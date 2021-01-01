Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...



All three of them will go out on loan I think, Doak possibly even being sold. Their best way of learning now is going and playing regular football.A shame about him I'd say, Gordon needs probably two years minimum out on loan and also isn't ready to sit behind Salah. McConnell is like Clark, no chance he finds the minutes here IMO this season.If we don't sign a DM just keep Bajcetic.