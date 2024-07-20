Whatever the etymology, why would a German lad - whilst speaking English mind you - use this towards an English player, in German?





I don't know who said what to whom in what situation. I'm just explaining that the word in question is very much used in certain German speaking regions by certain age groups. I would also add that the word in question is not only used to talk to mates, it can also be an expression of surprise or annoyance. Like when someone bumps into you in the street. In the context of football it might be a guy committing a needless foul or making a great move. In both situation a player seeing that might use that word, in the first case in the sense of "come on mate, no need for that" in the second case in a way of "wow, well done lad".Again, I'm not saying this thing happened or that thing happened.,because I simply don't have the necessary information to make that call. What I'm saying is that a misunderstanding is a possibility that can't be ruled out just because some people in Switzerland think "it's rubbish".