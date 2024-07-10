Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.
I don't think it was a strong under 18s group last season but obviously a lot of young lads stepped up with the under 21s and first team last season.
Important to keep targeting that 15-17 type age range every year like with the Chelsea and Wolves lads. We've had the benefit of it with Clark, Gordon, Elliott, Bajcetic etc.