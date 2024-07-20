« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

NealFrom25Yards

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107400 on: Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:37:58 pm
I wonder how many of our white players they called "digga"...

Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107401 on: Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"
So you think our boys were being precious?
Yorkykopite

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107402 on: Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"

What's wrong with you?
NealFrom25Yards

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107403 on: Yesterday at 06:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm
So you think our boys were being precious?

First day? No. Easy misunderstanding. A word that (edited to remove the player's name as I haven't seen it reported in English media) is obviously unfamiliar with and wouldn't be expected to know.

After that though, both Paul Joyce in The Athletic and local German papers reported that the tournament organisers as well as representatives from Hoffenheim explained the word and it's usage.

From Die Welt concerning the Hoffenheim game:
Quote
After the accusation was made Hoffenheim officials immediately sought to understand what happened. It quickly became clear that the word used was "digga" - a now widespread salutation, especially among the youth.

Even without the benign nature of the word, the Hoffenheim youth were left puzzled as the term was used in an inter-team basis and not directed towards a Liverpool player.

Hoffenheim executives informed tournament officials of their findings. Tournament officials subsequently explained the situation, first to the executives of the English club and then seperately to their playing staff with executives present. Several Hoffenheim players also voluntarily sought out officials and players from Liverpool to explain the situation.

When the same situation unfolded a second time the very next day, concerning the same Liverpool player - this time against Eintracht Frankfurt youth - those involved at Hoffenheim were filled with confusion.
Link


From Paul Joyce concerning Frankfurt:
Quote
Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung told German newspaper Bild we can rule out racism and claimed it had been a misunderstanding, with their player adamant he had used the slang term digga.

Hoffenheim [also] claimed that their player had used the German slang term digga, meaning bro.
Link
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:23:11 pm by NealFrom25Yards »
JP!

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107404 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
At the very least though would you not, I dunno, not use the term that's quite close to a racial slur the day after there's already been an issue?

Ps NealFrom25Yards, that was your first post in about three months - was it that burning an issue?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm by JP! »
KurtVerbose

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107405 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm »
This is rubbish. I live in German speaking Switzerland. I've asked about this word and it's absolute rubbish. Total and absolute rubbish.

So it's direct racism and then the German football attempting a cover up.

End of.
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107406 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"

This nonsense again.

Apparently English people arent allowed to call other nations about their racism, what nonsense.
NealFrom25Yards

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107407 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
At the very least though would you not, I dunno, not use the term that's quite close to a racial slur the day after there's already been an issue?

Ps NealFrom25Yards, that was your first post in about three months - was it that burning an issue?

Clearly or I wouldn't have posted or spent time citing articles when I could have just posted a one-liner instead.

I know it's a weird stance but I think it's probably not a good thing for back-to-back 16 year olds to be painted as racist for the crime of speaking to each other. Like...not even calling our player 'bro' but saying it on the pitch to their own teammate in their shared language (at least in Hoffenheim's case, Frankfurt haven't put out that level of info)

But I'll be sure to check with you next time to make sure it's a burning enough issue. After all you're clearly a big brain with the 'well they just shouldn't speak their language next time, simple as' takes.
JP!

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107408 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm
But I'll be sure to check with you next time to make sure it's a burning enough issue. After all you're clearly a big brain with the 'well they just shouldn't speak their language next time, simple as' takes.

Ha ha, all the best, you condescending prick :D
NealFrom25Yards

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107409 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm
This nonsense again.

Apparently English people arent allowed to call other nations about their racism, what nonsense.

It's literally the word for bro/dude. There's no other meaning. This isn't a negrito situation, where the literal translation correctly generates intense debate about intent, interpretation etc. It's literally bro.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:54 am by NealFrom25Yards »
NealFrom25Yards

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107410 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Ha ha, all the best, you condescending prick :D

Instead of simply responding to your post I checked your profile to find out when you last posted. It was three months ago by the way.

Followed up with a shit question.

If somebody posts about anything then clearly it's a topic they want to discuss. Nobody's being forced to post at gunpoint. I don't go to the Trent thread to check with everyone "was that a burning issue for you?" after every post.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:54 am by NealFrom25Yards »
stoa

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107411 on: Today at 01:54:49 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm
This is rubbish. I live in German speaking Switzerland. I've asked about this word and it's absolute rubbish. Total and absolute rubbish.

So it's direct racism and then the German football attempting a cover up.

End of.


