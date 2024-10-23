« previous next »
This is live on TNT today, starting at 3.
This is live on TNT today, starting at 3.


Also Live On LFC TV
This is live on TNT today, starting at 3.

Thanks
1-0 Down
Caught the last half an hour.Not great,dunno if we should of had a peno hard to see from any tv view but wasn't a dive or worthy of a booking on our lad.Poor goal to give up, out muscled on a corner.We look undersized as usual!
2-0 Leipzig
 :butt  3-0
Goal For Liverpool

Morrison
Red Bull Down To 10
Liverpool suffered their first defeat in this season's UEFA Youth League when they were beaten 3-1 away at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Kieran Morrison netted a consolation for the young Reds at Stadion am Cottaweg, but they were ultimately downed by earlier goals from Jamie Schuldes, Noah Weissbach and Friedrich Heyer.

Barry Lewtas' side, who took four points from their first two matches in the competition, created a pair of good opportunities in the opening quarter of an hour in Germany before they were put firmly on the back foot.

Morrison crossed on two occasions for Kareem Ahmed, who saw a close-range blast blocked and then a poke towards goal saved by Luca Janosch.

Delivery into the box from wide areas was also how the hosts were looking to threaten Kornel Misciur's goal, and Heyer headed onto the crossbar from a corner after going close a few moments earlier.

Robert Ramsak wasted a golden chance in front of goal and Misciur was called upon to deny Heyer and Nuha Jatta.

But the Reds' rearguard was eventually breached towards the end of the first half, Schuldes climbing highest to flick in Viggo Gebel's inswinger.


Their task would prove to be irreparable just past the hour mark when 1-0 turned into 3-0 very quickly.

Weissbach powerfully drove an effort from 20 yards out beyond Misciur, and Heyer added the finishing touch to a slick Leipzig move four minutes later.

Liverpool's response was encouraging and they reduced the deficit through Morrison, whose volley on the edge of the box left Janosch with no chance.

Trent Kone-Doherty could have made it an interesting conclusion, though shot wide twice and was denied a tap-in by a last-ditch intervention from Gebel.

Heyer was given a straight red card in the first minute of stoppage time for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity when Ranel Young broke free following a Leipzig corner.

However, time was against the Reds and they were unable to salvage anything from a frustrating afternoon.

Team

Misciur, Esdaille, Nallo, Lucky, Pinnington, Laffey (Bradshaw, 82), Davidson, Ahmed (Figueroa, 70), Morrison, Young, Kone-Doherty.

Unused subs: Hall, Bernard, O'Connor, Pitt, Sonni-Lambie.

Next up

Liverpool will look to respond in the competition at the Kirkby Academy on November 5.

They will play another German outfit in Bayer Leverkusen in a 2pm GMT kick-off.
Liverpool U 18 V Sunderland U 18

Liverpool

Hall , Esdaille , Pitt , Marcus , Ewing , Upton , Lonmeni , O'Connor , Bradshaw , Ahmed , Sonni Lambie ,
Subs
Bernard , Evers , Furnell Gill , Martin , Cisse ,
GOAL

Schofield Lonmeni 13'
Assist Clae Ewing
Penalty

Sunderland

1-1
H/T 1-1
Liverpool U 21  V  Everton U 21

Misciur , Miles , Jonas , Nallo , Norris , Corness , Hill , Morrison , Nyoni , Pilling , Young ,
Subs
Kone Doherty , Truman , Mabaya , Davidson , K Kelly ,


Furnell Gill replaces D.J. Esdaille for the 2nd half
GOAL Liverpool U 18's
Joe Bradshaw 61'
2-1
Any streams for the u21 derby?
Any streams for the u21 derby?


