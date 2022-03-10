At the risk of becoming a broken record .



Back to the barn at Moor Hall earlier this week for first visit since it got its Michelin star.



Utterly sublime again. The most impressive thing about this place (and the main restaurant) is how they continually strive to improve. The food is on another level to anything else locally - theres nowhere around here that gets anywhere close.



Great value too - we paid around £115 a head, but we had a glass of fizz to start, a bottle of excellent wine, desert wines and a cocktail to round off the evening.



Our three courses were outstanding, and we also got three amuse bouche plates thrown in too. Between us we chose the most expensive starter (a scallop dish) and the most expensive main (turbot). They also do a three course set menu for £45 a head so its possible to eat very well for not too much money.



Honestly if youve not been, just go. Its outstandingly good, and were lucky to have somewhere like this locally, as in my greedy bastard arl arse experience, there are very few places this good in the entire country.



Cant wait to go back again.