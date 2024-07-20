« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2681 2682 2683 2684 2685 [2686]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12445906 times)

Online NealFrom25Yards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107400 on: Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:37:58 pm
I wonder how many of our white players they called "digga"...

Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107401 on: Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"
So you think our boys were being precious?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,210
  • The first five yards........
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107402 on: Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"

What's wrong with you?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online NealFrom25Yards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107403 on: Yesterday at 06:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:52:44 pm
So you think our boys were being precious?

First day? No. Easy misunderstanding. A word that (edited to remove the player's name as I haven't seen it reported in English media) is obviously unfamiliar with and wouldn't be expected to know.

After that though, both Paul Joyce in The Athletic and local German papers reported that the tournament organisers as well as representatives from Hoffenheim explained the word and it's usage.

From Die Welt concerning the Hoffenheim game:
Quote
After the accusation was made Hoffenheim officials immediately sought to understand what happened. It quickly became clear that the word used was "digga" - a now widespread salutation, especially among the youth.

Even without the benign nature of the word, the Hoffenheim youth were left puzzled as the term was used in an inter-team basis and not directed towards a Liverpool player.

Hoffenheim executives informed tournament officials of their findings. Tournament officials subsequently explained the situation, first to the executives of the English club and then seperately to their playing staff with executives present. Several Hoffenheim players also voluntarily sought out officials and players from Liverpool to explain the situation.

When the same situation unfolded a second time the very next day, concerning the same Liverpool player - this time against Eintracht Frankfurt youth - those involved at Hoffenheim were filled with confusion.
Link


From Paul Joyce concerning Frankfurt:
Quote
Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung told German newspaper Bild we can rule out racism and claimed it had been a misunderstanding, with their player adamant he had used the slang term digga.

Hoffenheim [also] claimed that their player had used the German slang term digga, meaning bro.
Link
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:23:11 pm by NealFrom25Yards »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107404 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
At the very least though would you not, I dunno, not use the term that's quite close to a racial slur the day after there's already been an issue?

Ps NealFrom25Yards, that was your first post in about three months - was it that burning an issue?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107405 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm »
This is rubbish. I live in German speaking Switzerland. I've asked about this word and it's absolute rubbish. Total and absolute rubbish.

So it's direct racism and then the German football attempting a cover up.

End of.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107406 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Anglo imperialism on full display.

"This word I don't know sounds vaguely like a word I do know so I'll make vague implications towards racism"

This nonsense again.

Apparently English people arent allowed to call other nations about their racism, what nonsense.
Logged

Online NealFrom25Yards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107407 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
At the very least though would you not, I dunno, not use the term that's quite close to a racial slur the day after there's already been an issue?

Ps NealFrom25Yards, that was your first post in about three months - was it that burning an issue?

Clearly or I wouldn't have posted or spent time citing articles when I could have just posted a one-liner instead.

I know it's a weird stance but I think it's probably not a good thing for back-to-back 16 year olds to be painted as racist for the crime of speaking to each other. Like...not even calling our player 'bro' but saying it on the pitch to their own teammate in their shared language (at least in Hoffenheim's case, Frankfurt haven't put out that level of info)

But I'll be sure to check with you next time to make sure it's a burning enough issue. After all you're clearly a big brain with the 'well they just shouldn't speak their language next time, simple as' takes.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107408 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm
But I'll be sure to check with you next time to make sure it's a burning enough issue. After all you're clearly a big brain with the 'well they just shouldn't speak their language next time, simple as' takes.

Ha ha, all the best, you condescending prick :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online NealFrom25Yards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #107409 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm
This nonsense again.

Apparently English people arent allowed to call other nations about their racism, what nonsense.

It's literally the word for bro/dude. There's no other meaning. This isn't a negrito situation, where the literal translation rightly generates intense debate about intent, interpretation etc. It's literally just bro.

"Call other nations about their racism" btw. Yes, the intense racism of having a word that rhymes with a completely different word in a different language.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2681 2682 2683 2684 2685 [2686]   Go Up
« previous next »
 