But an interesting topic on the calculations and the margins. My background is from the manufacturing industry and the money/profits is not always easy but not too bad..



But running a restaurant; that must be pretty tricky.. Anyone knows how they do it - if you serve a main at 25-30 pound; do they look at raw material costs per dish - margins for wine/drinks - volume that have to be served to pay the rent and wages etc ?



I think most places operate on a minimum margin per dish, based on whatever their fixed costs are.So if that margin is say 60%, they work out the ingredient cost for the dish they are developing, add 60% to the total, and decide if their particular clientele would pay that price for that dish. if they think they can add more than 60% for a particular dish, then they will.No idea how you price up a dish like that gilded steak abomination though. I honestly believe they'd just throw a number at it, as the type of self absorbed dope who'd pay for a nice piece of steak that's been ruined by the addition of that much gold leaf, is just doing so out of hubris, most likely. I hope the daft twats who do pay are getting fleeced, to be honest.