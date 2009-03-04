As of 2/27/09, Stats are from Serie A (08/09 Season) Pato -> 11 Goals (0 penalties) + 4 Assists / 24 Games (1604 Minutes) Played
He's got a great future ahead of him.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Should have really forced him out in Jan. PSG offered insane money for him, I'd have told him to go.
is he actually banging silvio's daughteR?
What Really Happened to Alexandre Pato - https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/alexandre-pato-soccer-orlando-city-mls
