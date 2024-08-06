Liverpool U21s beat Ipswich Town 5-2 in a pre-season friendly at the Academy.
Tyler Morton, Harvey Blair, Kieran Morrison, Lewis Koumas and Billy Koumetio got the goals as Barry Lewtas side continued their preparations for the new season with a comfortable win on Wednesday afternoon.
The young Reds, who host Manchester City in their 2024-25 Premier League 2 opener on August 17, went ahead half an hour in as Morton buried the loose ball after Ben Doak had been denied by a good save from the Ipswich goalkeeper.
The visitors quickly levelled with a header from a set-piece, but Liverpool led at half-time thanks to Blair, who latched on to a loose back pass and finished clinically.
Lewtas team extended their advantage 10 minutes after the break when Koumas found Morrison, who cut inside from the right and found the net with the aid of a deflection.
Koumas, assisted by an excellent pass from James Balagizi, then made it 4-1 after breaking in behind the Ipswich defence, and it was five when Koumetio claimed the final touch on a looping Rhys Williams header in the 75th minute.
Ipswich went on to grab a consolation from the penalty spot but Liverpools victory was comprehensive.