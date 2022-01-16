Ive asked this before, but anyone know Restaurants in or around liverpool (prescot area or South Liverpool) that have car parking on site?



Preferably english style food



Can't think of any off top of my head that have car parking on site in those areas mate.There's loads of car parks/parking around Prescot, and I'd recommend 'Pinion' if you're up in that neck of the woods. really good and reasonably priced bistro type food. Its in the pedestrianised bit, but you can park within 50 yards of the place.In S Liverpool we always enjoy Churrasco [its a steak house] - its at the end of a road in Sefton park that's been bollarded off, and we have always been able to park right outside as you wouldn't really use that street unless you were going to that restaurant, so its never busy.In other news, off to Moor Hall again next month. Going to the Barn this time rather than the main restaurant, but just read that the Barn itself has received its first Michelin star in the 2022 guide, to go with the 2 held by the main restaurant.