Joe Bradshaw scored twice as Liverpool U18s claimed a 4-2 win over their Sunderland counterparts at the Academy on Saturday.



Scofield Lonmenis deflected strike had handed the young Reds an early lead in Kirkby, but Trey Ogunsuyi converted a penalty to level the U18 Premier League North tie before half-time.



Bradshaw tucked home twice in a decisive second-half spell to give the home team a cushion, which they proved to need as Ogunsuyi fired in what was only a consolation in the last minute.



And Oliver OConnor put the absolute seal on victory with a sweet low free-kick in the eighth minute of added time.



There was a frantic start to the game and before three minutes had elapsed, Liverpool had twice threatened at one end and needed their goalkeeper at the other.



The latter was the best chance, with Sunderland captain Jack Whittaker sliding through a pass that sent Charlie Dinsdale on goal. Bailey Hall was off his line quickly to smother Dinsdales effort, however.



Hall made a more rudimentary, but nevertheless important, stop soon after, gloving away a low drive from outside the area by James Barker after the Reds had given away possession in their own half.



Next, Bradshaw was denied by the Sunderland keeper from Lonmenis angled ball in behind, before Lucas Pitt blocked strongly in his own area to thwart Ogunsuyi.



A goal seemed inevitable and it came from the hosts. A good one it was, too, with Clae Ewing dribbling from deep on the left and picking the right moment to set up Lonmeni, whose curler from the edge of the box took a kind deflection off Fin Holcroft and nestled in the far corner.



Liverpool looked likely to press home their new advantage in the aftermath, but having weathered the storm the away team got level on the half-hour mark.



The referee judged OConnor had brought down Holcroft from a Sunderland corner and despite Hall diving the correct way from the penalty, Ogunsuyi lifted his kick into the top corner successfully.



The action was initially calmer after the interval, but it soon ramped up and led to the home team retaking the lead.



On 53, Bradshaw battled strongly to get hold of the ball on the right edge of the area and dug out a high cross that Josh Sonni-Lambie could not get over with his header.



Bradshaw then saw a strike across goal deflected past the post after excellent work from Pitt, who won possession on halfway, carried the ball forward and fed his teammate.



A pivotal passage followed, with Hall producing a fine save to paw away a sweeping shot from around 20 yards by Felix Scott that appeared on course for the top corner until the Reds stopper intervened.



Seconds later, Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side went up the other end and scored themselves.



It was a stunningly slick breakaway started by Kareem Ahmed and Sonni-Lambie and accelerated by Ewing, who surged down the left on the overlap and created a tap-in for Bradshaw with a low delivery.



Another sliding doors spell went a long way to deciding the encounter in the Reds favour.



Hall made a crucial block save to deny Ogunsuyi from close range after he was picked out by a lofted Archie Lightfoot cross, and the hosts rapidly got a third goal in minute 77.



Lovely football led to it, with accurate vertical passes from OConnor and Ahmed assisting Bradshaw for a clinical, prodded strike into the Sunderland net.



The visitors Liam Hunt glanced a good chance wide from the near post at a corner, before the Reds were caught cold from a quick set-piece on 90 minutes from which Ogunsuyi clipped a shot past Hall for 3-2.



But Liverpool saw out the remaining moments and, in the very last seconds, banked the points courtesy of OConnors precise free-kick into the bottom left.



Team



Hall, Esdaille (Furnell-Gill, 46), Ewing (Evers, 85), Pitt (Cisse, 75), Enahoro-Marcus, Upton, Lonmeni, OConnor, Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Bradshaw (Martin, 81).



Unused sub: Bernard.



Next up



The U18s next game is a league trip to Manchester City next Saturday (November 2), where kick-off is 11.30am GMT.