Evening.



We're up in Liverpool mid April, redecorating our flat, as we've not been able to visit since the Athletic game last year.



We are looking for a couple of ideas for takeaway food.



We are based on the waterfront and would ideally prefer restaurant take outs or deliveries rather than a chippy or kebab house. Happy to drive or walk to collect so no need for delivery.



That said, what's open and what's good?



Any help would be most welcome



