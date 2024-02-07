« previous next »
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4680 on: February 7, 2024, 10:23:41 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February  7, 2024, 08:26:42 pm
Anyone been to Cargo and what's it like?

Went a few weeks ago and thought it was brilliant. Its not cheap but the food was top notch so didnt  feel overcharged
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4681 on: February 7, 2024, 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on January  7, 2024, 12:32:42 pm
Went to Cargo Seafood last night on Princes Parade, proper good food. Mrs shooters had Scallops to start while I had mussels in a white wine and cream sauce. Both excellent. She wanted oysters too but they werent available which was disappointing, the waiter said there were none at market, nor clams.

She had kerelean fish curry for mains (monkfish fillets and tiger prawns) while I had chefs recommendation spicy tomato and prawn pasta. Really good cooking on the fish/prawns and both sauces were decent without being spectacular.

£105 including 2 cocktails, a large glass of red and a mocktail. Service included.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4682 on: February 8, 2024, 09:39:42 am »
Quote from: John_P on February  7, 2024, 06:29:37 pm
Not sure why a tyre company gets the final say on stuff like this.

Anyhow went into Tiger Rock on renshaw street last week, really good Asian food. Got 3 of the small plates they do which was  plenty for an evening meal.

Love Tiger Rock. Been in the North John St & Smithdown ones loads, but went to the Renshaw one for first time last month.

Got given a table in what feels like the overflow bit at the back - you can't really see the windows or the kitchen from this part. It was so dinny in there, I could hardly hear my mrs speaking. The noise was doing my head in and ruining it. When they came to take the order I asked for a different table, and I had to wait a bit, but they eventually moved us to the main section near the windows. It was like a different restaurant, was so much better.

So if you go to the Renshaw one, try and get a table in main section, not that bit at the back.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4683 on: February 8, 2024, 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February  7, 2024, 08:26:42 pm
Anyone been to Cargo and what's it like?

Used to go a lot when I lived down the road. Food & service was always great.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4684 on: February 8, 2024, 04:49:14 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February  7, 2024, 08:26:42 pm
Anyone been to Cargo and what's it like?

Quite a while ago but yes and I enjoyed it.

Food was very good, but its a bit out the way, and when we went they were still digging up the dock road and we really struggled getting a taxi home and ended up walking miles.

Bad timing on our part because there was also a big fuck off piling rig working on the dock next door, so any view was fucked too.

Would defo go back though.



Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4685 on: February 9, 2024, 06:09:14 pm »
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4686 on: February 9, 2024, 08:29:19 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on January  8, 2024, 10:56:34 pm
I believe Greggs Doorway, is the best place to take the love of your life and show her how much you love her.
There's the overhyped Michelin rating, and then there's Chop's own 5 star.

I know which one I'm going with.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4687 on: February 13, 2024, 07:05:29 pm »
I believe, or was told, that the original Michelin ratings came from their travel guides, where 1 star meant worth stopping at while youre in the area, 2 stars meant worth a detour, and 3 stars meant worth travelling to specifically. Its obviously deviated from that.

Popped into Free State Kitchen the other day as my partner has been craving a burger. She went for the Chinese New Year special and I had a cheeseburger. When the offer is on, its hard to beat for cracking value for a quality burger. Partner did say that the hoisin chicken burger wasnt as good as last year though, theyd used chewier thigh meat whereas last year it was a breast in a more moist sauce, this year more like a dry rub. Still good though.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4688 on: February 17, 2024, 12:06:58 pm »
The Liverpool Post (which I still haven't subscribed to) has published a bit of a not-quite-takedown of the Michelin-influenced experience at Sheridan's joint, a good read

Quote
But complete control requires unwavering acquiescence. Were told what to eat. Told how to eat it. How long the duck was hung for, and at what temperature it was cooked. Stopping, starting, tucking into something lovely, then feeling oddly robbed of joy when, after a mouthful, its gone. Never, ever, getting anything that even comes close to an actual meal: merely hints and whispers of what a meal might, possibly, theoretically taste like. Dont ask for more. Just be grateful your Instagram grid has been fed.

All the while, were not really relaxing or enjoying time with our dining partners  robbed of the leisure and intimacy that dining out promises. Instead were forced to ask panicky questions about sous vide, filling the silence with conversation as substantial as a citrus foam.

I suppose, by turning up the LCD Soundsystem soundtrack, its Sheridans way of saying, hey, were really cool about all of this. And, to a point, thats fair: our host and our chefs couldn't be sweeter. But there is an odd, unresolved tension blanketing every mini course, and every mini lesson. A sense that were less of a guest and more of a witness.

I won't be back. The evening left me wanting both less, and more. And the most depressing thing? These people can really cook.

I haven't been there. No idea if article is shit or good. Watching the Bear lately, and I feel like I've eaten in that world - and it's, like, not soul food in any true sense and I feel I understand their conclusion.

