situation that's all too familiar to wheelchair users, although you certainly do not need it to be rammed down your throat in such a brutal manner. Disgraceful to be honest.The food? That was lovely, and I'm sure it was thoroughly enjoyed by the other four diners, who seemed to be the only other customers in there all evening.The restaurant was closing that weekend for a fortnight, I presume because it was so quiet. I don't know if it has reopened. I won't be rushing back.