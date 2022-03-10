« previous next »
Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]

CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 17, 2022, 10:52:19 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 17, 2022, 10:50:26 am
Cheers, will give them a spin soon!

They're a bit of a small chain (kinda like Mowgli) but my GF loves Thai food so we've eaten there 4 or 5 times and it's always been decent.
Fazak_Red

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 17, 2022, 01:17:07 pm
I tried there in August and thought it was awful. The Green Curry tasted like one I could whip up in the house in five minutes and the Pad Thai just tasted of noodles caked in Soy.
RainbowFlick

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 17, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on March 17, 2022, 01:17:07 pm
I tried there in August and thought it was awful. The Green Curry tasted like one I could whip up in the house in five minutes and the Pad Thai just tasted of noodles caked in Soy.

I don't have the most seasoned tastebuds in the world so I reckon i'll love it regardless  ;D
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 17, 2022, 02:58:13 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on March 17, 2022, 01:17:07 pm
I tried there in August and thought it was awful. The Green Curry tasted like one I could whip up in the house in five minutes and the Pad Thai just tasted of noodles caked in Soy.

Only semi bad dish I've had from there was a Deliveroo once, and thought it was a tad too oily for me. Otherwise they've always been decent.

I imagine there are better, non-chainy type Thai restaurants around like.
gazzalfc

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 17, 2022, 03:01:54 pm
Went to Slims on Bold street a couple of weeks ago one night after work. Very quiet but lovely

Typical Burger/wings place. Very nice

Wouldn't say it was better than Almost famous or Free State Kitchen but miles above Honest and Fat Hippo on Bold Street
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 18, 2022, 09:56:44 pm
At the risk of becoming a broken record.

Back to the barn at Moor Hall earlier this week for first visit since it got its Michelin star.

Utterly sublime again. The most impressive thing about this place (and the main restaurant) is how they continually strive to improve. The food is on another level to anything else locally - theres nowhere around here that gets anywhere close.

Great value too - we paid around £115 a head, but we had a glass of fizz to start, a bottle of excellent wine, desert wines and a cocktail to round off the evening.

Our three courses were outstanding, and we also got three amuse bouche plates thrown in too. Between us we chose the most expensive starter (a scallop dish) and the most expensive main (turbot). They also do a three course set menu for £45 a head so its possible to eat very well for not too much money.

Honestly if youve not been, just go. Its outstandingly good, and were lucky to have somewhere like this locally, as in my greedy bastard arl arse experience, there are very few places this good in the entire country.

Cant wait to go back again.
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 18, 2022, 10:11:52 pm
I still haven't been weirdly, but will try and get there this year for sure.

On a similar note, going to my first Michelin starred restaurant for quite some time when I go skiing next week - super excited for it.
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 18, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on March 18, 2022, 10:11:52 pm
I still haven't been weirdly, but will try and get there this year for sure.

On a similar note, going to my first Michelin starred restaurant for quite some time when I go skiing next week - super excited for it.

Enjoy! Where is it youre going?
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 18, 2022, 10:48:02 pm
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 19, 2022, 12:19:15 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on March 18, 2022, 10:48:02 pm
https://guide.michelin.com/en/auvergne-rhone-alpes/les-deux-alpes/restaurant/le-p-tit-polyte

Looks boss that mate - especially the "Origine" menu. Weirdly, the dessert item on there [the Namelaka] is something I'd never heard of until I had it the other day at Moor Hall. Its like the worlds lightest mousse - even nicer than Angel Delight. No, honest.

gazzalfc

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 24, 2022, 09:57:17 am
Caribou Poutine are moving to Hardman Street in June. Right opposite Fly in the Loaf. Looks like a bigger premises with more room inside to eat.

Does mean their old place will close which is a shame as it is in a great spec as you stumble out of those bars on the ropewalks
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 24, 2022, 10:48:31 am
Quote from: Only Me on March 18, 2022, 09:56:44 pm
At the risk of becoming a broken record.

Back to the barn at Moor Hall earlier this week for first visit since it got its Michelin star.

Utterly sublime again. The most impressive thing about this place (and the main restaurant) is how they continually strive to improve. The food is on another level to anything else locally - theres nowhere around here that gets anywhere close.

Great value too - we paid around £115 a head, but we had a glass of fizz to start, a bottle of excellent wine, desert wines and a cocktail to round off the evening.

Our three courses were outstanding, and we also got three amuse bouche plates thrown in too. Between us we chose the most expensive starter (a scallop dish) and the most expensive main (turbot). They also do a three course set menu for £45 a head so its possible to eat very well for not too much money.

