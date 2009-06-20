Thanks for that, had my eye on it since I saw it opened and Lerpwl shut. That's the only place I have been in Liverpool that I have had an experience like that at, rather than just the tasting menu.
Will be going here in the near future off the back of your review!
And me, cheers!
Went to Mays Thai Kitchen in Childwall for first time tonight.
Really good night. Busy neighbourhood restaurant with really good food - best Thai food Ive eaten in Liverpool by a mile.
Its very busy, and not somewhere for a special occasion, but the staff are dead nice and theres a really nice buzz about the place.
Two courses, and a couple of glasses of wine, £30 a head. Bargain, its a great little place.