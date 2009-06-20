« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 567077 times)

Offline TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4640 on: October 24, 2023, 07:00:34 pm »
You've also got Buyers club which does really nice pasta and pizza plus it's a cool bar.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Offline Momos_righteye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4641 on: October 25, 2023, 08:47:15 am »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on October 24, 2023, 07:00:34 pm
You've also got Buyers club which does really nice pasta and pizza plus it's a cool bar.

+1 I think it under the radar a little. Butter beans dish is tremendous & great wine selection.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,444
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4642 on: October 25, 2023, 09:23:05 am »
Cheers for the recommendations, will check some of these out
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,464
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4643 on: October 25, 2023, 10:50:16 am »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on October 24, 2023, 07:00:34 pm
You've also got Buyers club which does really nice pasta and pizza plus it's a cool bar.

Had a drink in the courtyard there last spring but based on this Ill check the food out.
« Last Edit: October 31, 2023, 08:07:10 pm by So Howard Philips »
Logged

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • I got the ill communication
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4644 on: October 31, 2023, 05:39:03 pm »
Went to 8 by Andrew Sheridan for a second visit a few weeks ago. As poncy as it may be to describe going to a restaurant as an 'experience' that's exactly the fact of the matter.
It's a tasting menu with a chef's table set-up (with Andy literally cooking in front of us) and for me is the best 3-4 hours you could spend in a restaurant in the city.
 
The food is absolutely exquisite - it's interesting but accessible (he's not an offal man) and the service and overall feel is like spending time with people you've been mates with for years. Andy and the rest of the team tell various stories about life, food and the business itself, but it's not contrived in any way (or *too* casual) and in true cheffy style comes complete with swearing. If that sort of thing is not for you then just sit back and enjoy the food and they'll engage with you as little or as much as you want them to.

We also took the wine flight and along with numerous pre-meal drinks between the four of us the bill came in slightly north of a grand, but other than the usual pleasantly drunk "we could have gone on holiday for that" post-restaurant comments we all agreed it was worth it. If you're a bit more frugal you could skip the wine flight and pre-drinks and at that point it's not coming in at not much more than the likes of Manifest but there really is no comparison in terms of the overall experience.

Just for context the week before we'd done four days in London taking in five different Michelin-starred restaurants (plus Yannick Alléno's new gaff in the Four Seasons which is pretty much guaranteed a place in the guide next year). All brilliant with some outstanding dishes and service but none of those places particularly outshone 8.

If it's not the first restaurant in the city to win a star I'll eat my hat.
 
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4645 on: November 3, 2023, 11:42:06 am »
Quote from: yes on October 31, 2023, 05:39:03 pm
Went to 8 by Andrew Sheridan for a second visit a few weeks ago. As poncy as it may be to describe going to a restaurant as an 'experience' that's exactly the fact of the matter.
It's a tasting menu with a chef's table set-up (with Andy literally cooking in front of us) and for me is the best 3-4 hours you could spend in a restaurant in the city.
 
The food is absolutely exquisite - it's interesting but accessible (he's not an offal man) and the service and overall feel is like spending time with people you've been mates with for years. Andy and the rest of the team tell various stories about life, food and the business itself, but it's not contrived in any way (or *too* casual) and in true cheffy style comes complete with swearing. If that sort of thing is not for you then just sit back and enjoy the food and they'll engage with you as little or as much as you want them to.

We also took the wine flight and along with numerous pre-meal drinks between the four of us the bill came in slightly north of a grand, but other than the usual pleasantly drunk "we could have gone on holiday for that" post-restaurant comments we all agreed it was worth it. If you're a bit more frugal you could skip the wine flight and pre-drinks and at that point it's not coming in at not much more than the likes of Manifest but there really is no comparison in terms of the overall experience.

Just for context the week before we'd done four days in London taking in five different Michelin-starred restaurants (plus Yannick Alléno's new gaff in the Four Seasons which is pretty much guaranteed a place in the guide next year). All brilliant with some outstanding dishes and service but none of those places particularly outshone 8.

If it's not the first restaurant in the city to win a star I'll eat my hat.
 

Thanks for that, had my eye on it since I saw it opened and Lerpwl shut. That's the only place I have been in Liverpool that I have had an experience like that at, rather than just the tasting menu.

Will be going here in the near future off the back of your review!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4646 on: November 3, 2023, 10:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 11:42:06 am
Thanks for that, had my eye on it since I saw it opened and Lerpwl shut. That's the only place I have been in Liverpool that I have had an experience like that at, rather than just the tasting menu.

Will be going here in the near future off the back of your review!

And me, cheers!

