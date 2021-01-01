« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2684 2685 2686 2687 2688 [2689]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12496288 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107520 on: Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm »
:D Nyoni ffs you bastards.

Don't tell Ateam.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,040
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107521 on: Yesterday at 05:50:41 pm »
Tells you what Slot thinks...

Quote
Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, and James Mc Connell have returned to the U21 side. Trey Nyoni will continue to train with the senior side. Morton and Bajcetic remain with senior side.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107522 on: Yesterday at 05:54:17 pm »
Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,040
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107523 on: Yesterday at 05:57:08 pm »
Doak and Gordon might be going out on loan anyway mate.

But maybe they just don't suit how he wants to play?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107524 on: Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 05:54:17 pm
Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...

All three of them will go out on loan I think, Doak possibly even being sold. Their best way of learning now is going and playing regular football.

A shame about him I'd say, Gordon needs probably two years minimum out on loan and also isn't ready to sit behind Salah. McConnell is like Clark, no chance he finds the minutes here IMO this season.

If we don't sign a DM just keep Bajcetic.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,460
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107525 on: Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm »
Stephensons got a loan to Dundee United for the season, one of the biggest winners of pre-season. Would possibly have been nowhere near the tour and his good performances have earned a decent move at a decent level.
Logged
AHA!

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107526 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm
Stephensons got a loan to Dundee United for the season, one of the biggest winners of pre-season. Would possibly have been nowhere near the tour and his good performances have earned a decent move at a decent level.

Yeah, that's a good move for him that. I don't think he was always a first choice at Barrow last season and that's in the fourth tier. If he impresses at Dundee there's a few moves that could open up for him beyond that if he's not to make it here.

He looked good against Arsenal from right back but think he's played midfield in the academy.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107527 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:50:41 pm
Tells you what Slot thinks...


Yeah he rates Morton and Nyoni thats it for the youth set up so far.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107528 on: Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm »
I'm keeping a close eye on Trent Kone Doherty this season. Recently turned 18 so big season for him if he gets a chance anywhere near the team. I was chatting to a family member of his tonight he was saying he's getting positive feedback from the management. 1 or 2 loan opportunities came up but it seems everyone was happy for him to stay.  Fingers crossed for the lad
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107529 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm
I'm keeping a close eye on Trent Kone Doherty this season. Recently turned 18 so big season for him if he gets a chance anywhere near the team. I was chatting to a family member of his tonight he was saying he's getting positive feedback from the management. 1 or 2 loan opportunities came up but it seems everyone was happy for him to stay.  Fingers crossed for the lad

Looks proper skinny. Needs to be given time to grow a bit. Hopefully features in the baby Champions League and starts to dominate the the U21 games.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107530 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
Looks proper skinny. Needs to be given time to grow a bit. Hopefully features in the baby Champions League and starts to dominate the the U21 games.

Yeah that's the only thing with him he's finely made up. But he's strong which is good, that can be built on. He has a great attitude too which is so important
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,283
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107531 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
Yeah he rates Morton and Nyoni thats it for the youth set up so far.

Danns missed his chance for a first impression being injured in pre-season.

You've got Gordon and Bajcetic still recovering from very long absences and probably need a loan. Koumas seems well favoured and has got a good loan. I wonder if someone like Mcconnell would have been more suited to a Klopp midfield than Slot's (Clark as well perhaps).

The change in tact seems to be to get more money in from young players on the fringes and cut bloated numbers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107532 on: Today at 04:43:54 am »
We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arent exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last years opportunities for the youth.
I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ruthless, when really its a numbers game and hes got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.
Theres a reason why the Nyonis of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think hes clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Id be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since hes a bit more physically prepared).
Thats the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitors futures group. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last years injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.
 Thats not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wont make it, but its clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached its a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if hes got the makings of a future PL player.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107533 on: Today at 05:30:07 am »
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 04:43:54 am
We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arent exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last years opportunities for the youth.
I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ruthless, when really its a numbers game and hes got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.
Theres a reason why the Nyonis of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think hes clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Id be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since hes a bit more physically prepared).
Thats the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitors futures group. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last years injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.
 Thats not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wont make it, but its clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached its a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if hes got the makings of a future PL player.

Kind of disagree.

Think you have to understand that Slot is a Head coach. I would say his role in transfers are very slim at this moment due to how the business of Liverpool FC is set up.

It is clear that Clark is highly rated in the football world. If Pep and Klopp were still here he would be in the 1st team picture, I mean it Pep thats wanting to sign up. Slot hasnt even seen him close up because hes injured.

Doak another one thats is rated in football. Due to injuries he will need a loan but to sell would be madness.

Its ok saying we have a fit squad now but we all know injuries can happen at anytime.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:13 am by Fordy »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107534 on: Today at 06:43:07 am »
Do people think were forcing these lads out or its what they want?