Modernist Cuisine recommends things such as injecting chicken with brine. I haven't quite found the inclination to bother diverging from Marcella Hazan, myself. Yeah, my belly'll decide
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4689 on: February 17, 2024, 09:44:12 pm »
If they cant relax or enjoy time with their partners and dont understand that a tasting menu is just that, and not a meal, then they are in the wrong job.

We were told what to eat what did you expect at a tasting experience?

Theres space for everyone to enjoy the food that speaks to them, not sure why that writer had to be so cunty
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4690 on: February 18, 2024, 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on February 17, 2024, 09:44:12 pm
If they cant relax or enjoy time with their partners and dont understand that a tasting menu is just that, and not a meal, then they are in the wrong job.

We were told what to eat what did you expect at a tasting experience?

Theres space for everyone to enjoy the food that speaks to them, not sure why that writer had to be so cunty

Exactly my thoughts.

Dont want to experience small plates of exceptional food which will likely be a new experience in some way for most, then dont go for a fucking tasting menu experience.

Would be like me going to McNasty's and complaining the table service was non-existent.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4691 on: February 18, 2024, 10:18:19 pm »
Best burger place to check? :)
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4692 on: February 18, 2024, 10:58:13 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on February 18, 2024, 10:18:19 pm
Best burger place to check? :)

Free State Kitchen
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4693 on: February 20, 2024, 07:24:02 pm »
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4694 on: February 20, 2024, 11:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on February 20, 2024, 07:24:02 pm
Never write a bad review about a Liverpool restaurant rant

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/d6765e10-d10a-4f21-a1f6-50307bbfe0f5?shareToken=20c62494b4288dece036b0778972dcc1

As if we needed any more evidence that Giles Coren is a detestable c*nt
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4695 on: February 21, 2024, 12:04:47 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on February 20, 2024, 11:32:05 pm
As if we needed any more evidence that Giles Coren is a detestable c*nt

Along with the majority of people commenting on the article, sadly.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4696 on: February 21, 2024, 10:01:24 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on February 20, 2024, 11:32:05 pm
As if we needed any more evidence that Giles Coren is a detestable c*nt
Frigging hell, what an absolute spineless, odious gobshite Coren is for that. Of course he stands alone with his acerbic opinions, I've listened so so many podcasts in which both celebrities and politicians will anecdotally mention Liverpool with absolute fondness.
So Giles Coren can go fuck himself.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4697 on: February 21, 2024, 10:11:24 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on February 20, 2024, 07:24:02 pm
Never write a bad review about a Liverpool restaurant rant

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/d6765e10-d10a-4f21-a1f6-50307bbfe0f5?shareToken=20c62494b4288dece036b0778972dcc1

Thing is he is basing this off a comment from Liverpool World - a Twitter with 943 followers

He wrote a whole article calling Liverpool and Scousers thin skinned crybabies because of one article from a small Twitter page

The irony of it
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4698 on: February 21, 2024, 04:12:26 pm »
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4699 on: February 22, 2024, 02:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 21, 2024, 10:11:24 am
Thing is he is basing this off a comment from Liverpool World - a Twitter with 943 followers

He wrote a whole article calling Liverpool and Scousers thin skinned crybabies because of one article from a small Twitter page

The irony of it
.

Bit rich coming from that twat after posting on Twitter about the journalist Dawn Foster's death (aged 34) "Fuck off to Hell where you belong" . And all because she had the temerity to truthfully say Coren only got a job at The Times because of his famous father Alan Coren
There's numerous stories about him being a nasty twat. Including setting up an alternative Twitter account to send Antisemitic message to defend his wife from critics. It's shameful the BBC regularly employ him

https://www.indy100.com/news/giles-coren-twitter-alternative-account-pavel-pilnik-jonathan-nunn-wife-antisemitism-8703366
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4700 on: February 27, 2024, 11:46:48 am »
First time in FSK for a while. Didnt disappoint. Im not really a fries man but they were as good as Ive had and the burger was excellent. Onion rings on the side also great.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4701 on: March 1, 2024, 12:23:35 pm »
Finally caved in and used me Roski voucher before it expired.

Really nice evening, better than I was expecting to be honest.

Food was very nice, with the surf and turf dish and the cod being the standouts. Wine flight was excellent, with some interesting choices that complemented the food very well.

We went for the extra cheese course, which had a great variety of cheeses, and very generous portions too. The petit fours were ace as well.

Staff were friendly and attentive, and place had a nice laid back vibe.

Only gripe was the cost. Without our voucher, the night wouldve cost north of £450, would have felt too much for the overall offering, nice as it was.



Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 02:48:33 am »
Got some time after the Man City game before I get my train.  Need some options that do takeout as won't have enough time 2 sit down in restaurant.  Love veggie burgers or other veggie junk food, but chains like McNasty's or BK etc.

Got about 45mins at Lime Street.
