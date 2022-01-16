« previous next »
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4280 on: January 16, 2022, 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on January 12, 2022, 07:50:26 pm
Always enjoyed great food and service at a little Indian place called the Hilal Balti House. That was always my favourite place to eat in Formby.

Don Luigi was OK too for Italian, but haven't been for absolute yonks.

And a little further out [Ainsdale] the Jade Gardens is a fantastic Chinese place.

Hope the info helps!
That's great, thank you!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4281 on: January 16, 2022, 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 14, 2022, 03:39:34 pm
I was going to mention them, my go to when I'm stumbling round after too many. The question is, have you ever had them sober and still rate them as high? I have only ever been in there when pissed.

Yeah mate, if going home from work via town, I'd often call in for my tea! ...can happily report the standard is just as high, whether bladdered or teetotal  8)
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4282 on: January 16, 2022, 05:27:40 pm »
Went to Free State Kitchen the other day and its 2-4-1 on the burgers in January, I got some onion one and it was really very good.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4283 on: January 21, 2022, 01:24:14 am »
Haven't read the thread, however Ellingtons in Crosby is probably one of the best restaurants I've eaten at.
Love the owners / staff / ambiance

Fabulous place imho
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4284 on: January 24, 2022, 07:48:51 pm »
Moose Coffee [Hope St] for breakfast the other day.

First visit, and it was marvellous.

Lovely relaxed vibe, good service, and great food and coffee.

Will be my go to weekday brekky place now, as last 2 visits to Tavern have been really poor. Still got a nice atmosphere, but the food and especially the service seem to have fallen off a cliff lately. Shame.

Weekend breakfasts will still be at Churrasco - boss place that.

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4285 on: January 24, 2022, 08:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on January 24, 2022, 07:48:51 pm
Moose Coffee [Hope St] for breakfast the other day.

First visit, and it was marvellous.

Lovely relaxed vibe, good service, and great food and coffee.

Will be my go to weekday brekky place now, as last 2 visits to Tavern have been really poor. Still got a nice atmosphere, but the food and especially the service seem to have fallen off a cliff lately. Shame.

Weekend breakfasts will still be at Churrasco - boss place that.



Try Moose on Dale street.  They should taste the same, but find their Dale street branch to be even better for some reason, not that their Hope street branch is anything but excellent . Service is just as good and friendly as Hope street too.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4286 on: January 28, 2022, 02:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on August 21, 2021, 11:19:02 am
Zorbas last night for first time in ages.

Still best Greek food around by a mile. That Hummus he makes in there is bloody sublime.

Lovely to see the place bursting at the seems and full of life again. Last time I went in there to was to pick up a takeaway I ordered at New Year, to help them out when soft arse Boris moved the goalposts last minute again. That time it was in darkness and deserted.

Made up it survived lockdown and is still here nearly 50 years after it opened.

Great place but for somewhere out of the city centre and with a larger menu, Othello's on Gateacre Park Drive is still an amazing and consistent place.
It amazes me that people head to some of the less good Turkish restaurants nearby in their droves, only to overlook this gem.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4287 on: January 29, 2022, 11:43:53 am »
First visit to Berringtons last night.

Its in the old Neon Jamon premises on Smithdown Place.

Not bad - they cook over a flame pit, and the menu is largely red meat based, but they do offer a couple of fish dishes.

Starters, mains, a shared cheese board, a couple of bottles of wine and a few beers came to £200 for four, including a 10% service charge. Decent value as food was quite good.

Place had a nice atmosphere and service was good.

Overall a solid 7 out of 10. A decent place but not mind blowing. Nowhere near the level of Spire though, which is only a couple of doors away.

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4288 on: January 29, 2022, 12:32:56 pm »
Couple of quick ones for those at the end of a drinking session around the ropewalks

Nightcrawler Pizza - Tacked onto the side of The Merchant on Slater Street. Lovely thin and crispy slices of pizza

Caribou Poutine - Stumbling distance from Shipping forecast, Jacaranda etc. Chips, Gravy, Cheese curds and loads of extras on top. Where has this kind of place been all my life?
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4289 on: January 29, 2022, 12:34:14 pm »
Love Caribou. Used to be my hangover meal of choice the afternoon after a big session!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4290 on: January 29, 2022, 12:41:22 pm »
Oh and couple on Lark Lane.

The Raj. Formally Red Fort. Pretty sure its the same owners. Very decent sit-down Indian Restaurant with probably the largest dining space of all the restaurants in Lark Lane. Nothing majorly special but not expensive and food was nice.