For me its the latter. As young as they are, they want regular football, not every player wants the loan move as sometimes youre the first person they stop playing when managers are under pressure to get results. If a club buys them theyll have a better chance of playing and accelerating their development.

It appears ruthless, but these lads are more advanced than the likes of Beck etc whove needed loans to prove their level after U21 football. Clark and Doak rightly think quite highly of themselves, to the point where they think starting 5-10 games and making a handful of sub appearances probably wont cut it at this point. They need minutes to fully develop, we probably view their long term potential as just below the standard we require. Its similar with SVDB, sometimes supporters just need to accept that not all of these kids will make it or even be given the chance. We need elite.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107535 on: Today at 07:57:32 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:43:07 am
Do people think were forcing these lads out or its what they want?

For me its the latter. As young as they are, they want regular football, not every player wants the loan move as sometimes youre the first person they stop playing when managers are under pressure to get results. If a club buys them theyll have a better chance of playing and accelerating their development.

It appears ruthless, but these lads are more advanced than the likes of Beck etc whove needed loans to prove their level after U21 football. Clark and Doak rightly think quite highly of themselves, to the point where they think starting 5-10 games and making a handful of sub appearances probably wont cut it at this point. They need minutes to fully develop, we probably view their long term potential as just below the standard we require. Its similar with SVDB, sometimes supporters just need to accept that not all of these kids will make it or even be given the chance. We need elite.

These are elite hence why Klppp rated them.

I highly doubt both Clark and Doak are knocking on Slots door saying we want to play,

I also dont think its down to Slot. This is a money ball situation thats it. Problem is after all the good work of how we promote youth, in one summer we have ruined it.
Logged

Offline SuperStevieNicol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107536 on: Today at 08:27:17 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:57:32 am
These are elite hence why Klppp rated them.

I highly doubt both Clark and Doak are knocking on Slots door saying we want to play,

I also dont think its down to Slot. This is a money ball situation thats it. Problem is after all the good work of how we promote youth, in one summer we have ruined it.

How have we ruined it? Clark and McConnell wouldnt be in the match day squad tomorrow even if Klopp was still around, neither would Doak with Nunez and Gapko likely on the bench. There will be senior pros not on the bench tomorrow. If we have injuries other young talented players will step up, just like Clark, Danns and the rest did last season. Thats how the academy works, some make it (Bradley, TAA, Quansah etc.) and some move on for decent fees and there is a constant conveyer belt of talent coming through.
Logged
JFT97

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107537 on: Today at 08:36:19 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:57:32 am
These are elite hence why Klppp rated them.

I highly doubt both Clark and Doak are knocking on Slots door saying we want to play,

I also dont think its down to Slot. This is a money ball situation thats it. Problem is after all the good work of how we promote youth, in one summer we have ruined it.
Klopp played a host of youngsters in his time.
Remember Stewart,Brannagan & Ibe Ojo as well.

Can you name any young players will let go in the last 10 years that we regretted.
We likely have buy back clauses as well

Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107538 on: Today at 08:50:01 am »
Our two Academy Sides both kick off tomorrow

Under 18's at Derby  12.00


under 21/23 at home to Man City 2 PM
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107539 on: Today at 08:55:07 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:36:19 am
Klopp played a host of youngsters in his time.
Remember Stewart,Brannagan & Ibe Ojo as well.

Can you name any young players will let go in the last 10 years that we regretted.
We likely have buy back clauses as well
Isn't that because Klopp gave loads chances around the first team and so the best had more opptunities to breakthrough? Quansah and Bradley were in League 1 at the same age as Clark for example. Quansah was kept around as 5th choice emergency cover and ended up jumping up to 2nd choice when he could easily have been sold or back out on loan to raise his value. Kind of similar with Kelleher from memory, Grabara was ahead of him and got the loan, Kelleher stays as 3rd choice and Klopp is comfortable enough to still give him minutes and not need an experienced player to take up that spot.

Also don't really subscribe to the idea that all players end up at a level because they were always going to be there. Plenty careers change on opportunities + coaches plus avoiding injuries.

You can't know for sure who's going to make it at 16-19 out of academy football, you need to keep the pathway and opportunities there for players. Some will miss out, but it means you may end up with 4-5 who save you a fortune in the squad at a time.  Also, our head of academy has repeatedly said we don't give out the best wages. If you wnat to retain and recruit players at that level you need to give them a reason to come/stay and minutes and exposure in the first team is always going to be a big one for them. And even if you view the academy purely as money making, that's the best way to raise their value. I don't think Danns or Koumas get a Championship loan offer without first team minutes for example.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:00 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107540 on: Today at 09:01:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:36:19 am
Klopp played a host of youngsters in his time.
Remember Stewart,Brannagan & Ibe Ojo as well.

