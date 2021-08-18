« previous next »
Pistolero

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 18, 2021, 09:32:15 am
Only Me's favourite gaff - Moor Hall - named as the UKs best restaurant (again) ....London 0 - Aughton 2 .....hats off

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-16/best-uk-restaurants-2021-moor-hall-angel-at-hetton-core-by-clare-smyth
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 19, 2021, 07:01:13 pm
Moving out of Liverpool at the end of the month, so doing a few of our favourite restaurants before we do. Weve done Mowglii (not my fav, my gf loves it though), and Sanskruti (never ever had a bad meal here, its easily the best curry in Liverpool).

Got Lunyalita booked next week on Albert Dock, which we both felt was the best meal weve ever had out anywhere in town (and weve done most places). Really excited for it.

Will prob fit a few more in before we leave.
John C

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 19, 2021, 08:18:06 pm
Big decision Craig, yours or your gf's employment taking you away or are you dreading BMD :)
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 19, 2021, 11:31:01 pm
Quote from: John C on August 19, 2021, 08:18:06 pm
Big decision Craig, yours or your gf's employment taking you away or are you dreading BMD :)

Shes a Manc, we want a house after being in an apartment the last 5yrs, so were heading back that way. She worked teaching here until Jan when she quit to do her PhD, and I work for myself so can (semi) easily move my business - so its not too much upheaval.

Ill be back for the match and family here still, and its not too far down the M62.
.adam

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 20, 2021, 10:02:18 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 19, 2021, 11:31:01 pm
Shes a Manc, we want a house after being in an apartment the last 5yrs, so were heading back that way. She worked teaching here until Jan when she quit to do her PhD, and I work for myself so can (semi) easily move my business - so its not too much upheaval.

Ill be back for the match and family here still, and its not too far down the M62.

Where abouts are you moving to, Craig? I'm in Chorlton in South Manchester.
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 20, 2021, 10:15:59 am
Quote from: .adam on August 20, 2021, 10:02:18 am
Where abouts are you moving to, Craig? I'm in Chorlton in South Manchester.

North mate (Whitefield/Prestwich sort of way).
Elzar

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 20, 2021, 10:29:59 am
Going for a meal with family next week, I need to book somewhere with a car park as my grandma can't walk too far. Anyone know anywhere? Can be anywhere around Liverpool.
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 20, 2021, 10:35:15 am
Quote from: Elzar on August 20, 2021, 10:29:59 am
Going for a meal with family next week, I need to book somewhere with a car park as my grandma can't walk too far. Anyone know anywhere? Can be anywhere around Liverpool.

Cargo on the docks has a car park, but you may need to ring them and ask when booking as it's pretty small. Food and service is great too.
.adam

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 20, 2021, 11:43:56 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 20, 2021, 10:15:59 am
North mate (Whitefield/Prestwich sort of way).

Good stuff. Prestwich meant to be really nice - we contemplated that neck of the woods before settling on here. Plenty of boss bagel shops nearby!
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 20, 2021, 11:46:54 am
Quote from: .adam on August 20, 2021, 11:43:56 am
Good stuff. Prestwich meant to be really nice - we contemplated that neck of the woods before settling on here. Plenty of boss bagel shops nearby!

Yeah it's a nice area. GF is from that way so made sense.
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 21, 2021, 11:19:02 am
Zorbas last night for first time in ages.

Still best Greek food around by a mile. That Hummus he makes in there is bloody sublime.

Lovely to see the place bursting at the seems and full of life again. Last time I went in there to was to pick up a takeaway I ordered at New Year, to help them out when soft arse Boris moved the goalposts last minute again. That time it was in darkness and deserted.

Made up it survived lockdown and is still here nearly 50 years after it opened.
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 21, 2021, 11:24:50 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 20, 2021, 10:35:15 am
Cargo on the docks has a car park, but you may need to ring them and ask when booking as it's pretty small. Food and service is great too.

Seconded - first time visit there a few weeks back.

Other places with car parks:

Tai Pan on great Howard St. Huge aircraft hangar of a Chinese restaurant. Not the best or most authentic, but decent for a family meal
Yukti on Green Lane near the Swan. One of the best Indians you'll ever go to.
Elephant in Woolton - decent pub grub.
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
August 21, 2021, 11:26:30 am
Quote from: Pistolero on August 18, 2021, 09:32:15 am
Only Me's favourite gaff - Moor Hall - named as the UKs best restaurant (again) ....London 0 - Aughton 2 .....hats off

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-16/best-uk-restaurants-2021-moor-hall-angel-at-hetton-core-by-clare-smyth

 8) Well deserved that mate. Its telling that the last gaff the chef worked at is number 5 on the list too.

Off to the barn again next month. Cant wait.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
Tried 'El Nido' on Woolton Road last night as I'm local and love a bit of tapas. Thought it was pretty good. We shared:

Lamb meatballs
Potato bravas
Chicken skewers
Garlic prawns
Garlic mushrooms
Chorizo slices

Sticky toffee pudding each

2 pints for me, diet coke and coffee for her.

