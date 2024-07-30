« previous next »
Reply #4760 on: July 30, 2024, 10:23:58 pm
Did a little anniversary night the Hope Street Hotel, went to Cowshed for steak then Tabac for brekkie the morning after. Cowshed was very good, will definitely go back. Tabac is the best brekkie in town by a mile.
Reply #4761 on: August 2, 2024, 04:07:28 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 30, 2024, 10:23:58 pm
Did a little anniversary night the Hope Street Hotel, went to Cowshed for steak then Tabac for brekkie the morning after. Cowshed was very good, will definitely go back. Tabac is the best brekkie in town by a mile.

Went to Tebac for a drink and then the Cowshed for our third anniversary last week. Three years is leather hence the Cowshed, always thinking. Steak was great in there.

We're going to Cucina di Vincenzo next week off the back of this thread.
Reply #4762 on: August 21, 2024, 02:30:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on July 22, 2024, 04:38:39 pm
Trattoria51 is great. Used to go fairly often and was always decent. 

Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 24, 2024, 03:27:57 pm
The 360 Skybar is worth it for a drink after a slap up Italian meal after Trat 51. Only downside to the 360 is the full on view of the Bitterdome.

Cheers lads. Went yesterday after work.   We did a cocktail in Gino's 360 Bar before heading for a feed in Trattori 51.

Had a table booked in Trat for 5:30.  Got there and it was quiet. By half 6 there almost wasn't a table to be had.  I bet weekends you have to book for sure.

The food was delicious.  I had Chorizo and Gorgonzola artisan pasta in a cream sauce.  Mind-blowingly tasty.   Missus had a king prawn spaghetti dish which looked lovely.  Then for dessert, from the specials board, we both had some kind of small Italian fluffy sponge cake, injected with pistachio paste on a small river of vanilla cream.

I love working in Liverpool.  So many ace eateries and stuff, just yards from our offices :)
Reply #4763 on: August 31, 2024, 08:58:26 am
Went to Fattoush yesterday on Bold Street. Really good. Do yourself a favour and get a handful of the Hot / Cold Mezzes rather than getting a Main Course. A lot more fun. Make sure one of them is the Mouhamara too. I could dip lovely pitta breads into that until my stomach burst.
Reply #4764 on: September 9, 2024, 12:57:54 am
Been working our way through the top end places Nord, The Barn, Roski etc. All great but keep skipping our list to head back to 8 by Andy Sheridan because it's just so good. I really can't bang this drum enough. Easily as good as any 1 star I've ever eaten at and gives 2 star places a run for their money. Can only assume it's the fact that they don't have a wine list the size of Luxembourg is what holds it back. The Michelin folk seem to have an imbalanced fetish for that kind of thing.
Reply #4765 on: September 9, 2024, 04:30:35 pm
Quote from: yes on September  9, 2024, 12:57:54 am
Been working our way through the top end places Nord, The Barn, Roski etc. All great but keep skipping our list to head back to 8 by Andy Sheridan because it's just so good. I really can't bang this drum enough. Easily as good as any 1 star I've ever eaten at and gives 2 star places a run for their money. Can only assume it's the fact that they don't have a wine list the size of Luxembourg is what holds it back. The Michelin folk seem to have an imbalanced fetish for that kind of thing.


Ta for the reminder - Defo got to visit this place.
Much prefer it myself when theres a wine flight so the works done for you.
The list at the Barn isnt massive - went back last week and enjoyed very reasonably priced wines by the glass too.
Is Nord worth a go?
Reply #4766 on: September 12, 2024, 03:37:12 pm
Quote from: yes on September  9, 2024, 12:57:54 am
Been working our way through the top end places Nord, The Barn, Roski etc. All great but keep skipping our list to head back to 8 by Andy Sheridan because it's just so good. I really can't bang this drum enough. Easily as good as any 1 star I've ever eaten at and gives 2 star places a run for their money. Can only assume it's the fact that they don't have a wine list the size of Luxembourg is what holds it back. The Michelin folk seem to have an imbalanced fetish for that kind of thing.