I Can't See One
Here's The Prince


Cisse on for Lucas Pitt  76'
GOAL
Liverpool U  18
3-1
Joe Bradshaw 77'
Assist
Kareem The Dream Ahmed
Tyler Martin on Two Goal Joe Bradshaw  81'
Harry Evers on for Clae Ewing  86'
Davidson On For Miles in Under 21's  37'
Goal

Liverpool 3 Sunderland 2
90'
Half Time

Liverpool 0  Everton 0
GOAL
Liverpool  4  Sunderland  2
Ollie O' Conner  90+8'


Full Time
Isaac Mabaya on for Tommy Pilling  65'

Goal
Liverpool 0 Everton 1
Omari Benjamin 65'
Trent Kone Docherty on for Ranel Young  75'
Goal

Liverpool 0 Everton 2
Omari Benjamin 90+5



Full Time
Joe Bradshaw scored twice as Liverpool U18s claimed a 4-2 win over their Sunderland counterparts at the Academy on Saturday.

Scofield Lonmenis deflected strike had handed the young Reds an early lead in Kirkby, but Trey Ogunsuyi converted a penalty to level the U18 Premier League North tie before half-time.

Bradshaw tucked home twice in a decisive second-half spell to give the home team a cushion, which they proved to need as Ogunsuyi fired in what was only a consolation in the last minute.

And Oliver OConnor put the absolute seal on victory with a sweet low free-kick in the eighth minute of added time.

There was a frantic start to the game and before three minutes had elapsed, Liverpool had twice threatened at one end and needed their goalkeeper at the other.

The latter was the best chance, with Sunderland captain Jack Whittaker sliding through a pass that sent Charlie Dinsdale on goal. Bailey Hall was off his line quickly to smother Dinsdales effort, however.

Hall made a more rudimentary, but nevertheless important, stop soon after, gloving away a low drive from outside the area by James Barker after the Reds had given away possession in their own half.

Next, Bradshaw was denied by the Sunderland keeper from Lonmenis angled ball in behind, before Lucas Pitt blocked strongly in his own area to thwart Ogunsuyi.

A goal seemed inevitable and it came from the hosts. A good one it was, too, with Clae Ewing dribbling from deep on the left and picking the right moment to set up Lonmeni, whose curler from the edge of the box took a kind deflection off Fin Holcroft and nestled in the far corner.

Liverpool looked likely to press home their new advantage in the aftermath, but having weathered the storm the away team got level on the half-hour mark.

The referee judged OConnor had brought down Holcroft from a Sunderland corner and despite Hall diving the correct way from the penalty, Ogunsuyi lifted his kick into the top corner successfully.

The action was initially calmer after the interval, but it soon ramped up and led to the home team retaking the lead.

On 53, Bradshaw battled strongly to get hold of the ball on the right edge of the area and dug out a high cross that Josh Sonni-Lambie could not get over with his header.

Bradshaw then saw a strike across goal deflected past the post after excellent work from Pitt, who won possession on halfway, carried the ball forward and fed his teammate.

A pivotal passage followed, with Hall producing a fine save to paw away a sweeping shot from around 20 yards by Felix Scott that appeared on course for the top corner until the Reds stopper intervened.

Seconds later, Marc Bridge-Wilkinsons side went up the other end and scored themselves.

It was a stunningly slick breakaway started by Kareem Ahmed and Sonni-Lambie and accelerated by Ewing, who surged down the left on the overlap and created a tap-in for Bradshaw with a low delivery.

Another sliding doors spell went a long way to deciding the encounter in the Reds favour.

Hall made a crucial block save to deny Ogunsuyi from close range after he was picked out by a lofted Archie Lightfoot cross, and the hosts rapidly got a third goal in minute 77.

Lovely football led to it, with accurate vertical passes from OConnor and Ahmed assisting Bradshaw for a clinical, prodded strike into the Sunderland net.

The visitors Liam Hunt glanced a good chance wide from the near post at a corner, before the Reds were caught cold from a quick set-piece on 90 minutes from which Ogunsuyi clipped a shot past Hall for 3-2.

But Liverpool saw out the remaining moments and, in the very last seconds, banked the points courtesy of OConnors precise free-kick into the bottom left.

