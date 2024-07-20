I wonder how many of our white players they called "digga"...
Anglo imperialism on full display."This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"
So you think our boys were being precious?
After the accusation was made Hoffenheim officials immediately sought to understand what happened. It quickly became clear that the word used was "digga" - a now widespread salutation, especially among the youth. Even without the benign nature of the word, the Hoffenheim youth were left puzzled as the term was used in an inter-team basis and not directed towards a Liverpool player.Hoffenheim executives informed tournament officials of their findings. Tournament officials subsequently explained the situation, first to the executives of the English club and then seperately to their playing staff with executives present. Several Hoffenheim players also voluntarily sought out officials and players from Liverpool to explain the situation.When the same situation unfolded a second time the very next day, concerning the same Liverpool player - this time against Eintracht Frankfurt youth - those involved at Hoffenheim were filled with confusion.
Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung told German newspaper Bild we can rule out racism and claimed it had been a misunderstanding, with their player adamant he had used the slang term digga.Hoffenheim [also] claimed that their player had used the German slang term digga, meaning bro.
At the very least though would you not, I dunno, not use the term that's quite close to a racial slur the day after there's already been an issue?Ps NealFrom25Yards, that was your first post in about three months - was it that burning an issue?
But I'll be sure to check with you next time to make sure it's a burning enough issue. After all you're clearly a big brain with the 'well they just shouldn't speak their language next time, simple as' takes.
This nonsense again.Apparently English people arent allowed to call other nations about their racism, what nonsense.
