First visit to Berringtons last night.
Its in the old Neon Jamon premises on Smithdown Place.
Not bad - they cook over a flame pit, and the menu is largely red meat based, but they do offer a couple of fish dishes.
Starters, mains, a shared cheese board, a couple of bottles of wine and a few beers came to £200 for four, including a 10% service charge. Decent value as food was quite good.
Place had a nice atmosphere and service was good.
Overall a solid 7 out of 10. A decent place but not mind blowing. Nowhere near the level of Spire though, which is only a couple of doors away.