8 is excellent, its a really different dining experience than anything I've been to before.
The Michelin guys have been there, it's in the guide but hasn't got his star yet (he will). He also has a place in Oxton Village called Oxa (Formerly Fraiche), which is also very good foodwise but not quite the same overall experience.
I went to https://www.vetchrestaurant.com/ by Daniel McGeorge (GB Menu winner) a few weeks back which was excellent but worryingly there were lots of free tables (defo not the quality of food mind), it was a Sat night too.
Reply #4767 on: September 13, 2024, 03:00:18 pm
Looks like Roski has closed down

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mystery-after-masterchef-winners-restaurant-29910908

Staff went off on a 2 week break but it never opened it's doors and they haven't been paid. Reviews said they took bookings and accepted their pre-payment and when they arrived it was closed.

Shame
Reply #4768 on: September 15, 2024, 11:58:52 am
Quote from: Tony19:6 on September 12, 2024, 03:37:12 pm
8 is excellent, its a really different dining experience than anything I've been to before.
The Michelin guys have been there, it's in the guide but hasn't got his star yet (he will). He also has a place in Oxton Village called Oxa (Formerly Fraiche), which is also very good foodwise but quite the same overall experience.
I went to https://www.vetchrestaurant.com/ by Daniel McGeorge (GB Menu winner) a few weeks back which was excellent but worryingly there were lots of free tables (defo not the quality of food mind), it was a Sat night too.

I'd love to go to 8, but had a shocking experience in Oxa.
Booked ahead and phoned them to confirm the place was wheelchair accessible, which they confirmed.
Turned up and asked for the ramp to be put out to negotiate the single step at the entrance. Then came the fatal response: "We don't have a ramp".
I could have turned around and gone home, but we had travelled a fair distance and it was raining, so rather than spoil the evening, I took the decision to walk the 5 yards to the table as I can just about manage this, albeit with significant help. My wife and son then had to lift my wheelchair into the restaurant.
At the end of the meal, I commented that the next time we visit the restaurant they should make sure that they have a ramp, as otherwise I could sue them. The response I got was "You'll just have to sue us". This made my blood boil.
Unfortunately, it's a situation that's all too familiar to wheelchair users, although you certainly do not need it to be rammed down your throat in such a brutal manner. Disgraceful to be honest.
The food? That was lovely, and I'm sure it was thoroughly enjoyed by the other four diners, who seemed to be the only other customers in there all evening.
The restaurant was closing that weekend for a fortnight, I presume because it was so quiet. I don't know if it has reopened. I won't be rushing back.

Reply #4769 on: September 15, 2024, 08:10:35 pm
After a friends reccomendation I tried Momos Liverpool yesterday in town, located upstairs of the Liverpool Brewing Company.

They don't sell drinks themselves so you'd need to go back downstairs to buy a pint etc. I believe you can also order the food to eat in the pub.

The food itself is Tibetan, I had a chicken Momos (£5) which consisted of 6 pieces of chicken inside a pastry and a spicy dipping sauce. After enjoying that I ordered a more spicy mono (the actual name escapes me) for £6 and the chiii chips for £3.
So it was all very nice, and well priced as well. Could easily go in with a group and order a few different plates each and all enjoy it.
Reply #4770 on: September 16, 2024, 08:30:48 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 13, 2024, 03:00:18 pm
Looks like Roski has closed down

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mystery-after-masterchef-winners-restaurant-29910908

Staff went off on a 2 week break but it never opened it's doors and they haven't been paid. Reviews said they took bookings and accepted their pre-payment and when they arrived it was closed.

Shame


Proper scummy behaviour that.

There was always something a bit off about the owner - I first noticed when he acted like a greedy prick over COVID.

