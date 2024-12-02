« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2698 2699 2700 2701 2702 [2703]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12671902 times)

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108080 on: December 2, 2024, 10:39:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  2, 2024, 02:07:06 pm
Because of what's at stake in the league I think two games for Nallo would be nice against Girona and Southampton. He's 18 and already featured in pre-season so he has to be part of the thinking. It'd be really risky to play the likes of Gomez any more than he has too, I'm assuming Virgil deffo won't play in those. 90 minutes will be good for Quansah and possibly there's a chance to see Endo play right back or something. We don't need to bring too many kids in like, there's squad players returning from injuries who'll get minutes.

The only other young one other than him and Nyoni is possibly Kieran Morrison. He might be a shout off the bench in those two games, very talented young player.

I just worry about Morrison on the physicality/athleticism front
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108081 on: December 2, 2024, 10:40:51 pm »
will be interesting to see which young lads slot picks for the cup game

Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108082 on: December 2, 2024, 10:51:08 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on December  2, 2024, 10:39:27 pm
I just worry about Morrison on the physicality/athleticism front

Why? He will grow.

Hes a talent.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,535
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108083 on: December 3, 2024, 04:13:55 pm »
Might be an Slot thing but apprently we're going to look more often at kids who can play as wingers to come inot the Academy at an earlier age. :D
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108084 on: December 4, 2024, 07:53:15 pm »
Liverpool Under 21 V FC Nordsjælland under-21
7 PM

Hall , Mabaya , Jonas , Lucky , Norris , McConnell , Hill , Chiesa , Corness , KoneDoherty , Danns
Subs
Pilling , Trueman , Davidson , K.Kelly, Laffey , Young,

H/T  1-1
Federico Chiesa with Liverpool's goal
Logged

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108085 on: December 4, 2024, 07:56:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108086 on: December 4, 2024, 07:59:53 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108087 on: December 4, 2024, 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on December  2, 2024, 10:51:08 pm
Why? He will grow.



I didnt realise that was guaranteed
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108088 on: December 4, 2024, 10:29:43 pm »
play a few young lads on tuesday night

tonight was the first game when we had a lot of players running on empty

Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108089 on: December 4, 2024, 10:31:55 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on December  4, 2024, 07:56:48 pm
Chiesa's goal

https://xcancel.com/ArneSlotBall/status/1864395594938101972

Hopefully indicative of Chiesa's little personal pre-season coming to a close, reaching full fitness and ready to contribute. Will need more rotation options coming into the side for this busy period.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108090 on: December 4, 2024, 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on December  4, 2024, 10:29:43 pm
play a few young lads on tuesday night

tonight was the first game when we had a lot of players running on empty

Worryingly so. Although rectifying a couple of positions lacking depth would help.

Mainly need support for Robbo and Trent (if Tsimi is out for a while).
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108091 on: December 5, 2024, 08:13:14 am »
Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool U21s as they lost out to a late goal in a rollercoaster 4-3 defeat by Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup.

At a wet and windy Kirkby Academy on Wednesday night, the Danish outfit went ahead in the opening minutes before the Italian levelled with a low shot as he continued to build up his fitness with a scheduled 60-minute runout.

A dramatic second half saw the visitors take a 3-1 lead, only for goals from Dominic Corness and Trent Kone-Doherty to level it for the Reds.

However, a low effort from substitute Villum Berthelsen won it for Nordsjaelland with five minutes left.

They were the much sharper team from the start and Mads Hansen almost got behind the Liverpool defence within two minutes, but Bailey Hall was off his line well to gather.

The home side didnt take the warning, though, and just a minute later Nordsjaelland were ahead.

Again the defence was caught square and Hansen was able to find Levy Nene to tap home.

Barry Lewtas team almost delivered an instant response when a corner from Corness was met by the head of captain Tom Hill, but William Lykke was able to tip over at the expense of a corner.

At the other end, Hall let a cross squirm out of his hands and it needed a fine block from Isaac Mabaya to deny Araphat Mohammed from increasing the lead to two.

Instead, the Reds went level on 11 minutes through Chiesas first big involvement in the game.

The attacker picked up a pass from Hill and drilled a right-foot shot into the corner with perfect accuracy.


The goal lifted the Reds, who went on to enjoy a much better period in the contest.

James McConnell found the byline and flashed a dangerous cross in front of goal, while Corness struck a low volley that Lykke saved after he had cleared away a Jayden Danns cross.