Can you name any young players will let go in the last 10 years that we regretted.
We likely have buy back clauses as well


maybe Suso and Luis Alberto?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,283
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107541 on: Today at 09:19:15 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:55:07 am
Isn't that because Klopp gave loads chances around the first team and so the best had more opptunities to breakthrough? Quansah and Bradley were in League 1 at the same age as Clark for example. Quansah was kept around as 5th choice emergency cover and ended up jumping up to 2nd choice when he could easily have been sold or back out on loan to raise his value. Kind of similar with Kelleher from memory, Grabara was ahead of him and got the loan, Kelleher stays as 3rd choice and Klopp is comfortable enough to still give him minutes and not need an experienced player to take up that spot.

Also don't really subscribe to the idea that all players end up at a level because they were always going to be there. Plenty careers change on opportunities + coaches plus avoiding injuries.

You can't know for sure who's going to make it at 16-19 out of academy football, you need to keep the pathway and opportunities there for players. Some will miss out, but it means you may end up with 4-5 who save you a fortune in the squad at a time.  Also, our head of academy has repeatedly said we don't give out the best wages. If you wnat to retain and recruit players at that level you need to give them a reason to come/stay and minutes and exposure in the first team is always going to be a big one for them. And even if you view the academy purely as money making, that's the best way to raise their value. I don't think Danns or Koumas get a Championship loan offer without first team minutes for example.

That gets you the exposure, they've scored for Liverpool's first team in televised cup games.

Without that you might have start a bit lower down for a loan (Scotland/League One). Academy games are well scouted by EFL/Scottish clubs and you've got the EFL Trophy games as well against their first teams, so there's good chances to impress still. First team games give you a headstart.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107542 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:57:32 am
These are elite hence why Klppp rated them.

I highly doubt both Clark and Doak are knocking on Slots door saying we want to play,

I also dont think its down to Slot. This is a money ball situation thats it. Problem is after all the good work of how we promote youth, in one summer we have ruined it.

Ruined it ;D ;D ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107543 on: Today at 09:47:32 am »
Happy to be corrected on this, but was it not also a thing with Klopp that young players would sometimes join the first team training for a bit, then drop back again?

It make sense to call up a group of the most promising in preseason for them to get experience with the first team and Slot to have a look at thrm, but I wouldnt expect them all to stay permanently.
Especially with pretty much everyone fit, opportunities to even make the bench are limited at the moment.

Even if Slot does rate them/we arent playing on selling them (and I've no idea either way), it make sense for some players to drop back so they can get some game time.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107544 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:47:32 am
Happy to be corrected on this, but was it not also a thing with Klopp that young players would sometimes join the first team training for a bit, then drop back again?

It make sense to call up a group of the most promising in preseason for them to get experience with the first team and Slot to have a look at thrm, but I wouldnt expect them all to stay permanently.
Especially with pretty much everyone fit, opportunities to even make the bench are limited at the moment.

Even if Slot does rate them/we arent playing on selling them (and I've no idea either way), it make sense for some players to drop back so they can get some game time.

Yep happened all the time, that's what Matos job was, to suggest players who were over performing in the U21s and they'd get to train etc.

I think what happened last season distorts the view, we had a chronic injury crisis so we had to rely on several youngsters, we were just incredibly fortunate we had a manager who could make those kids become men overnight.
Logged

Online NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107545 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:30:07 am
Kind of disagree.

Think you have to understand that Slot is a Head coach. I would say his role in transfers are very slim at this moment due to how the business of Liverpool FC is set up.

It is clear that Clark is highly rated in the football world. If Pep and Klopp were still here he would be in the 1st team picture, I mean it Pep thats wanting to sign up. Slot hasnt even seen him close up because hes injured.

Doak another one thats is rated in football. Due to injuries he will need a loan but to sell would be madness.

Its ok saying we have a fit squad now but we all know injuries can happen at anytime.

I do understand Slot is head coach. Do you really think that those above him are really saying no,you cant have this elite 19 year old who is already on our books. We need that 10 million quid more than you need him. ? I dont think thats whats happening.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107546 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm »
Klopp is a one off even to how he handled young players, you can already see they wont get quite as many chances as they did with Klopp under Slot.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107547 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:09:40 am
Yep happened all the time, that's what Matos job was, to suggest players who were over performing in the U21s and they'd get to train etc.

I think what happened last season distorts the view, we had a chronic injury crisis so we had to rely on several youngsters, we were just incredibly fortunate we had a manager who could make those kids become men overnight.

Its how Klopp was he was ready to throw young players in at a whim, no other top coach did that to the same degree and it seems Slot is more conventional in his thinking. If thats the case we really need to be utilising the loan system even more than previously because partly the were able to get a 10m fee for a player like Bobby Clark is because Klopp had no issues playing him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2684 2685 2686 2687 2688 [2689]   Go Up
« previous next »
 