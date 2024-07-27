« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #107480 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 27, 2024, 04:20:01 pm
Mowbray wasn't known for playing good football at all, that was part of the reason Tyler Morton didn't thrive there (that and playing opposite Adam Wharton).

I agree with WAP though, Rooney probably isn't much on strategy but he's technically as good as anyone. It has the potential to be a fine move.

Tyler Morton played 46 games (35 starts/11 subs) for Blackburn that season; Wharton played 22 (16/6). Regardless of trajectory, they picked Morton most of the time (and we didn't notice Wharton when checking in on Tyler... 🤔).