Hall did well to turn away a low free-kick after Mabaya was adjudged to have committed a foul right on the edge of the box, before a fine Chiesa run saw him drift past at least three players, though his cross was blocked before it could reach the danger area in the box.

The Danes went back ahead just after the hour mark after a sharp break from a Liverpool corner. They won a corner themselves in the move and Erik Marxen was there to head home past Hall.

Kyle Kelly had replaced Chiesa and almost brought Liverpool level, volleying just over from a deep cross from Kone-Doherty.

But it was the visitors who stretched their lead thanks to dangerman Hansen, a left-foot shot following a good team move.

Lewtas side were not about to give up despite the poor conditions and a mistake by keeper Lykke gave them a lifeline with 20 minutes left.

His poor clearance went only to Corness, who had enough power on his strike to bring the Reds within one.

With seven minutes left, it was made all square as Kone-Doherty latched on to a fine pass from Corness, cut across his defender and slid it past Lykke.

It looked like only one side would win it. But when the Reds failed to clear a ball inside their box, it was moved to substitute Berthelsen to give the Danes a dramatic winner.

Team

Hall, Mabaya (Davidson, 61), Norris, Jonas, Lucky, McConnell (Laffey, 70), Chiesa (Kelly, 61), Hill, Danns (Young, 46), Corness, Kone-Doherty.

Unused substitutes: R. Trueman, Pilling.

Goals: Chiesa (11), Corness (70), Kone-Doherty (82).

Next up

Liverpool turn their attention back to Premier League 2 matters with a trip to Crystal Palace on Monday December 16.

The clash at the Eagles' academy will kick off at 12pm GMT.

They will complete their Premier League International Cup campaign against Sparta Prague in January.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108092 on: December 5, 2024, 05:45:31 pm »
Found the goals,whole match is available if anyone wants to watch it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q92-8jyy2PI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q92-8jyy2PI</a>
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108093 on: December 5, 2024, 06:27:47 pm »
i was surprised nobody got corness good left footed player
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,094
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108094 on: December 5, 2024, 06:28:10 pm »
Can we use the "like a new signing" cliche for a player who we only signed a few months ago?
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108095 on: December 6, 2024, 08:00:39 pm »
Forget This was on
FA Youth Cup
Preston V  Liverpool

Misciur , Esdaille , Ewing , Pitt, Pinnington , O.Connor , Bradshaw , Morrison , Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Ngumoha,

H/T

Preston  3  Liverpool  0
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108096 on: December 6, 2024, 09:25:40 pm »
I think the team forgot it was on as well,4-1 final.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,927
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108097 on: December 6, 2024, 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  6, 2024, 09:25:40 pm
I think the team forgot it was on as well,4-1 final.

Poor. Not helped by Nallo and Nyoni not involved as maybe with first team covering absences. Danns not involved either.

Look s a young side that..
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108098 on: December 6, 2024, 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December  6, 2024, 09:38:51 pm
Poor. Not helped by Nallo and Nyoni not involved as maybe with first team covering absences. Danns not involved either.

Look s a young side that..
Danns is too old for this.

That's got to be our worst result at u18 level for a long time.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,927
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108099 on: December 6, 2024, 10:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on December  6, 2024, 09:57:49 pm
Danns is too old for this.

That's got to be our worst result at u18 level for a long time.

Doesn't look a balanced side..where's the midfielders?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,462
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108100 on: December 6, 2024, 10:06:32 pm »
Would like to see Morrison given a taste of first team football over the next couple months. Off the bench at Girona and Southampton maybe and one of the starting youngsters against Accrington, he's earned a go of it IMO
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108101 on: December 6, 2024, 10:34:47 pm »
There has to be an overhaul of the coaching, it has been poor for a while
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108102 on: December 7, 2024, 09:41:27 am »
Liverpool were eliminated from the FA Youth Cup after a 4-1 defeat at Preston North End in the third round.

A damaging first half for the Reds at Deepdale on Friday evening saw the home side open up a three-goal lead courtesy of strikes from Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Max Wilson and Theo Mawene.

Dylan Gairns put the tie firmly beyond the visitors just after the hour mark, meaning Clae Ewings late finish was barely a consolation.

There was a lively start to proceedings and Preston grabbed an advantage with just eight minutes on the clock.

A hoisted cross from the right-hand side carried all the way to the back stick and found Rodriguez-Gentile in space. And the home No.9 capitalised fully with a finish swept inside the near post.

Rodriguez-Gentile twice threatened again as Preston posed a persistent danger, sending one effort into the hands of Kornel Misciur and another over the crossbar.

