« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2697 2698 2699 2700 2701 [2702]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12654136 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,936
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108040 on: November 22, 2024, 05:12:33 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 22, 2024, 05:10:23 pm
Great to see Rio Ngumoha training with first team regularly now.

Reckon they might preparing him to get some minutes at Southampton in League cup. Would make him one of our youngest debutants ever.

I'm really interested to see what he's like against top level players.  Every time I've watched him in the youth teams his dribbling has looked insane but his decision making could do with a lot of work.  Holds onto the ball way too much.

Looong way to go, though, and Doak is already improving in that respect with his loan.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,353
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108041 on: November 22, 2024, 05:13:31 pm »
Well done fatty, he's 16.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108042 on: November 22, 2024, 05:14:55 pm »
Would be surprised if Ngumoha played against a team in the top flight so quickly, could maybe see it in the FA Cup like. I do reckon he's joined the club though knowing that a debut might be forthcoming sooner rather than later, so maybe we'll see him sooner than we think. Nyoni's already got a few sub appearances under his belt and can't be much older. If we'd been in the Europa League again this season I reckon we'd have seen a bit more from Nyoni, maybe even the odd start.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,726
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108043 on: November 22, 2024, 05:41:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 22, 2024, 05:14:55 pm
Would be surprised if Ngumoha played against a team in the top flight so quickly, could maybe see it in the FA Cup like. I do reckon he's joined the club though knowing that a debut might be forthcoming sooner rather than later, so maybe we'll see him sooner than we think. Nyoni's already got a few sub appearances under his belt and can't be much older. If we'd been in the Europa League again this season I reckon we'd have seen a bit more from Nyoni, maybe even the odd start.

Nyoni is a year older and Slot said in the summer he needs another year in the youth team to bulk up etc.

Rio still with the under 18s but as a top prospect along with Nyoni will get his chances to train with the first team. If Rio got a first team minute over the next couple of months he'd be our 2nd youngest player..the youngest was Sinclair and that was just Rodgers trying to prove a point. Still very young.
« Last Edit: November 22, 2024, 05:44:04 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,271
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108044 on: November 22, 2024, 05:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 22, 2024, 05:13:31 pm
Well done fatty, he's 16.

 ;D

Ban Samie!
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108045 on: November 22, 2024, 05:44:26 pm »
No need to rush Ngumoha. He's so young. Let him train with the first team and eat up the minutes in the academy. We should hopefully see him in the pre-season friendly games, although we're never short of right footed attackers who play on the left.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108046 on: November 23, 2024, 02:20:07 pm »
LFC U18s had a good early afternoon with a 3-1 win at Birmingham City in the U18 Premier League Cup. Ahmed and Sonni-Lambie were among the scorers
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108047 on: November 23, 2024, 04:02:13 pm »
On the Soccerway site it has that game down as Suspended at 0-0,was that weather or injury related, nowt on the official site about it?
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108048 on: November 23, 2024, 04:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 23, 2024, 04:02:13 pm
On the Soccerway site it has that game down as Suspended at 0-0,was that weather or injury related, nowt on the official site about it?

I Noticed That


Here is the report from LFC TV

Liverpool U18s produced a comeback 3-1 win at Birmingham City to reach the U18 Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

It was all change in Group G on Saturday afternoon as Arsenals home defeat by Crystal Palace presented the young Reds with a chance to grab top spot on goal difference.

They suffered a setback in that objective early on, however, as the home team got in front on the quarter-hour mark at The Knighthead Training and Academy Grounds.

Following a scramble inside the Liverpool area, Birmingham forward Kaidon Robinson was able to convert from close range.

Robinson could have doubled Citys advantage midway through the half but, having been teed up by Briar Batemans pullback, he was off target with the finish.

And the complexion of the encounter would be upended when the Reds netted twice inside the space of four minutes before the interval.

A good result, Bridge-Wilkinson told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. It was disappointing to go a goal down quite early but the lads did really well, stuck at it.

