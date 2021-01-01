Klopp played a host of youngsters in his time.

Remember Stewart,Brannagan & Ibe Ojo as well.



Can you name any young players will let go in the last 10 years that we regretted.

We likely have buy back clauses as well



Isn't that because Klopp gave loads chances around the first team and so the best had more opptunities to breakthrough? Quansah and Bradley were in League 1 at the same age as Clark for example. Quansah was kept around as 5th choice emergency cover and ended up jumping up to 2nd choice when he could easily have been sold or back out on loan to raise his value. Kind of similar with Kelleher from memory, Grabara was ahead of him and got the loan, Kelleher stays as 3rd choice and Klopp is comfortable enough to still give him minutes and not need an experienced player to take up that spot.Also don't really subscribe to the idea that all players end up at a level because they were always going to be there. Plenty careers change on opportunities + coaches plus avoiding injuries.You can't know for sure who's going to make it at 16-19 out of academy football, you need to keep the pathway and opportunities there for players. Some will miss out, but it means you may end up with 4-5 who save you a fortune in the squad at a time. Also, our head of academy has repeatedly said we don't give out the best wages. If you wnat to retain and recruit players at that level you need to give them a reason to come/stay and minutes and exposure in the first team is always going to be a big one for them. And even if you view the academy purely as money making, that's the best way to raise their value. I don't think Danns or Koumas get a Championship loan offer without first team minutes for example.