And it was quite a nice place, but way overpriced and not as good as he thinks it was.

Bloody shame for the staff. Cowardly twat doing it by text too.





Reply #4771 on: September 22, 2024, 09:57:43 am
Another visit to Antonios and still bloody marvellous.

The steaks are fantastic - great cuts of meat cooked perfectly. The overall menu is really nice - not overly large but a really nice varied selection of proper dishes.

Service is definitely on the slow side because they have a young kitchen, and I think they spread the orders out to protect the chefs from being overstretched. I dont mind that at all - as long as you make sure the food is very good and worth waiting for, thats all fine by me. And thats definitely what they do, the food is great.

We had starters and mains, a couple of beers and a bottle of wine, and were in there for a leisurely two hours in total.

Highly recommended.

Reply #4772 on: October 2, 2024, 09:46:31 am
Key Lime Coffee is pretty boss
Reply #4773 on: October 2, 2024, 11:15:23 am
Has anyone been to the Art School recently?

Pondering going for my daughter's 21st
Reply #4774 on: October 3, 2024, 05:06:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2024, 11:15:23 am
Has anyone been to the Art School recently?

Pondering going for my daughter's 21st

Not recently mate. Been a few times and found it to be very nice, but very overpriced.

Id be more inclined to try somewhere like 8 by Andrew Sheridan, or Vetch, or Nord if it was me. Although I haven't been myself, people whose opinion I trust rate all of these more highly than the Art School.


For somewhere a bit cheaper, Spire is fantastic.
Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm
Quote from: Only Me on October  3, 2024, 05:06:27 pm
Not recently mate. Been a few times and found it to be very nice, but very overpriced.

Id be more inclined to try somewhere like 8 by Andrew Sheridan, or Vetch, or Nord if it was me. Although I haven't been myself, people whose opinion I trust rate all of these more highly than the Art School.


For somewhere a bit cheaper, Spire is fantastic.


Thanks for the tips  :thumbup
Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm

Thanks for the tips  :thumbup

No worries mate.

Another possibility - a mate in the food industry has just tonight given me a glowing review of the new Gulf House restaurant off Duke St. Looks fantastic - defo going to give it a go soon.
Reply #4777 on: Today at 10:23:15 am
The Florist on Hardman Street has closed
Reply #4778 on: Today at 10:39:49 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:23:15 am
The Florist on Hardman Street has closed

I know two Botanists have closed in East Cheshire so looks like another chain in difficulty.
Reply #4779 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2024, 11:15:23 am
Has anyone been to the Art School recently?

Pondering going for my daughter's 21st

I went in June for the tasting menu and whilst it was very nice, Id agree with the sentiments above - overpriced for what it is. Its quite a distance away from Michelin level IMO.

I went on a Thursday night and it was quiet enough - quite a few American accents around and a couple of big groups - I suspect in town for the Taylor Swift concert like me.

Food, wine, atmosphere all really good but Id be surprised if you cant get better in and around Merseyside for the same price.

For context, in the September international break I took a weekend trip to Amersham and booked the tasting menu at their 1* restaurant - Artichoke. Similar price - £5 dearer than the Art School but difference in quality was noticeable.
Reply #4780 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm
Forgot to put it in here at the time but went up to Moor Hall in Ormskirk for my 40th birthday in July. We stayed overnight, and got the wine pairings too, which all added up to a pretty daft amount of money - certainly not something you'd drop unless it was a special occasion. But it was a special occasion, and it was hands down the best meal I've ever had. MH has two stars and the whole experience was off the scale, so many little touches that started as soon as we were shown into the bar before the main part of the meal and given the pre-meal snacks. The tasting menu is advertised at about 8 courses but in reality there's quite a lot more than that. I couldn't recommend it highly enough, for breakfast the next day we ate at the Barn which is the other restaurant on site which has a star of its own, and you can get lunch there for a pretty reasonable price if you fancy heading up.
