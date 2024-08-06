« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2683 2684 2685 2686 2687 [2688]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12484644 times)

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107480 on: August 6, 2024, 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 27, 2024, 04:20:01 pm
Mowbray wasn't known for playing good football at all, that was part of the reason Tyler Morton didn't thrive there (that and playing opposite Adam Wharton).

I agree with WAP though, Rooney probably isn't much on strategy but he's technically as good as anyone. It has the potential to be a fine move.

Tyler Morton played 46 games (35 starts/11 subs) for Blackburn that season; Wharton played 22 (16/6). Regardless of trajectory, they picked Morton most of the time (and we didn't notice Wharton when checking in on Tyler... 🤔).
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107481 on: August 6, 2024, 04:18:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107482 on: August 6, 2024, 06:12:08 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on August  6, 2024, 04:07:03 pm
Tyler Morton played 46 games (35 starts/11 subs) for Blackburn that season; Wharton played 22 (16/6). Regardless of trajectory, they picked Morton most of the time (and we didn't notice Wharton when checking in on Tyler... 🤔).

Morton was playing different positions (played at the back quite a bit). The fans had a downer on Morton when he was picked ahead of Wharton.

Wharton was only 18 for most of the season and hadn't played first team football before so Blackburn were being sensible with him. From watching them that season he was clearly a huge talent.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107483 on: August 6, 2024, 06:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  6, 2024, 06:12:08 pm
Morton was playing different positions (played at the back quite a bit). The fans had a downer on Morton when he was picked ahead of Wharton.

Wharton was only 18 for most of the season and hadn't played first team football before so Blackburn were being sensible with him. From watching them that season he was clearly a huge talent.

Good to know about TM's time at Blackburn. Got picked a lot though which is most important.

I'm still shocked we didn't have the wherewithall to go after Wharton considering we should've been well aware of him, but I guess in January when he moved we were in a mess with Klopp news and no football infrastructure at the club at the time.
« Last Edit: August 6, 2024, 06:54:27 pm by lamonti »
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107484 on: August 7, 2024, 02:35:52 pm »
Mateusz Musialowski has completed a move to Omonoia FC following his departure from Liverpool earlier this summer.

The Polish attacking midfielder left the Reds after the expiry of his contract, having been with the club for four years and made one senior appearance.

Musialowski now links up with Cypriot side Omonoia, who finished in third place in the nations top division last season and were champions as recently as 2020-21.

Everyone at LFC wishes Mateusz the best of luck for the future.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107485 on: August 7, 2024, 02:36:21 pm »
Liverpool U21s beat Ipswich Town 5-2 in a pre-season friendly at the Academy.

Tyler Morton, Harvey Blair, Kieran Morrison, Lewis Koumas and Billy Koumetio got the goals as Barry Lewtas side continued their preparations for the new season with a comfortable win on Wednesday afternoon.

The young Reds, who host Manchester City in their 2024-25 Premier League 2 opener on August 17, went ahead half an hour in as Morton buried the loose ball after Ben Doak had been denied by a good save from the Ipswich goalkeeper.

The visitors quickly levelled with a header from a set-piece, but Liverpool led at half-time thanks to Blair, who latched on to a loose back pass and finished clinically.

Lewtas team extended their advantage 10 minutes after the break when Koumas found Morrison, who cut inside from the right and found the net with the aid of a deflection.

Koumas, assisted by an excellent pass from James Balagizi, then made it 4-1 after breaking in behind the Ipswich defence, and it was five when Koumetio claimed the final touch on a looping Rhys Williams header in the 75th minute.

Ipswich went on to grab a consolation from the penalty spot but Liverpools victory was comprehensive.

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,301
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107486 on: August 7, 2024, 02:56:45 pm »
Balagizi is still around?  Blimey.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,586
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107487 on: August 7, 2024, 07:40:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August  7, 2024, 02:56:45 pm
Balagizi is still around?  Blimey.

Yep, had a rough time of it on loan last season, bounced from Wigan to Kilmarnock and only got 10 games total.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107488 on: August 7, 2024, 10:09:49 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August  7, 2024, 07:40:35 pm
Yep, had a rough time of it on loan last season, bounced from Wigan to Kilmarnock and only got 10 games total.
It was less than that it was 7 games for a total of 89 minutes after joining them jn January. Still only 20 hopefully he can make it as a pro.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107489 on: August 8, 2024, 11:53:13 am »
Danns out for 2 months according to Lynch

so many of our youth prospects are getting injured
Doak,Gordon,Bajcetic all were out a while. Eliott too a few years. Probably a misture of bad luck & maybe overtraining although hard to say
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,407
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107490 on: August 8, 2024, 11:55:26 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on August  8, 2024, 11:53:13 am
Danns out for 2 months according to Lynch

so many of our youth prospects are getting injured
Doak,Gordon,Bajcetic all were out a while. Eliott too a few years. Probably a misture of bad luck & maybe overtraining although hard to say

Danns didnt make the tour due to injury.

