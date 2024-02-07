Not sure why a tyre company gets the final say on stuff like this.



Anyhow went into Tiger Rock on renshaw street last week, really good Asian food. Got 3 of the small plates they do which was plenty for an evening meal.



Love Tiger Rock. Been in the North John St & Smithdown ones loads, but went to the Renshaw one for first time last month.Got given a table in what feels like the overflow bit at the back - you can't really see the windows or the kitchen from this part. It was so dinny in there, I could hardly hear my mrs speaking. The noise was doing my head in and ruining it. When they came to take the order I asked for a different table, and I had to wait a bit, but they eventually moved us to the main section near the windows. It was like a different restaurant, was so much better.So if you go to the Renshaw one, try and get a table in main section, not that bit at the back.