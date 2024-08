We have a first team squad that is, for the first time in the last like 16 months, fully fit. We arenít exactly short in numbers, which played a massive part in last yearís opportunities for the youth.

I think this has been misinterpreted as Slot not rating the kids, or being too ďruthlessĒ, when really itís a numbers game and heís got a lot of really good senior players available. Regardless of what you may think about the need for signings.

Thereís a reason why the Nyoniís of the world are getting some extra exposure with the first team. I think heís clearly distinguished himself as the top prospect in the group. Iíd be willing to wager Danns would have been getting similar treatment (and a loan as well since heís a bit more physically prepared).

Thatís the way the model has worked in the past with Pep/Vitorís ďfutureís groupĒ. Small groups of elite academy kids getting semi regular first team exposure and extra training. I just think last yearís injury crisis and thus heavier reliance on academy kids may have given some of us the false impression that we had 6-8 nailed on Liverpool regulars on the cusp of breaking through.

Thatís not to say that the Clarks and Doaks of the world wonít make it, but itís clear that they are not at the stage to be in the match day squads for us any time soon. In the case of Clark, with the clauses attached itís a very low risk move for us, and lets him spread his wings elsewhere to see if heís got the makings of a future PL player.