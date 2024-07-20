This is rubbish. I live in German speaking Switzerland. I've asked about this word and it's absolute rubbish. Total and absolute rubbish.
So it's direct racism and then the German football attempting a cover up.
End of.
It's not rubbish, because the German they speak in Switzerland is clearly different from the German they're speaking in Germany (especially in the Northern parts). Take a Swiss person and have them speak to a person from Berlin or Hamburg in their dialect and I guarantee you, the German person won't understand a word the person from Switzerland is saying. I live in the Western part of Austria and understand the Swiss dialect, because it's basically the same we have. Try speaking that in Vienna and nobody will understand what you're saying.
The word in question is very much a known slang word in Northern Germany. It's derived from "Dicker" which translates to "Fatso". It's used though in a way like people are using "mate", "pal" or "bro" and has nothing to do whether a person is fat or not. The origin of this usage is in Hamburg, where in the local dialect the "ck" more or less turns into a "gg" and the "er" at the end of a word turns into an "a". It seems to be unknown when the word was used originally for the first time (apparently it is used in a German film from the 70s), but it is very much a word they use in the German hip-hop scene. There was a song in the early 2000s that was pretty popular, and that will have helped spread the word (or at least the knowledge about it). I certainly know the word from that song. If you want to listen to it, it's by Das Bo and it's called "Türlich, türlich, sicher Dicker" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GAihQtZHME
). I wouldn't use the word where I live, due to it being nowhere near Hamburg or Northern Germany, but it is used in central and Northern parts of Germany 100 percent.
Having said that, I don't know whether in this instance it was a genuine misunderstanding or a twat using racist language. I wasn't there and don't know enough to make a call. I just wanted to point out, that it could be a young guy speaking his usual slang (the way he talks to his friends and people around him all the time) without thinking about how the word might sound for someone else speaking a different country.