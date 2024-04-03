« previous next »
Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 3, 2024, 02:05:39 pm
Booking Hawksmoor for middle of April. Looking forward to trying the steaks from there
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 3, 2024, 02:50:55 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 28, 2023, 11:09:33 pm
For Italian, I would say

Cucina Di Vincenzo's


Thats a little gem isnt it. Near the halfway house on Woolton Road for those that dont know. Great recommendations on the Italian wines too in there
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 3, 2024, 08:10:34 pm
Quote from: Livbes on April  2, 2024, 07:03:13 pm
Sorry for the terrible source but could be interesting. Have to try it when Im back home.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/great-british-menu-winner-open-28923386

Ta for the heads up - will have to look out for that one!

Off to Sanskruti again in a couple of weeks - can't wait.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 3, 2024, 09:03:18 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  3, 2024, 02:05:39 pm
Booking Hawksmoor for middle of April. Looking forward to trying the steaks from there

Superb steaks. The special cuts to share are exceptional
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 9, 2024, 09:48:47 am
Quote from: androulla on March 16, 2024, 11:31:18 pm
Il forno on Duke Street its been one of my faves for years 🥰

Went there last week when down for 4 days, very nice.
Thanks for the heads up.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
May 2, 2024, 07:54:27 pm
First visit to Mowgli for yonks.

Went to the Castle St one had had a great night. Food is still ace, Im glad to say. Place still has a good busy vibe, and dining area is really nice.

Particularly enjoyed the Goan fish curry and the temple dhal.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
May 5, 2024, 12:30:37 am
'Three hobbits and an elf'  ;D

at the Belzan bistro on Smithdown  (here for Comic Con)




https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cxr3lw3elk4o
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
May 7, 2024, 01:12:53 pm
A shout out for the Refreshment Rooms at Rock Ferry.

We stopped off there on the way back from the game on Sunday. Had the small pork roast. Superb. Best roast dinner I've had in a long time. And fantastic value.

I think this could be a regular post match stop-off!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
May 7, 2024, 01:21:35 pm
For those into their tasting menus, Vetch is due to open this week.

https://www.vetchrestaurant.com/

Dan McGeorge is the man behind it
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 11:31:27 am
mooching this thread planning a bit of a "eat out every day" week in June with the bird

suggestions welcome, zero preferences except she has an aversion to meat and I think seafood is shit
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 03:57:46 pm
The people behind cucina de Vincenzo on woolton road are opening a new small plates venue next door but one from Tuesday called vivi
https://www.instagram.com/vivi_liverpool/
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:31:27 am
mooching this thread planning a bit of a "eat out every day" week in June with the bird

suggestions welcome, zero preferences except she has an aversion to meat and I think seafood is shit

So I guess youre looking for a load of vegan or vegetarian places.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
Had a cracking meal at Mr. Chilli Chinese the other week, big gang of us and we went for the banquet. Excellent, good value and too much food if anything.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Today at 06:12:17 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
So I guess youre looking for a load of vegan or vegetarian places.

Not necessarily, most places seem to do decent vegetarian, I'll have a peruse... almost every place has a token veggie dish or not. Haha, that seems the vegeterian lifestyle... get a menu, four pages long, and the only ones you can have are the little dishes with a (V) next to them

Though if there's great vegetarian or vegan places I'd go meat-free for a change (I must be in love)

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
Had a cracking meal at Mr. Chilli Chinese the other week, big gang of us and we went for the banquet. Excellent, good value and too much food if anything.

Mr Chilli is boss and I will be paying yet another return visit