Liverpools goalkeeper had to produce a more impressive save midway through the half, diving high to his left to paw away a curler by Mawene.

But it was a temporary reprieve. A minute later, Wilson tried his luck with a drive from outside the D that took a beneficial deflection off Carter Pinnington and found the net.

Misciur saved a low snapshot from the influential Mawene before the Preston forward did score with a piece of play all of his own making.

From a position on the byline near halfway, Mawene was able to advance via a dribble and having drifted infield, he lashed a shot into the top left corner for 3-0.

Rio Ngumoha offered the best threat from the Reds before the break as he broke into a pocket of space on the left and threaded a low shot that was stopped by Li-Bau Stowell.

But Liverpool were fortunate not to fall further behind ahead of half-time, with Pinnington making a vital double block and Rodriguez-Gentile squandering a clear chance at close range.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons Reds were bright in the early phases of the second half  Kareem Ahmed arced an effort too high from just inside the box and Joe Bradshaws hit from an angle was blocked by Stowell.

Hopes of a comeback were essentially extinguished in the 61st minute, however.

From a long kick into Liverpool territory, Rodriguez-Gentile got in behind and cut the ball back into the middle of the area, where Gairns was on hand to guide in Prestons fourth goal.

Mawene was soon inches away from increasing the lead again, but his strike from distance dropped the wrong side of the right post having clipped heavily off DJ Esdaille.

The Reds kept trying in the face of a stubborn opponent and did get on the scoresheet seven minutes from the end, Ewing converting nicely when Kieran Morrison beat his man along the right and rolled a cross into the box.

Team

Misciur, Esdaille (Enahoro-Marcus, 68), Ewing, Pitt, Pinnington, OConnor (Upton, 68), Bradshaw, Morrison, Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Ngumoha.

Unused subs: Hall, Furnell-Gill, Cisse, Lonmeni, Martin.

Next up

Liverpools U19s travel to Girona for their final league-phase fixture of the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday (December 10).

Kick-off is 11am GMT and the game will be shown live on LFCTV GO.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,927
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108103 on: December 7, 2024, 10:06:35 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on December  6, 2024, 10:34:47 pm
There has to be an overhaul of the coaching, it has been poor for a while

I don't watch a lot of the youth games but we've gone up there without a midfield basically. That's a team of defenders and forwards.

I've no idea on the coaching but to be fair the likes of Danns, Koumas and Mcconnell really kicked on last year.

It doesn't seem the best crop of under 18s barring the high profile signings we've got in from other PL academies at 16 (Nallo, Nyoni, Rio). I'm guessing Nallo and Nyoni were held back for the first team squad today, so if we knew that was off they could have played last night which could have made a difference.
« Last Edit: December 7, 2024, 10:08:34 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108104 on: December 7, 2024, 12:48:06 pm »


Koumas with the opener for Stoke today
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108105 on: December 7, 2024, 01:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December  7, 2024, 10:06:35 am
I don't watch a lot of the youth games but we've gone up there without a midfield basically. That's a team of defenders and forwards.

I've no idea on the coaching but to be fair the likes of Danns, Koumas and Mcconnell really kicked on last year.

It doesn't seem the best crop of under 18s barring the high profile signings we've got in from other PL academies at 16 (Nallo, Nyoni, Rio). I'm guessing Nallo and Nyoni were held back for the first team squad today, so if we knew that was off they could have played last night which could have made a difference.

True, but from watching the games I think that the balance and setup of the team isn't right for the majority of the games.
Logged

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108106 on: Today at 06:27:51 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on December  2, 2024, 10:38:21 pm
Slot is seeing some value in him closing out games, so not sure

The point about nallo and pinnington is that we might need greater defensive depth short term so it might be sensible having them around. I think they are the closest defenders

I seriously doubt we get rid of Endo when he is practically our only defensive minded midfielder in the first team squad (YES others can do bits but no as effective).
Nyoni looks more of a proper CM or 8
Mcconnell wasnt great last season when Klopp played him although others seem to mention he has a decent passing range?. Cant see him as a defensive main stay to replace Endo...
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,813
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108107 on: Today at 06:36:15 am »
I think that we are wasting Endo and Morton's careers. Not that they are poor players but they don't fit us. Selling them and getting one player who slot needs might open the door for a youngster. I don't think we'd have two of those, but one is doable. Who?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 2698 2699 2700 2701 2702 [2703]   Go Up
« previous next »
 