« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexandre Pato  (Read 11214 times)

Offline Franck Le Poof

  • Blonde transvestite who is utterly haunted by the idea of sitting in other mens piss. Has ticked the box for no publicity ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #160 on: March 4, 2009, 11:50:36 pm »
He's got a great future ahead of him.
Logged
Whenever I meet a French girl I kiss her on both cheeks. Then I stand up and say hello

Offline Kulspruta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #161 on: March 5, 2009, 04:55:19 am »
And we should stick to the present or we'll end up missing it. Has something along the lines of 12 goals in the last 12 games.

For Serie A only:

Quote
As of 2/27/09, Stats are from Serie A (08/09 Season)

Pato -> 11 Goals (0 penalties) + 4 Assists / 24 Games (1604 Minutes) Played

The goal/minute ratio is great, and the tally is more impressive if you take into account the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia games. He has scored a goal in every single friendly Milan has played with him that I can remember too.
« Last Edit: March 5, 2009, 04:58:59 am by Kulspruta »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,843
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #162 on: March 5, 2009, 08:13:32 am »
Quote from: Snootchie Bootchies on March  4, 2009, 11:50:36 pm
He's got a great future ahead of him.

wow!! care to make any other predictions?
Logged

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Has skin in the game (about stuff he talks about)
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #163 on: April 5, 2012, 12:10:12 pm »
Out for the season.

only 22 and already as injury prone as Michael Owen.

What a waste of talent really...
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
  • The passmaster.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #164 on: April 5, 2012, 01:03:53 pm »
Read somewhere that he's missed 55 games through injury in the past 2 years, terrible shame.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #165 on: April 5, 2012, 01:13:04 pm »
Beast on Pro Evo 2012 :D
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
  • The passmaster.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #166 on: April 5, 2012, 01:18:44 pm »
Apparently his running style is wrong.

James Horncastle on twitter.

Interesting points raised in today's Gazzetta regarding Pato's injury. Former sprinter Stefano Tilli claims his running style is all wrong

Tilli: "If Bolt were to run like [Pato], instead of doing the 100m in 9"58, he'd cover it in 11". Watch the YouTube clip of goal vs Barca."

Apparently this says it all http://youtu.be/vwNEW7_L504 #Pato
Logged

Offline Mr Kipling

  • Manhattanite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,840
  • "Dream of Kloppifornication"
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #167 on: April 5, 2012, 02:46:47 pm »
I've never noticed his running style before, that is a bit strange.
Logged

Offline bleedsred1978

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
  • Get Behind Brendan Rodgers
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #168 on: April 5, 2012, 03:09:21 pm »
I'm no sprint coach but don't see much wrong with that running style/shape whatever?

Skips a bit, light on his feet if anything.
Logged
From here on in its all FSG's doing. Good or bad they will stand or fall by the decisions they have made in the summer of 2012. Lets hope they have gotten it right.

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
  • The passmaster.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #169 on: April 5, 2012, 03:22:56 pm »
I thought it was an odd statement. But a pro sprinter knows a lot more about running than me. He does have an alarming amount of muscular problems in his legs so there might be something in it.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #170 on: April 5, 2012, 03:29:35 pm »
Milan's fabled lab aint working with this lad
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Endoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,969
  • A liverbird on my chest
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #171 on: April 5, 2012, 03:30:19 pm »
being fast as a kid  :), I'd say he's not using his arms right, theyre supposed to travel almost perfectly straight up and down, helps you keep your shape, and keep your  legs going in a similar manner, he's legs and knees are all over the place,is my take. but I doubt its something you can teach at this age
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
  • The passmaster.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #172 on: April 5, 2012, 03:32:37 pm »
Should have really forced him out in Jan. PSG offered insane money for him, I'd have told him to go.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #173 on: April 5, 2012, 03:40:33 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on April  5, 2012, 03:32:37 pm
Should have really forced him out in Jan. PSG offered insane money for him, I'd have told him to go.
but then berlusconi would miss his daughter?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
  • The passmaster.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #174 on: April 5, 2012, 03:43:20 pm »
Exactly. That's why he didn't leave. Couldve got 50 mil for him, which would've been even worse business than Torres - from PSG's point of view anyway.  Bad business move by Berlusconi, heart over head there.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #175 on: April 5, 2012, 03:48:21 pm »
is he actually banging silvio's daughteR?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
  • The passmaster.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #176 on: April 5, 2012, 04:57:11 pm »
Yep. She's pregnant as well I think.
Logged

Offline zjim

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #177 on: April 5, 2012, 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: scatman on April  5, 2012, 03:48:21 pm
is he actually banging silvio's daughteR?
yes he really is
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,179
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,856
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm »
Well this is a blast from the past
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,375
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Alexandre Pato
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm »
Good read, especially for what is essentially 'I went to W...it went to shit, I went to X cos it'd be different....it went to shit, I went to Y cos it'd be different....it went to shit, finally went to Z cos this time....it went to shit
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 