Really tough conditions for both teams, strong wind across the pitch and obviously a wet, windy day. It was moments of quality I think that were probably the most important thing.

The lads fought, scrapped and did everything they could, but the moments of quality  we scored three good goals.

Its really pleasing to go through. We played Arsenal it seems like an age ago now and we actually performed OK on the day without managing to get any sort of result.

So, to go to Palace and to go to Birmingham, two completely different days, and perform really admirably in both of them in different ways is a really good thing for the group in general. So, pleasing.

Team

Starting XI: Hall, Furnell-Gill, Evers, Airoboma, Enahoro-Marcus, OConnor, Ewing, Ahmed, Ngumoha, Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie.

Next up

Attention now turns to the UEFA Youth League, with the U19s group hosting Real Madrid at the Academy on Wednesday (November 27).

Kick-off in Kirkby is 3pm GMT and the game will be shown live on LFCTV GO.

Kareem Ahmed brought Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side level with 41 on the clock, and Josh Sonni-Lambie completed a rapid turnaround by scoring from the penalty spot right on the stroke of half-time.

The match  and the single guaranteed qualifying spot in the group  remained in the balance for the majority of the second period with the score unchanged.

But Liverpool confirmed a win on the day and a place in the tournaments last eight when Joe Bradshaw netted three minutes from the end.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108049 on: November 24, 2024, 01:28:43 pm »


Are any of the U23 defenders looking capable of stepping up?
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108050 on: November 27, 2024, 02:55:23 pm »
The #LFC U19 XI to face Real Madrid;

Misciur; Esdaille, Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo (c); Davidson, Laffey, Nyoni; Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Morrison

Subs: Hall, Bernard, OConnor, Figueroa, Young, Ahmed, Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie, Pitt
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108051 on: November 27, 2024, 03:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on November 24, 2024, 01:28:43 pm

Are any of the U23 defenders looking capable of stepping up?

No
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,936
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108052 on: November 27, 2024, 03:07:43 pm »
Kids are on TNT right now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108053 on: November 27, 2024, 03:15:24 pm »
not seen our youth side
we are getting completely dominated so far by Real u19s
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,936
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108054 on: November 27, 2024, 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 27, 2024, 03:15:24 pm
not seen our youth side
we are getting completely dominated so far by Real u19s

Their number 5 is running the game.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108055 on: November 27, 2024, 04:05:44 pm »
What was that crap they were playing on the P.A as they came back onto the pitch? Kids today.See if we can get some shots on target in the second half. Ah Trent K.D really should of equalized there,
« Last Edit: November 27, 2024, 04:09:12 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108056 on: November 27, 2024, 05:45:29 pm »
Match Report
Liverpool U19s were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday afternoon at the Academy.

The game had barely begun when the visitors took an early lead with the first shot of the afternoon.

And that third-minute strike in Kirkby was enough to settle a tight contest.

Real won a header in the Liverpool half and the bouncing ball found Daniel Yanez, with the attacker gathering on his chest before striking a half-volley from the edge of the area into the bottom corner of the net.

The goal began a spell of dominance on the ball for Los Blancos. Hugo de Llanos fired wide from an offside position, ahead of forcing Wellity Lucky into a good block in the box from a tight angle.

Though not seeing much possession, the Reds continued to defend resolutely during a number of attacks by Real.

Liverpool did begin to get a foothold in the game as Kieran Morrison threatened with an inviting cross from the right flank, while Trent Kone-Doherty saw a dangerous ball into the area escape his touch.

As the opening half neared an end, Liverpool were posing more of a threat; however, it was the visitors who almost added a second during a swift break away from a Reds corner.

Goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, though, provided a decisive intervention with his legs from Victor Valdepenas to hold the score to just one at the interval.


Liverpool almost levelled immediately following the break, as Rio Ngumoha's low ball led to a dangerous opening for the Reds.

Real goalkeeper Alvaro Gonzalez attempted to clear and was caught short off his line with Michael Laffey's lofted, on-target effort from outside the box cleared away by the defence.

