Bit early, but who in the youth sides should we be keeping a closer eye on this coming season/chances to maybe sit on bench or play a game or two in first team?



Feels like there's a lot already around the first team so unless there's lots of loans not sure how many get a chance but at a guess Morrison, Trueman and Davidson from those not already there. Imagine the new player from Chelsea will be around the first team pretty much straight away as well.