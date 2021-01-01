We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arent exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last years opportunities for the youth.
I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ruthless, when really its a numbers game and hes got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.
Theres a reason why the Nyonis of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think hes clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Id be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since hes a bit more physically prepared).
Thats the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitors futures group. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last years injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.
Thats not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wont make it, but its clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached its a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if hes got the makings of a future PL player.