It's not rubbish, because the German they speak in Switzerland is clearly different from the German they're speaking in Germany (especially in the Northern parts). Take a Swiss person and have them speak to a person from Berlin or Hamburg in their dialect and I guarantee you, the German person won't understand a word the person from Switzerland is saying. I live in the Western part of Austria and understand the Swiss dialect, because it's basically the same we have. Try speaking that in Vienna and nobody will understand what you're saying.

The word in question is very much a known slang word in Northern Germany. It's derived from "Dicker" which translates to "Fatso". It's used though in a way like people are using "mate", "pal" or "bro" and has nothing to do whether a person is fat or not. The origin of this usage is in Hamburg, where in the local dialect the "ck" more or less turns into a "gg" and the "er" at the end of a word turns into an "a". It seems to be unknown when the word was used originally for the first time (apparently it is used in a German film from the 70s), but it is very much a word they use in the German hip-hop scene. There was a song in the early 2000s that was pretty popular, and that will have helped spread the word (or at least the knowledge about it). I certainly know the word from that song. If you want to listen to it, it's by Das Bo and it's called "Türlich, türlich, sicher Dicker" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GAihQtZHME). I wouldn't use the word where I live, due to it being nowhere near Hamburg or Northern Germany, but it is used in central and Northern parts of Germany 100 percent.

Having said that, I don't know whether in this instance it was a genuine misunderstanding or a twat using racist language. I wasn't there and don't know enough to make a call. I just wanted to point out, that it could be a young guy speaking his usual slang (the way he talks to his friends and people around him all the time) without thinking about how the word might sound for someone else speaking a different country.
telekon

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107412 on: Today at 03:21:27 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:54:49 am


It's not rubbish, because the German they speak in Switzerland is clearly different from the German they're speaking in Germany (especially in the Northern parts). Take a Swiss person and have them speak to a person from Berlin or Hamburg in their dialect and I guarantee you, the German person won't understand a word the person from Switzerland is saying. I live in the Western part of Austria and understand the Swiss dialect, because it's basically the same we have. Try speaking that in Vienna and nobody will understand what you're saying.

The word in question is very much a known slang word in Northern Germany. It's derived from "Dicker" which translates to "Fatso". It's used though in a way like people are using "mate", "pal" or "bro" and has nothing to do whether a person is fat or not. The origin of this usage is in Hamburg, where in the local dialect the "ck" more or less turns into a "gg" and the "er" at the end of a word turns into an "a". It seems to be unknown when the word was used originally for the first time (apparently it is used in a German film from the 70s), but it is very much a word they use in the German hip-hop scene. There was a song in the early 2000s that was pretty popular, and that will have helped spread the word (or at least the knowledge about it). I certainly know the word from that song. If you want to listen to it, it's by Das Bo and it's called "Türlich, türlich, sicher Dicker" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GAihQtZHME). I wouldn't use the word where I live, due to it being nowhere near Hamburg or Northern Germany, but it is used in central and Northern parts of Germany 100 percent.

Having said that, I don't know whether in this instance it was a genuine misunderstanding or a twat using racist language. I wasn't there and don't know enough to make a call. I just wanted to point out, that it could be a young guy speaking his usual slang (the way he talks to his friends and people around him all the time) without thinking about how the word might sound for someone else speaking a different country.

Whatever the etymology, why would a German lad - whilst speaking English mind you - use this towards an English player, in German?
classycarra

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107413 on: Today at 03:31:02 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:21:27 am
Whatever the etymology, why would a German lad - whilst speaking English mind you - use this towards an English player, in German?
Hoffenheim have said that it was being used between their teammates, and not to a Liverpool Player - that's at least what they've told LFC officials and players at the tournament, and what's reported in the article quoted above
stoa

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107414 on: Today at 03:46:18 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:21:27 am
Whatever the etymology, why would a German lad - whilst speaking English mind you - use this towards an English player, in German?


I don't know who said what to whom in what situation. I'm just explaining that the word in question is very much used in certain German speaking regions by certain age groups. I would also add that the word in question is not only used to talk to mates, it can also be an expression of surprise or annoyance. Like when someone bumps into you in the street. In the context of football it might be a guy committing a needless foul or making a great move. In both situation a player seeing that might use that word, in the first case in the sense of "come on mate, no need for that" in the second case in a way of "wow, well done lad".

Again, I'm not saying this thing happened or that thing happened.,because I simply don't have the necessary information to make that call. What I'm saying is that a misunderstanding is a possibility that can't be ruled out just because some people in Switzerland think "it's rubbish".
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:03 am by stoa »
mullyred94

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107415 on: Today at 07:36:33 am »
To be fair mr25yards, a player did get racially abused earlier this year or late last year.
