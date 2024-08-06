It's always a shame to see youngsters get injured, especially if it significantly curtails a career. But injuries are part and parcel of football. If these kids want to become elite athletes, then they're going to have to put their bodies to the test. Unfortunately, the majority can't cope with the strain. The attrition rate is so high, which is why only a few academy prospects can make a first team career here.



It's a feature, not a bug.



There was a quote from an elite youth coach in a book I read along the lines of: "the greatest indicator of if a player is going to make it or not is how well they avoid injuries". He was clearly talking about those within the elite system - some lazy arse spending all his time on a console won't ever get injured but also won't become a professional footballer - and I assume it was a bit tongue in cheek.The ones we see at age 16+ who are better than the rest may not have been had others not suffered bad injuries before that point. Those standouts at 16+ may then suffer bad injuries such that others progress ahead of them. It's a brutally unforgiving sport!Every academy will have the same issues, it's just that we're not aware of it. Why would we know or care if a well thought of 16-year old at the Man U academy has torn his knee ligaments? That documentary about the Palace academy followed loads of different kids, one of them was a lad in his late teens who had been star boy and captain but was making his latest attempt to come back from a bad injury. It was quite clear in the documentary that he wasn't going to progress any further with Palace.