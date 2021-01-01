« previous next »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:43:04 pm
:D Nyoni ffs you bastards.

Don't tell Ateam.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:50:41 pm
Tells you what Slot thinks...

Quote
Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, and James Mc Connell have returned to the U21 side. Trey Nyoni will continue to train with the senior side. Morton and Bajcetic remain with senior side.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:54:17 pm
Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:57:08 pm
Doak and Gordon might be going out on loan anyway mate.

But maybe they just don't suit how he wants to play?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:58:46 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 05:54:17 pm
Hmmm a shame about those three ... would have thought Slot would have liked to have developed and coached them ...

All three of them will go out on loan I think, Doak possibly even being sold. Their best way of learning now is going and playing regular football.

A shame about him I'd say, Gordon needs probably two years minimum out on loan and also isn't ready to sit behind Salah. McConnell is like Clark, no chance he finds the minutes here IMO this season.

If we don't sign a DM just keep Bajcetic.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:44:27 pm
Stephensons got a loan to Dundee United for the season, one of the biggest winners of pre-season. Would possibly have been nowhere near the tour and his good performances have earned a decent move at a decent level.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:17:17 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:44:27 pm
Stephensons got a loan to Dundee United for the season, one of the biggest winners of pre-season. Would possibly have been nowhere near the tour and his good performances have earned a decent move at a decent level.

Yeah, that's a good move for him that. I don't think he was always a first choice at Barrow last season and that's in the fourth tier. If he impresses at Dundee there's a few moves that could open up for him beyond that if he's not to make it here.

He looked good against Arsenal from right back but think he's played midfield in the academy.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:10:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:41 pm
Tells you what Slot thinks...


Yeah he rates Morton and Nyoni thats it for the youth set up so far.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:41:36 pm
I'm keeping a close eye on Trent Kone Doherty this season. Recently turned 18 so big season for him if he gets a chance anywhere near the team. I was chatting to a family member of his tonight he was saying he's getting positive feedback from the management. 1 or 2 loan opportunities came up but it seems everyone was happy for him to stay.  Fingers crossed for the lad
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:51:21 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:41:36 pm
I'm keeping a close eye on Trent Kone Doherty this season. Recently turned 18 so big season for him if he gets a chance anywhere near the team. I was chatting to a family member of his tonight he was saying he's getting positive feedback from the management. 1 or 2 loan opportunities came up but it seems everyone was happy for him to stay.  Fingers crossed for the lad

Looks proper skinny. Needs to be given time to grow a bit. Hopefully features in the baby Champions League and starts to dominate the the U21 games.