The Bookbinder. Bar, cafe, Bistro, Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Dinner. Pretty much covers everything. Went during the farmers market so it was packed but had a gorgeous Breakfast Butty with a side of toast. Expensive at £11 but the ingredients were amazing and tasted lovely. Would go again but would probably book a table or wait for a quieter part of the day
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4291 on: January 29, 2022, 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 29, 2022, 12:32:56 pm
Couple of quick ones for those at the end of a drinking session around the ropewalks

Nightcrawler Pizza - Tacked onto the side of The Merchant on Slater Street. Lovely thin and crispy slices of pizza

Caribou Poutine - Stumbling distance from Shipping forecast, Jacaranda etc. Chips, Gravy, Cheese curds and loads of extras on top. Where has this kind of place been all my life?

Love Caribou. Their maple cinnamon buns are amazing too
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4292 on: February 1, 2022, 01:04:37 am »
The Caribou story is a good one.  It's on the wall on the left as you go in. 

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4293 on: February 1, 2022, 01:23:34 pm »
Nightcrawler is great, especially if you're just having a few drinks in the merchant and fancy something quick to eat.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4294 on: February 2, 2022, 04:08:26 pm »
Tiger Rock on Smithdown last weekend, great food and service as usual. Everyone had starters and what are called "small bowls" for mains (everything just comes out when it's ready) but the small bowls are big enough for a main course in my opinion. 140 quid for 5 of us - 3 had a couple of beers and two had dessert, it's good value and one of the best places in South Liverpool for me.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4295 on: February 5, 2022, 08:20:51 am »
Went to Bouschon last night, was very impressed. Excellent service, nice setting. Food was very good. Shared a camambert and creamy mushrooms on toasted brioche starters. Then we had the duck and herb crusted ox cheek. Rich and full o flavour. Chocolate fondant and creme brulee to finish. Bottle of red and 2 Espresso Martinis. Came to 55 per head.

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4296 on: February 5, 2022, 09:29:51 am »
For anyone that like the Brazilian rodizio styles like Viva Brazil and Ben Brazil there is a great little place on Bold Street called FOGO Brazil. Cheaper than the others but better quality food imo. Worth it purely for the Parmesan pork and cinnamon pineapple alone
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4297 on: February 8, 2022, 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on February  5, 2022, 08:20:51 am
Went to Bouschon last night, was very impressed. Excellent service, nice setting. Food was very good. Shared a camambert and creamy mushrooms on toasted brioche starters. Then we had the duck and herb crusted ox cheek. Rich and full o flavour. Chocolate fondant and creme brulee to finish. Bottle of red and 2 Espresso Martinis. Came to 55 per head.
Sounds good value that.

Was my birthday a few days back and a family member has got me vouchers to Tapas Revolution, which I believe is where La Tasca used to be in town. Anyone been?
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm »
Ive asked this before, but anyone know Restaurants in or around liverpool (prescot area or South Liverpool) that have car parking on site?

Preferably english style food
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 29, 2021, 01:07:11 pm
Another nice evening on Saturday at The Butchers Café and bar on Booker Avenue.

Mainly a drinking spot, but does a selection of small plates/sharing platters.

Some nice ale on draft, the food is really good, and its a very pleasant and civilised place to have a bevy and a chat with your mates, whilst eating some nice food.

Its a very small place, and it shuts at half ten promptly due to some strict licensing conditions [its right in the middle of a residential area]. We were there for well over 5 hours on Saturday, casually drinking our way through the beer list, and grazing our way through a lot of the menu.

Waitress service at the table, so you don't even have to get off your arse to get served.

Nice relaxed vibe, with good background music played at a reasonable sound level.

£50 a head including a generous tip for the staff, who are great. Very good value for the amount of food and drink we had.

Boss place.



Totally agree :)
Its a really lovely place with a pleasant vibe.
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm
Ive asked this before, but anyone know Restaurants in or around liverpool (prescot area or South Liverpool) that have car parking on site?

Preferably english style food

Can't think of any off top of my head that have car parking on site in those areas mate.

There's loads of car parks/parking around Prescot, and I'd recommend 'Pinion' if you're up in that neck of the woods. really good and reasonably priced bistro type food. Its in the pedestrianised bit, but you can park within 50 yards of the place.

In S Liverpool we always enjoy Churrasco [its a steak house] - its at the end of a road in Sefton park that's been bollarded off, and we have always been able to park right outside as you wouldn't really use that street unless you were going to that restaurant, so its never busy.


In other news, off to Moor Hall again next month. Going to the Barn this time rather than the main restaurant, but just read that the Barn itself has received its first Michelin star in the 2022 guide, to go with the 2 held by the main restaurant.



