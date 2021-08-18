Cheers mate, I did manage to find it but saw that wine pairings is £115, so Im right in saying it would be £310 per person for a meal with wine pairings? Im sure its fantastic but that goes beyond even rare treat territory for me, thats the cost of a half a week at a 5 star hotel in Mykonos just for one dinner, however fantastic.
Lenclume in the lakes is also a two star establishment and their similar offering is £79 per person with the wine included. Is Moor Hall that good?
Yep youre about right cost wise mate.
We go every couple of years to the main restaurant, usually when we have a landmark celebration.
It really is that good. We went a few weeks ago, and by the time wed finished wed been there over four hours, had about 15 plates of unbelievable food, loads of boss wine, a tour of the kitchen, the kitchen gardens and the cheese room.
Depends what youre into and what youre happy spending your money on. Some people like posh holidays or nice cars or expensive watches or jewellery or whatever, but weve always enjoyed going to as nice a restaurant as we could afford.
Loads of boss memories eating in places like Le Gavroche, Petrus, a three star gaff in Rome etc., but honestly Moor Hall is at least as good as the lot of them, and better than most. And its 15 mins from ours. Its also very casual and relaxed compared to similar places in London.
As an alternative The Barn at Moor Hall is a lot cheaper. But, you get the same dishes on the menu as the main restaurant, cooked by the same brigade. Much cheaper, but still a great meal out. Im back there in September and cant wait.