Team

Hall, Esdaille (Furnell-Gill, 46), Ewing (Evers, 85), Pitt (Cisse, 75), Enahoro-Marcus, Upton, Lonmeni, OConnor, Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Bradshaw (Martin, 81).

Unused sub: Bernard.

Next up

The U18s next game is a league trip to Manchester City next Saturday (November 2), where kick-off is 11.30am GMT.
Liverpool U21s were beaten 2-0 by Everton in the Premier League 2 mini-derby at the Academy on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds enjoyed the ascendancy for long spells of the showdown in Kirkby but were undone by a pair of Omari Benjamin finishes during the second half.

Benjamin dispatched an opener across Kornel Misciur to break the deadlock midway through the deciding period and then stole the ball from the goalkeeper in stoppage time to end the contest.

Liverpool hemmed Everton into their own territory during the early stages, though the visitors were showing their potential danger on the counter-attack.

Jacob Beaumont-Clark and Benjamin combined from one such breakaway to fashion a shooting chance for the latter, whose attempt to place a low strike into the opposite corner was prevented by a Misciur touch.

Charlie Whitaker fired over the bar from another Blues riposte, before the Reds produced their first genuine chance on 20 minutes.

The left-sided triangle of James Norris, Trey Nyoni and Tommy Pilling had been fruitful already and their latest crisp passing move got Pilling into space in the box. However, his final finish lacked the power to trouble Zan-Luk Leban.

Next, Leban got a vital boot on a Tom Hill touch towards goal from a cross into the near post, with the visitors able to clear the rebound before it could be pounced upon.

Jack Tierney was wide with a header and Beaumont-Clark curled an attempt into the hands of Misciur, before Barry Lewtas was forced into an early substitution due to an injury sustained by Terence Miles.

The best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes came to Evertons Benjamin but he lashed off target after the increasingly influential Beaumont-Clark crashed a cross into the centre.


Liverpool would dominate the majority of the second half and Leban made an excellent reaction save to tip over a thump from Nyoni after the midfielder was served into the box by Miles replacement, Josh Davidson.

Kieran Morrison was inches away from breaking the deadlock when from a corner into the middle Lee Jonas nudged the ball out to the edge of the box. Morrison met it with a rasping half-volley that rippled the netting on the wrong side of the right post.

Leban plucked a Ranel Young curler out of the air and got enough on the ball to stop Pillings close-range effort - found at the back stick from Morrisons fizzed cross - before a sucker-punch from the visitors.

Everton worked the ball into a pocket of space for Benjamin to the right of the target and he capitalised fully with a clinical low finish across Misciur to give his team an edge.

Lewtas charges responded well to the setback, and carved out several good chances to equalise.

One was created by substitute Isaac Mabaya - back on the pitch for the first time since April - as he sent a cross into the Blues box that was met by Nyoni. The No.10s hit was stopped by Leban, though.

Nyoni subsequently went close with a first-time volley from a partial clearance that drifted beyond the left post, while Morrison was a persistent problem for the opposition to deal with via his dribbles infield.

As stoppage time commenced, Nyoni went desperately close with a hooked strike that Leban stretched superbly to get hands on and divert away from the top corner.

And the Blues compounded Liverpools frustration seconds from the end of the six added minutes, Benjamin closing down Misciur and taking the ball to set up a stroke into the exposed net.

Team

Misciur, Miles (Davidson, 35), Norris, Jonas, Nallo, Corness, Morrison, Hill, Young (Kone-Doherty, 75), Nyoni, Pilling (Mabaya, 65).

Unused subs: R. Trueman, Kelly.

Next up

The U21s switch to Premier League International Cup action on Wednesday night (October 30).

Hertha BSC are the visitors to the Academy for a 7pm GMT kick-off.
The lad says he believes he can win the ballon DOr and be one of the best players ever.

No pressure like lad :lmao
