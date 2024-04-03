So I guess youre looking for a load of vegan or vegetarian places.



Had a cracking meal at Mr. Chilli Chinese the other week, big gang of us and we went for the banquet. Excellent, good value and too much food if anything.



Not necessarily, most places seem to do decent vegetarian, I'll have a peruse... almost every place has a token veggie dish or not. Haha, that seems the vegeterian lifestyle... get a menu, four pages long, and the only ones you can have are the little dishes with a (V) next to themThough if there's great vegetarian or vegan places I'd go meat-free for a change (I must be in love)Mr Chilli is boss and I will be paying yet another return visit