Kone-Doherty then saw a header brilliantly saved from a second Ngumoha cross as Gonzalez pushed away his close-range effort from underneath the crossbar.

In response, Misciur was again forced to punch away a swift shot at the end of a quick break from the visitors, denying Jesus Fortea this time, before Jaime Barroso headed wide at a corner.

Yanez also flashed a low shot wide of the mark from distance as the two teams continued to exchange opportunities.

Next, Josh Davidson's goalward low shot was deflected away by the retreating Madrid defence as another Ngumoha ball found its way through from the left.

Liverpool were applying stern pressure, though Real's threat on the break was clear, with Lucky providing another important challenge on the edge of the box to halt their latest counter-attack.

Misciur was also called into action once more to push away a shot from range, as was Gonzalez at the opposite end, but the Reds were unable to find a leveller in the final stages.

Team

Misciur, Esdaille (Young, 60), Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo, Laffey, Kone-Doherty, Davidson, Morrison, Nyoni, Ngumoha.

Unused subs: Hall, Bernard, O'Connor, Figueroa, Ahmed, Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie, Pitt.

Next up

Liverpool's next Youth League contest comes on December 10 when they travel to face Girona in a 1pm GMT kick-off.

The fixture will take place at Camp de Futbol Municipal de Vidreres.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108057 on: November 28, 2024, 08:23:53 am »
https://xcancel.com/pythaginboots/status/1861912258181280233

Ngumoha was brillant yesterday.

Some great canhces created with his left foot to go with the dribbiing ability

His movements remind of Ronaldinho
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,098
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108058 on: November 28, 2024, 10:20:19 am »
Wellity Lucky is a fantastic name

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108059 on: Today at 10:07:27 am »
2 Games Today

U18 Premier League
Sat 30 November  11:00

Finch Farm Training Complex

Everton
V
Liverpool




Premier League 2
Sat 30 November  12:00


Reading
V
Liverpool

@ Aldershot Town FC
Live On LFC TV?GO


Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,883
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108060 on: Today at 10:17:15 am »
So the mini derby and we get to watch Reading???
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108061 on: Today at 11:01:05 am »
The #LFC U18 squad to take on Everton in the mini-derby

XI: Hall; Pitt, Evers, Airoboma, Enahoro-Marcus; Esdaille, Ewing, Lonmeni; OConnor, Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie

Subs: Bernard, Furnell-Gill, Upton, Martin, Ngumoha
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108062 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
Half - Time

Everton 1 Liverpool 2
Joe Bradshaw with both for Liverpool



The #LFC U21 squad to face Reading

XI: Misciur; Davison, Norris, Nallo, Jonas; McConnell, Morrison, Pilling; Morrison, Young, Figueroa

Subs: Trueman, Danns, Pinnington, Kone-Doherty, Kelly


Logged

Offline red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108063 on: Today at 12:26:32 pm »
Dear god but Martin Kelly has to be the most boring commentator ever in the history of live sport.

Jesus Christ he could put a glass eye to sleep 😴
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108064 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Danns is back
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108065 on: Today at 03:47:58 pm »
Bajcetic only on the bench again for Salzburg, I'd call him back in January, rather him on the bench here than elsewhere especially if we don't sign anyone
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108066 on: Today at 04:04:13 pm »
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108067 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm »
U-18's giving up two goals after 90 minutes is piss poor especially against Everton.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108068 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm »
Rio Ngumoha was brought on at half-time for the away team and was quick to attack defenders with his dribbling ability as Bridge-Wilkinsons charges sought the buffer of a third goal.

Chances were harder to come by in the second period, with Morgan hitting the post for the Blues on 66 minutes and Ngumohas deflected shot producing an excellent tip over from Douglass Lukjanciks at the other end.

Pitt delivered another goalline clearance when Morgan set up substitute Ceiran Loney after the Reds were caught out by a ball over the top, and they breathed another sigh of relief as the same pair combined on 88 minutes for an effort straight at Hall.

Everton pressed for an equaliser and it arrived after a number of corners, with Aled Thomas heading home at the back post in the final minute of the regulation 90.