Honestly if youve not been, just go. Its outstandingly good, and were lucky to have somewhere like this locally, as in my greedy bastard arl arse experience, there are very few places this good in the entire country.

Cant wait to go back again.

£115 a head?

I'd expect to take the table home with me for that
pw1008

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 24, 2022, 02:28:22 pm
Might have been mentioned here already so apologies but Neon Jamon reopening on Smithdown next door to Crafty Swine which I think is owned by the same people.
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 24, 2022, 03:17:43 pm
Quote from: pw1008 on March 24, 2022, 02:28:22 pm
Might have been mentioned here already so apologies but Neon Jamon reopening on Smithdown next door to Crafty Swine which I think is owned by the same people.

My missus will be happy, she loved Neon.
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 24, 2022, 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: Only Me on March 19, 2022, 12:19:15 pm
Looks boss that mate - especially the "Origine" menu. Weirdly, the dessert item on there [the Namelaka] is something I'd never heard of until I had it the other day at Moor Hall. Its like the worlds lightest mousse - even nicer than Angel Delight. No, honest.

Yeah that's the menu we'll be going for.

And nicer than Angel Delight...no such thing  ;D ;D
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 25, 2022, 09:57:53 am
hi; on a monday night - anything ok open if you come in at 21.30-22'ish in the city centre ? Would normally settle for a couple of bevvies, but bringing the general - tks !
Jshooters

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 26, 2022, 08:48:55 am
Went to Etsu for the first time last night for my daughters birthday - she loves all things Japanese! Absolute belter of a meal, particular highlights were the tempura soft shell crab, the seared tuna and a beef special (thinly sliced and only barely introduced to the heat). About £30 a head including tip, drinks and dessert but my youngest is 9 so didnt really have adult amounts of food.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 27, 2022, 05:45:23 pm
Etsu is boss and long has been mate. Would always recommend it - the highest compliment I can pay is that my uncles wife and the extended family are Japanese and ate there with us in about 2017 and they thought it was very good.

Good news on Neon Jamon, was always a relaxed place to go and often had a table free.

Went the Montgomery in Eastham today, for Mothers Day. Not anywhere near town (its just off the M53 past Ellesmere Port) but is only a 30 minute drive from us. Disappointing, bang average. It was class last time I went, admittedly some years ago. Had the mixed chicken special and half of it was overcooked.

5 year anniversary this week, so on Wednesday were going to Six by Nico. Hopefully should be as good as usual. Not actually sure what the menu is at the moment, missus booked it and theyre still showing the old menu on the website.
Livbes

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
March 27, 2022, 08:32:25 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2022, 05:45:23 pm
Etsu is boss and long has been mate. Would always recommend it - the highest compliment I can pay is that my uncles wife and the extended family are Japanese and ate there with us in about 2017 and they thought it was very good.

Good news on Neon Jamon, was always a relaxed place to go and often had a table free.

Went the Montgomery in Eastham today, for Mothers Day. Not anywhere near town (its just off the M53 past Ellesmere Port) but is only a 30 minute drive from us. Disappointing, bang average. It was class last time I went, admittedly some years ago. Had the mixed chicken special and half of it was overcooked.

5 year anniversary this week, so on Wednesday were going to Six by Nico. Hopefully should be as good as usual. Not actually sure what the menu is at the moment, missus booked it and theyre still showing the old menu on the website.

Tried to get into the Crafty Swine thats next to the new Neon Jamon this afternoon but no chance, it was heaving. Loved TriBeCa, gutted its gone but really liked both Neon Jamons so glad its coming back.

We ended up in the Tavern which was good and plentiful as always.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 7, 2022, 05:19:47 pm
Went to Bacaro for the 2nd time the other day for lunch. Excellent quality and service. We shared about 7 plates - stand outs were the lamb ragu and the Fritto Misto. Lovely.
sharkeyb

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 7, 2022, 08:24:35 pm
we were in runcorn last weekend to seem my niece in a dance show, we hit up goodle for local resturants, and a thai place came up,

the location was a bit strange, inside another bar, but the food was really good and authentic.  Kung Thai is was, we shared a starter and had a main and drinks it was £25.  i dont think they're really used to dine in customers but the take out seemed to be flying out.  i'm never in runcorn, but if i was i'd go back
Livbes

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 8, 2022, 05:24:07 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  7, 2022, 05:19:47 pm
Went to Bacaro for the 2nd time the other day for lunch. Excellent quality and service. We shared about 7 plates - stand outs were the lamb ragu and the Fritto Misto. Lovely.

We were in earlier this week. Fantastic as always. Staff are excellent too.
jackh

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 11, 2022, 11:50:00 am
Quote from: Livbes on March 27, 2022, 08:32:25 pm
Tried to get into the Crafty Swine thats next to the new Neon Jamon this afternoon but no chance, it was heaving. Loved TriBeCa, gutted its gone but really liked both Neon Jamons so glad its coming back.

