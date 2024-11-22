Keyrol Figueroa was on the scoresheet as Liverpool U21s played out a 1-1 draw with Reading in Premier League 2 on Saturday.



The home side got in front almost immediately but the Reds  for whom James McConnell and Jayden Danns got minutes after injury  responded well.



Figueroas close-range finish equalised on the stroke of half-time and it stayed deadlocked despite good chances for both teams in the remainder.



Reading caught Liverpool cold to grab a lead within two minutes of kick-off at Aldershot Town.



Tyler Sackey broke clear down the right flank to collect a knock over the top and fired a low delivery across the front of the Reds goal. It evaded Jeremiah Okine-Peters initially but Emmanuel Osho was behind him and under pressure from Josh Davidson the ball flew past Kornel Misciur.



The visitors rallied and went on to enjoy a spell on top, though without the correct final pass to create a clear chance.



McConnell  making his first appearance for four months  successfully tried a more direct route to goal with a dribble from 25 yards that took him past three challenges and into the area. But his eventual strike took a slight deflection and was saved by the goalkeeper.



Reading stopper Tom Norcott then denied Ranel Young seconds later, catching the Liverpool forwards hit after he had neatly controlled a lofted pass and raced in behind.



Just past the half-hour, Figueroas effort from the edge of the box was importantly blocked following a James Norris pullback created by Trey Nyonis inventive backheel to the byline.



A riposte from Reading as the interval neared saw Joe Barough dangerously jink in from the right flank towards the D and blast at goal. Misciur fumbled it away.



The Reds play had merited more and they got their equaliser two minutes shy of half-time. In trademark style, Kieran Morrison dribbled infield off the flank and dragged a low ball across the area that was a gift for Figueroa to tap in.



Barry Lewtas team were close to completing a turnaround two minutes after the restart.



Morrison fed the overlapping run of Tommy Pilling on the right-hand side of the box and the latters rising effort bounced away off the outside of the upright.



Liverpool needed a vital block from Norris to thwart Okine-Peters when Misciur could not collect a deep cross and the ball landed for the Reading attacker.



Osho then sprinted clear through the left channel and having opened up his body to shape a curler for the top opposite corner, guided the finish just too high.



Danns made his return to action on the hour mark  his first outing since late April  and he was close to putting the Reds in front when served into the area by Nyoni, but his low swipe across the goalkeeper travelled past the left post.



And the visitors were twice indebted to the reactions of Misciur to preserve a point late on.



First, the goalkeeper stood up strongly to repel Barough in a one-v-one after the home side had stolen possession from Pilling high up the pitch.



From the resulting reset, Reading delivered a cross from the right that was glanced on towards goal by Okine-Peters  who was somehow denied by an outstanding fingertip save with Misciur at full stretch.



Team



Misciur, Davidson, Norris, Jonas, Nallo, McConnell (Kelly, 74), Morrison, Nyoni (Kone-Doherty, 74), Figueroa (Danns, 60), Pilling, Young (Pinnington, 81).



Unused sub: R. Trueman.



Goal: Figueroa (43)



Next up



The U21s are in Premier League International Cup action against Nordsjaelland on Wednesday night (December 4). Kick-off at the Kirkby Academy is 7pm GMT.