Or is this a fresh injury picked up on loan?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,301
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107491 on: August 8, 2024, 11:55:51 am »
Did Danns actually get that loan move before the injury?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,425
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107492 on: August 8, 2024, 11:56:48 am »
Nope, deal wasnt confirmed.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107493 on: August 8, 2024, 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on August  8, 2024, 11:53:13 am
Danns out for 2 months according to Lynch

so many of our youth prospects are getting injured
Doak,Gordon,Bajcetic all were out a while. Eliott too a few years. Probably a misture of bad luck & maybe overtraining although hard to say

Every bloody time. Particularly the forwards, going back to the likes of Brewster and Stewart.

Rooney will be sacked by the time he returns anyway probably.
« Last Edit: August 8, 2024, 12:02:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107494 on: August 8, 2024, 12:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  8, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
Every bloody time. Particularly the forwards, going back to the likes of Brewster and Stewart.

Rooney will be sacked by the time he returns anyway probably.
The move never went thorugh so he he can rehab with us.
Shame he looks an exciting prospect. Nothing too serious but bad timing
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107495 on: August 8, 2024, 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on August  8, 2024, 11:53:13 am
Danns out for 2 months according to Lynch

so many of our youth prospects are getting injured
Doak,Gordon,Bajcetic all were out a while. Eliott too a few years. Probably a misture of bad luck & maybe overtraining although hard to say
It's always a shame to see youngsters get injured, especially if it significantly curtails a career. But injuries are part and parcel of football. If these kids want to become elite athletes, then they're going to have to put their bodies to the test. Unfortunately, the majority can't cope with the strain. The attrition rate is so high, which is why only a few academy prospects can make a first team career here.

It's a feature, not a bug.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107496 on: August 8, 2024, 02:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August  8, 2024, 01:33:15 pm
It's always a shame to see youngsters get injured, especially if it significantly curtails a career. But injuries are part and parcel of football. If these kids want to become elite athletes, then they're going to have to put their bodies to the test. Unfortunately, the majority can't cope with the strain. The attrition rate is so high, which is why only a few academy prospects can make a first team career here.

It's a feature, not a bug.
There was a quote from an elite youth coach in a book I read along the lines of: "the greatest indicator of if a player is going to make it or not is how well they avoid injuries".  He was clearly talking about those within the elite system - some lazy arse spending all his time on a console won't ever get injured but also won't become a professional footballer - and I assume it was a bit tongue in cheek.

The ones we see at age 16+ who are better than the rest may not have been had others not suffered bad injuries before that point.  Those standouts at 16+ may then suffer bad injuries such that others progress ahead of them.  It's a brutally unforgiving sport!

Every academy will have the same issues, it's just that we're not aware of it.  Why would we know or care if a well thought of 16-year old at the Man U academy has torn his knee ligaments?  That documentary about the Palace academy followed loads of different kids, one of them was a lad in his late teens who had been star boy and captain but was making his latest attempt to come back from a bad injury.  It was quite clear in the documentary that he wasn't going to progress any further with Palace.

Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,425
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107497 on: August 8, 2024, 05:37:56 pm »
Koumas signing a new contract and going to an unnamed Championship club on loan for the season.
Logged
AHA!

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107498 on: August 8, 2024, 05:55:00 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  8, 2024, 05:37:56 pm
Koumas signing a new contract and going to an unnamed Championship club on loan for the season.
They'll have to tell him soon. Season's about to start.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107499 on: August 8, 2024, 08:43:08 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  8, 2024, 05:37:56 pm
Koumas signing a new contract and going to an unnamed Championship club on loan for the season.

Fake news.

Ive just checked and all of the clubs in the Championship have names.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107500 on: Yesterday at 05:37:43 pm »
Billy Koumetio has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Dundee, subject to international clearance.

The French defender heads to the Scottish Premiership side after six years with the Reds following his arrival from Orleans FC back in 2018.

Koumetio made two senior appearances during his time at Liverpool, debuting in the Champions League in December 2020 and featuring in the League Cup 12 months later.

As well as playing regularly for the Reds Academy teams, he also spent time on loan with Austria Vienna, USL Dunkerque and Blackburn Rovers.

Everyone at LFC wishes Billy the very best of luck for his future career.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107501 on: Today at 09:40:55 am »
Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas has signed a new long-term contract and completed a season-long loan move to Stoke City.

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Reds last season, has put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield and will now spend the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign with the Championship side.

Koumas, who joined Liverpool from Tranmere Rovers as an U11 player, enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 season, featuring on the bench as the Reds won the League Cup at Wembley in February before marking his professional bow, three days later, with a goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton in an Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield.

He has been part of head coach Arne Slots squad during pre-season, featuring in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End in July and on the tour of the USA, where he was involved in the victory over Real Betis in Pittsburgh.

Stoke begin their Championship campaign with a home game against Coventry City on Saturday.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107502 on: Today at 10:24:44 am »
jurgen rated koumas highly so really interesting to see how he does at stoke and what position they play him
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2683 2684 2685 2686 2687 [2688]   Go Up
« previous next »
 