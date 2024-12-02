Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool U21s as they lost out to a late goal in a rollercoaster 4-3 defeat by Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup.



At a wet and windy Kirkby Academy on Wednesday night, the Danish outfit went ahead in the opening minutes before the Italian levelled with a low shot as he continued to build up his fitness with a scheduled 60-minute runout.



A dramatic second half saw the visitors take a 3-1 lead, only for goals from Dominic Corness and Trent Kone-Doherty to level it for the Reds.



However, a low effort from substitute Villum Berthelsen won it for Nordsjaelland with five minutes left.



They were the much sharper team from the start and Mads Hansen almost got behind the Liverpool defence within two minutes, but Bailey Hall was off his line well to gather.



The home side didnt take the warning, though, and just a minute later Nordsjaelland were ahead.



Again the defence was caught square and Hansen was able to find Levy Nene to tap home.



Barry Lewtas team almost delivered an instant response when a corner from Corness was met by the head of captain Tom Hill, but William Lykke was able to tip over at the expense of a corner.



At the other end, Hall let a cross squirm out of his hands and it needed a fine block from Isaac Mabaya to deny Araphat Mohammed from increasing the lead to two.



Instead, the Reds went level on 11 minutes through Chiesas first big involvement in the game.



The attacker picked up a pass from Hill and drilled a right-foot shot into the corner with perfect accuracy.





The goal lifted the Reds, who went on to enjoy a much better period in the contest.



James McConnell found the byline and flashed a dangerous cross in front of goal, while Corness struck a low volley that Lykke saved after he had cleared away a Jayden Danns cross.



Hall did well to turn away a low free-kick after Mabaya was adjudged to have committed a foul right on the edge of the box, before a fine Chiesa run saw him drift past at least three players, though his cross was blocked before it could reach the danger area in the box.



The Danes went back ahead just after the hour mark after a sharp break from a Liverpool corner. They won a corner themselves in the move and Erik Marxen was there to head home past Hall.



Kyle Kelly had replaced Chiesa and almost brought Liverpool level, volleying just over from a deep cross from Kone-Doherty.



But it was the visitors who stretched their lead thanks to dangerman Hansen, a left-foot shot following a good team move.



Lewtas side were not about to give up despite the poor conditions and a mistake by keeper Lykke gave them a lifeline with 20 minutes left.



His poor clearance went only to Corness, who had enough power on his strike to bring the Reds within one.



With seven minutes left, it was made all square as Kone-Doherty latched on to a fine pass from Corness, cut across his defender and slid it past Lykke.



It looked like only one side would win it. But when the Reds failed to clear a ball inside their box, it was moved to substitute Berthelsen to give the Danes a dramatic winner.



Team



Hall, Mabaya (Davidson, 61), Norris, Jonas, Lucky, McConnell (Laffey, 70), Chiesa (Kelly, 61), Hill, Danns (Young, 46), Corness, Kone-Doherty.



Unused substitutes: R. Trueman, Pilling.



Goals: Chiesa (11), Corness (70), Kone-Doherty (82).



Next up



Liverpool turn their attention back to Premier League 2 matters with a trip to Crystal Palace on Monday December 16.



The clash at the Eagles' academy will kick off at 12pm GMT.



They will complete their Premier League International Cup campaign against Sparta Prague in January.