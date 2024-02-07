Finally caved in and used me Roski voucher before it expired.
Really nice evening, better than I was expecting to be honest.
Food was very nice, with the surf and turf dish and the cod being the standouts. Wine flight was excellent, with some interesting choices that complemented the food very well.
We went for the extra cheese course, which had a great variety of cheeses, and very generous portions too. The petit fours were ace as well.
Staff were friendly and attentive, and place had a nice laid back vibe.
Only gripe was the cost. Without our voucher, the night wouldve cost north of £450, would have felt too much for the overall offering, nice as it was.