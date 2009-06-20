Went to 8 by Andrew Sheridan for a second visit a few weeks ago. As poncy as it may be to describe going to a restaurant as an 'experience' that's exactly the fact of the matter.

It's a tasting menu with a chef's table set-up (with Andy literally cooking in front of us) and for me is the best 3-4 hours you could spend in a restaurant in the city.



The food is absolutely exquisite - it's interesting but accessible (he's not an offal man) and the service and overall feel is like spending time with people you've been mates with for years. Andy and the rest of the team tell various stories about life, food and the business itself, but it's not contrived in any way (or *too* casual) and in true cheffy style comes complete with swearing. If that sort of thing is not for you then just sit back and enjoy the food and they'll engage with you as little or as much as you want them to.



We also took the wine flight and along with numerous pre-meal drinks between the four of us the bill came in slightly north of a grand, but other than the usual pleasantly drunk "we could have gone on holiday for that" post-restaurant comments we all agreed it was worth it. If you're a bit more frugal you could skip the wine flight and pre-drinks and at that point it's not coming in at not much more than the likes of Manifest but there really is no comparison in terms of the overall experience.



Just for context the week before we'd done four days in London taking in five different Michelin-starred restaurants (plus Yannick Alléno's new gaff in the Four Seasons which is pretty much guaranteed a place in the guide next year). All brilliant with some outstanding dishes and service but none of those places particularly outshone 8.



If it's not the first restaurant in the city to win a star I'll eat my hat.