Came to 65 quid which is very reasonable.

Portions were pretty big, all came out quick.

Not as good as somewhere like Lunya but good to have this on my doorstep.
Elzar

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 20, 2021, 10:35:15 am
Cargo on the docks has a car park, but you may need to ring them and ask when booking as it's pretty small. Food and service is great too.
Unforunately, my Dads not a fish eater.

Ended up in Delifonseca, they have been before so like it. The menu is quite small though, not a great selection without their specials board
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 01:57:46 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
Not as good as somewhere like Lunya but good to have this on my doorstep.

Heading to Lunyalita this evening. Had one of my favourite ever meals there so hoping it lives up to that!
UntouchableLuis

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 02:13:51 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:57:46 pm
Heading to Lunyalita this evening. Had one of my favourite ever meals there so hoping it lives up to that!

Lunya is pricey for tapas but great quality and variety. I haven't been for a couple of years but rarely had a bad meal there. I used to love Neon Jamon when it first opened but it went downhill and is now closed for good.

I only went to Salt House Tapas once but wasn't massively impressed. This was around 7 years ago to be fair.
gazzam1963

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:13:51 pm
Lunya is pricey for tapas but great quality and variety. I haven't been for a couple of years but rarely had a bad meal there. I used to love Neon Jamon when it first opened but it went downhill and is now closed for good.

I only went to Salt House Tapas once but wasn't massively impressed. This was around 7 years ago to be fair.

Might give Elnido a try as its only around the corner from me , I always enjoyed salt house Bacaro on castle street pre lockdown . They used to do a decent daytime special something like three for £12
TheRedBaron

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 05:08:00 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:13:51 pm
Lunya is pricey for tapas but great quality and variety. I haven't been for a couple of years but rarely had a bad meal there. I used to love Neon Jamon when it first opened but it went downhill and is now closed for good.

I only went to Salt House Tapas once but wasn't massively impressed. This was around 7 years ago to be fair.

Neon Jamon on church road has been replaced by Berringtons now which I think is one of the best restaurants in the city.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 06:16:18 pm
Does anyone know how much the dine and stay packages at Moor Hall cost? I cant find price info prior to actually booking.

We either want to stay or visit the restaurant for the full experience.

Any ideas on cost, Im thinking maybe £100 - £150 per person purely for food and drink with no accommodation?
Craig 🤔

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 06:53:27 pm
Dinner is £195 per person, not sure if that includes matching wines. There is a 12.5% tip on top too.

Rooms are £220 and up.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 08:09:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:53:27 pm
Dinner is £195 per person, not sure if that includes matching wines. There is a 12.5% tip on top too.

Rooms are £220 and up.
Cheers mate, I did manage to find it but saw that wine pairings is £115, so Im right in saying it would be £310 per person for a meal with wine pairings? Im sure its fantastic but that goes beyond even rare treat territory for me, thats the cost of a half a week at a 5 star hotel in Mykonos just for one dinner, however fantastic.

Lenclume in the lakes is also a two star establishment and their similar offering is £79 per person with the wine included. Is Moor Hall that good?
Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:09:54 pm
Cheers mate, I did manage to find it but saw that wine pairings is £115, so Im right in saying it would be £310 per person for a meal with wine pairings? Im sure its fantastic but that goes beyond even rare treat territory for me, thats the cost of a half a week at a 5 star hotel in Mykonos just for one dinner, however fantastic.

Lenclume in the lakes is also a two star establishment and their similar offering is £79 per person with the wine included. Is Moor Hall that good?

Yep youre about right cost wise mate.

We go every couple of years to the main restaurant, usually when we have a landmark celebration.

It really is that good. We went a few weeks ago, and by the time wed finished wed been there over four hours, had about 15 plates of unbelievable food, loads of boss wine, a tour of the kitchen, the kitchen gardens and the cheese room.

Depends what youre into and what youre happy spending your money on. Some people like posh holidays or nice cars or expensive watches or jewellery or whatever, but weve always enjoyed going to as nice a restaurant as we could afford.

Loads of boss memories eating in places like Le Gavroche, Petrus, a three star gaff in Rome etc., but honestly Moor Hall is at least as good as the lot of them, and better than most. And its 15 mins from ours. Its also very casual and relaxed compared to similar places in London.

As an alternative The Barn at Moor Hall is a lot cheaper. But, you get the same dishes on the menu as the main restaurant, cooked by the same brigade. Much cheaper, but still a great meal out. Im back there in September and cant wait.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
Today at 01:46:09 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm

Thanks for that mate, it's given me something to ponder. It's just on that cusp of how expensive it is, but I'm tempted because of how many special occasions we've missed this past 18 months.

I do always say that the experience is what you want and the cost is absolutely secondary in most cases, this is just one of those where it makes you pause. We'll see. If we do go for it I want the full on experience at the restaurant.