And a sucker-punch came in injury time when Halls clearance went into the air and landed at the feet of Kean Wren, who fired home.

Team

Hall, Pitt, Evers (Furnell-Gill, 64), Airoboma (Martin, 90), Enahoro-Marcus, Esdaille, Ewing (Upton, 64), Bradshaw, Sonni-Lambie, Lonmeni (Ngumoha, 46), OConnor.

Unused sub: Bernard.

Goals: Bradshaw (8, 33)

Next up

The U18s begin their FA Youth Cup campaign on Friday (December 6), heading to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the third round.

Kick-off is 7pm GMT and the game will be shown live on LFCTV GO.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #108069 on: Today at 04:38:41 pm »
Keyrol Figueroa was on the scoresheet as Liverpool U21s played out a 1-1 draw with Reading in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

The home side got in front almost immediately but the Reds  for whom James McConnell and Jayden Danns got minutes after injury  responded well.

Figueroas close-range finish equalised on the stroke of half-time and it stayed deadlocked despite good chances for both teams in the remainder.

Reading caught Liverpool cold to grab a lead within two minutes of kick-off at Aldershot Town.

Tyler Sackey broke clear down the right flank to collect a knock over the top and fired a low delivery across the front of the Reds goal. It evaded Jeremiah Okine-Peters initially but Emmanuel Osho was behind him and under pressure from Josh Davidson the ball flew past Kornel Misciur.

The visitors rallied and went on to enjoy a spell on top, though without the correct final pass to create a clear chance.

McConnell  making his first appearance for four months  successfully tried a more direct route to goal with a dribble from 25 yards that took him past three challenges and into the area. But his eventual strike took a slight deflection and was saved by the goalkeeper.

Reading stopper Tom Norcott then denied Ranel Young seconds later, catching the Liverpool forwards hit after he had neatly controlled a lofted pass and raced in behind.

Just past the half-hour, Figueroas effort from the edge of the box was importantly blocked following a James Norris pullback created by Trey Nyonis inventive backheel to the byline.

A riposte from Reading as the interval neared saw Joe Barough dangerously jink in from the right flank towards the D and blast at goal. Misciur fumbled it away.

The Reds play had merited more and they got their equaliser two minutes shy of half-time. In trademark style, Kieran Morrison dribbled infield off the flank and dragged a low ball across the area that was a gift for Figueroa to tap in.

Barry Lewtas team were close to completing a turnaround two minutes after the restart.

Morrison fed the overlapping run of Tommy Pilling on the right-hand side of the box and the latters rising effort bounced away off the outside of the upright.

Liverpool needed a vital block from Norris to thwart Okine-Peters when Misciur could not collect a deep cross and the ball landed for the Reading attacker.

Osho then sprinted clear through the left channel and having opened up his body to shape a curler for the top opposite corner, guided the finish just too high.

Danns made his return to action on the hour mark  his first outing since late April  and he was close to putting the Reds in front when served into the area by Nyoni, but his low swipe across the goalkeeper travelled past the left post.

And the visitors were twice indebted to the reactions of Misciur to preserve a point late on.

First, the goalkeeper stood up strongly to repel Barough in a one-v-one after the home side had stolen possession from Pilling high up the pitch.

From the resulting reset, Reading delivered a cross from the right that was glanced on towards goal by Okine-Peters  who was somehow denied by an outstanding fingertip save with Misciur at full stretch.

Team

Misciur, Davidson, Norris, Jonas, Nallo, McConnell (Kelly, 74), Morrison, Nyoni (Kone-Doherty, 74), Figueroa (Danns, 60), Pilling, Young (Pinnington, 81).

Unused sub: R. Trueman.

Goal: Figueroa (43)

Next up

The U21s are in Premier League International Cup action against Nordsjaelland on Wednesday night (December 4). Kick-off at the Kirkby Academy is 7pm GMT.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2697 2698 2699 2700 2701 [2702]   Go Up
« previous next »
 