We ended up in the Tavern which was good and plentiful as always.

As it's all under the same ownership, the Crafty Swine have retained some elements of the menu from Tribeca - the pizza selection is smaller, as are the pizzas themselves which are about £7 from memory.
Momos_righteye

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 19, 2022, 09:25:41 am
Elzar

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 19, 2022, 10:07:15 am
Barnacle in the Duke Street Market is really good. Enjoyed everything I got on the day, and because it's small the staff are pretty much involved in everything, the same person could seat you, bring over and explain your meals and make your cocktails, so you feel well looked after in that respect.

Great little place and will be going back.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 19, 2022, 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: Momos_righteye on April 19, 2022, 09:25:41 am
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2022/mar/27/jay-rayner-restaurant-review-queens-wine-bar-liverpool-a-very-nice-time-indeed

Sharing in case anyone missed this, one of my favourite spots in the city

Might give them a spin.

Weve been popping into Abditory just around the corner for the odd drink.

https://www.abditorybar.com/
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 19, 2022, 10:20:27 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 19, 2022, 10:19:13 pm
Weve been popping into Abditory just around the corner for the odd drink.

https://www.abditorybar.com/

It's great in there. Amazed I've never heard of Queens given I drank/ate round there numerous times a week until last summer, so a little gutted.
gazzalfc

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 20, 2022, 12:50:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 19, 2022, 10:19:13 pm
Might give them a spin.

Weve been popping into Abditory just around the corner for the odd drink.

https://www.abditorybar.com/

Outdoor bit is very popular. Love that they provide blankets if it's cold out
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 20, 2022, 10:50:02 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 20, 2022, 12:50:20 pm
Outdoor bit is very popular. Love that they provide blankets if it's cold out

Blankets! Just need a hot water bottle and a bath chair and Im defo going back.
Momos_righteye

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
April 22, 2022, 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 19, 2022, 10:19:13 pm
Might give them a spin.

Weve been popping into Abditory just around the corner for the odd drink.

https://www.abditorybar.com/

Cracking little bar, bit of a gem, like the way it is tucked away
gravy red

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm
Looking for somewhere close enough to walk to match at Anfield to have Sunday lunch before the game.  Was thinking of the Toby Carvery Queens drive but dont really like the walk after (over 2 miles). Could park car up near ground and get taxi to the Toby but am wondering if anyone has any other suggestions.  Thanks
gazzam1963

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 07:03:23 pm
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm
Looking for somewhere close enough to walk to match at Anfield to have Sunday lunch before the game.  Was thinking of the Toby Carvery Queens drive but dont really like the walk after (over 2 miles). Could park car up near ground and get taxi to the Toby but am wondering if anyone has any other suggestions.  Thanks

The cabbage hall does a decent three meat roast dinner and plenty of other stuff , five minute walk to the ground , separate restaurant part if you want to eat or will serve you at your table in the rest of the pub

https://www.cabbagehallhotel.co.uk/menu/#roast

gravy red

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:03:23 pm
The cabbage hall does a decent three meat roast dinner and plenty of other stuff , five minute walk to the ground , separate restaurant part if you want to eat or will serve you at your table in the rest of the pub

https://www.cabbagehallhotel.co.uk/menu/#roast

Thanks mate. Will give it a try tomorrow. Any advice on parking near? Ive got a few places that I usually use but was wondering on anything nearby here (that you may know of) with good way back to M62

gazzam1963

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm


They have a small car park but if you get a space you wont get out straight after the game , chatted to a few fans in there and a few have used the park on my drive website ( not sure of its actual name ) . Mostly resident parking in the surrounding streets
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
They have a small car park but if you get a space you wont get out straight after the game , chatted to a few fans in there and a few have used the park on my drive website ( not sure of its actual name ) . Mostly resident parking in the surrounding streets

Id watch those if theyre on road parking as for those permits you need to give a ref number and a thing is issued for your car. So they cant be changed week to week.

Off road youre fine obvs.
gazzam1963

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Today at 08:17:45 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Id watch those if theyre on road parking as for those permits you need to give a ref number and a thing is issued for your car. So they cant be changed week to week.

Off road youre fine obvs.

They also have a visitors one if youve applied , my mate uses one to park  on priory  road which is off his brother who lives on there .
CraigDS

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Today at 08:44:07 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:17:45 am
They also have a visitors one if youve applied , my mate uses one to park  on priory  road which is off his brother who lives on there .

Ah ok. Never used to do them for my area so didnt know they existed.