Went to Mays Thai Kitchen in Childwall for first time tonight.

Really good night. Busy neighbourhood restaurant with really good food - best Thai food Ive eaten in Liverpool by a mile.

Its very busy, and not somewhere for a special occasion, but the staff are dead nice and theres a really nice buzz about the place.

Two courses, and a couple of glasses of wine, £30 a head. Bargain, its a great little place.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4647 on: November 4, 2023, 08:34:29 am »
Pho is bangin
Logged

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • I got the ill communication
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4648 on: November 5, 2023, 06:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 11:42:06 am
Thanks for that, had my eye on it since I saw it opened and Lerpwl shut. That's the only place I have been in Liverpool that I have had an experience like that at, rather than just the tasting menu.

Will be going here in the near future off the back of your review!

I'm confident you'll enjoy it.
Just as a money-saving tip they're on buyagift and virgin experience days and you can buy a booking through there at 20% (I think) off. There's a subsidy for weekend bookings but still knocks a good few quid off.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,290
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4649 on: November 10, 2023, 12:28:39 pm »
Lu Ban has closed down. Cant say I was ever interested in their concept of fine dining chinese. Especially when you have to step over the irish bar crowds to get there. Plus when there are far more places in town that are nicer (and cheaper), they were always going to struggle
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4650 on: November 10, 2023, 10:45:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 10, 2023, 12:28:39 pm
Lu Ban has closed down. Cant say I was ever interested in their concept of fine dining chinese. Especially when you have to step over the irish bar crowds to get there. Plus when there are far more places in town that are nicer (and cheaper), they were always going to struggle

I didnt like it. Not sure if it was what we ordered, or just the usual quality, but felt like a slightly nicer chinese, but massively over inflated prices. The fact you could hear a mass of noise every time someone opened the door didnt help!

Shame to see another place shut down though, Liverpool struggles for finer dining places and needs a good food scene with local chefs at the head of them. Too many hidden chains around now.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4651 on: November 11, 2023, 12:11:42 am »
Renshaw food market looks class

==

The post have a good article on our criminal lack of Michelin stars - which is not because of the quality of the food
https://www.livpost.co.uk/p/liverpool-remains-a-michelin-star?r=2f8uaj

Glad it touches on a good restaurant not needing a star - laughed at the mention of overgentrified Manchester and its so-top-end-you're-priced-out restaurants. Is right

Quote
Whether that everyday-ness, a theme for a few of Liverpools best restaurants, causes it to escape the Michelin attention remains to be seen. Industry insiders will often say that the parred-back simplicity of some of Liverpools best venues is probably part of the reason for the lack of Michelin interest. But Manifest has won accolades already in its short life (it has two AA stars) and does feature in the Michelin guide.

When Durand started cooking in his late teens, he knew his progression would eventually hit a ceiling in Liverpool. There wasnt much out there if you wanted to learn, he says. You had to move away to train. He worked as a stagiaire (an industry term for a chef who works, briefly, for free in a high-quality kitchen to earn his stripes) in Oxford, before moving on to a Michelin-star restaurant in Edinburgh and forming part of the opening team at Moor Hall, one of the Aughton stable, which currently has two stars and many believe will add a third. After all of that, Durand arrived back in Liverpool with a desire to implement what he had learned on his travels. Were he to be starting out again now, there might be no need to leave in the first place.

According to most, the current leader of the pack is Andrew Sheridan, who runs the restaurant 8 by Andrew Sheridan on Cook Street. Sheridan tells me that while Michelin is a big talking point its not his main motivator. I am primarily interested in having contented diners and a busy restaurant and, I'm pleased to say that so far, I think we are achieving that, he says.

When I get me xmas bonus, I'm planning to eat out every day for a week - bet I eat well!
« Last Edit: November 11, 2023, 11:58:02 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4652 on: November 11, 2023, 09:15:57 pm »
Went to the the picture drome akshaya for a indian tonight in Kenny with my mrs,been meaning to go for ages after hearing good things about it. Lovely place with great food and friendly staff and decent prices. Will 100% be going back
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,240
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4653 on: November 16, 2023, 10:02:43 pm »
In the Pot last week.  Outstanding fish.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4654 on: November 19, 2023, 04:51:00 pm »
Tried Kokoro for the first time this week, went for a mix of Katsu Chicken Curry and Sweet+Chili Chicken with rice. Very nice.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 03:33:28 am »
I'm up in Liverpool a few times this month. Would like any recommendations on any new veggie/vegan restaurants in city centre, for dinner & breakfast. Or is it the same old places?

Open to most cuisines but rather not burgers or pizza.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 