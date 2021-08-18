Cheers mate, I did manage to find it but saw that wine pairings is £115, so Im right in saying it would be £310 per person for a meal with wine pairings? Im sure its fantastic but that goes beyond even rare treat territory for me, thats the cost of a half a week at a 5 star hotel in Mykonos just for one dinner, however fantastic.



Lenclume in the lakes is also a two star establishment and their similar offering is £79 per person with the wine included. Is Moor Hall that good?



Yep youre about right cost wise mate.We go every couple of years to the main restaurant, usually when we have a landmark celebration.It really is that good. We went a few weeks ago, and by the time wed finished wed been there over four hours, had about 15 plates of unbelievable food, loads of boss wine, a tour of the kitchen, the kitchen gardens and the cheese room.Depends what youre into and what youre happy spending your money on. Some people like posh holidays or nice cars or expensive watches or jewellery or whatever, but weve always enjoyed going to as nice a restaurant as we could afford.Loads of boss memories eating in places like Le Gavroche, Petrus, a three star gaff in Rome etc., but honestly Moor Hall is at least as good as the lot of them, and better than most. And its 15 mins from ours. Its also very casual and relaxed compared to similar places in London.As an alternative The Barn at Moor Hall is a lot cheaper. But, you get the same dishes on the menu as the main restaurant, cooked by the same brigade. Much cheaper, but still a great meal out. Im back there in September and cant wait.