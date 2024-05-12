« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 12, 2024, 09:40:47 pm
It's Penalties
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 12, 2024, 09:46:53 pm
Koumas up 1st

Scores  1-0

Spurs 

Scores  1-1


Pilling

Scores  2-1


Spurs

Scores 2-2


James Norris

Saved  2-2



Spurs

Score  3-2


Josh Davidson

Scores  3-3


Spurs


Scores  4-3



Morrison

Scores  4-4


Spurs


Scores


Spurs Win 5-4



Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 12, 2024, 09:55:49 pm
Well Played Boys 

You did us proud

Unlucky to lose
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:30:46 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 12, 2024, 09:55:49 pm
Well Played Boys 

You did us proud

Unlucky to lose
thanks for the updates Bosox👍 great performance from the youngsters. They were unlucky and should be very proud.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:33:37 pm
The likes of Kaide Gordon, Jayden Danns, and James McConnell, probably won't even make the bench against Villa tomorrow. Would have been nice if they were involved today even if on the bench and as "experienced" heads in the dressing room.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 12, 2024, 11:00:13 pm
Liverpool U21s were eliminated from the Premier League 2 play-offs at the quarter-final stage after a penalty shootout defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Lewis Koumas had finished off a slick team move to give Barry Lewtas Reds the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

Jamie Donleys audacious long-range goal levelled and a double from Tyrese Hall either side of the interval put Spurs clear, but the visitors restored parity via an Alfie Dorrington own goal and James Norris.

Both teams had chances in extra-time but the score remained 3-3, meaning a penalty shootout  which Tottenham prevailed in 5-4.

Liverpool made a confident start in the capital and their early vim was rewarded with the opening goal on 11 minutes.

Trey Nyonis vision and technique combined for a pass slid through into Norris burst into the box from the left, and his accurate low cross into the middle was tucked home by Koumas from yards out.

Tails up, the Reds got Koumas in again soon after. Kieran Morrison intercepted a pass and poked a fine ball in behind for the goalscorer, who this time had the ball slightly stuck under his feet and could only send a tame effort into the gloves of the goalkeeper.

Spurs  who ended the regular season top of the table  then began to respond, with Hall shooting wide and Yago Santiago well off target when found in a good position from a cutback.

And they levelled with 26 on the clock, via an outstanding piece of skill.

Donley took the ball away from Nyoni and from fully 40 yards, having spotted Fabian Mrozek off his line, lifted a clinical effort over the Liverpool keeper and under the crossbar.

Instantly from the restart, Halls first touch from Nile Johns angled pass took him into space inside the box, but his low hit across Mrozek was saved well.

It was short-lived respite, however, as the home side edged in front on 36.

Donley controlled a fizzed pass into the middle from the flank and fed the ball into the supporting run to his right of Hall, who dinked a cool finish over the oncoming Mrozek.

The Reds might have hauled themselves back on terms before the break, only for Luca Gunter to deflect away Nyonis driven strike after a dangerous dribble.

Lewtas charges again made a positive start when the second half kicked off, though Spurs extended their advantage in minute 47.

Johns lofted right-to-left cross was nodded down by Will Lankshear in the area and Hall thrashed the ball into the roof of the net with no chance for Mrozek.

Donley next crashed a strike off the Reds crossbar after a forward pass deflected off two Liverpool players and landed kindly for him.

The visitors turned the momentum around as they battled for a lifeline.

Gunter beat away a blast from Norris when the full-back was sent sprinting in behind by Koumas backheel, before the latter was narrowly off target having cut out a pass from the opposition goalkeeper and tried to find the exposed net from distance.

And they set up a fascinating finale by reducing the deficit on 72 minutes.

Following up a short corner, Josh Davidson embarked on a brilliant run to the left byline and his delivery towards Carter Pinnington in the centre squirmed over the line, with the last touch given as Alfie Dorringtons.

Ten minutes later, they deservedly equalised. Norris stole possession from George Abbott high up the pitch, moved into the box and fired an assured diagonal past Gunter.

Any winning goal before the end of normal time looked certain to be from Liverpool, with Gunter tipping a Morrison daisy-cutter around the post and blocking from Koumas in stoppage time.

But an extra half-hour did ensue, during which the away sides best chance landed to Amara Nallo, who sliced too high from Wellity Luckys knockdown.

Mrozek produced several vital stops to keep a revitalised Tottenham out late on, and so spot-kicks were required to decide the semi-final place.

Nine of 10 penalties were converted, with Norris the sole unfortunate taker to be denied, meaning the hosts advanced to the next stage.

TEAM

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek, Miles, Norris, Nallo, Pinnington, Pilling, Morrison, Davidson, Koumas, Nyoni (Lucky, 106), Laffey (Stephenson, 71).

Unused subs: O. Kelly, Spearing.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 13, 2024, 11:12:16 am
I was at the u21s game last night. I don't follow the youth teams that closely but live fairly local so went along.

They played well. It was a bit like the recent first team match at Old Trafford - ahead, in control, then let in a very long range equaliser and struggled for a bit.

But they fought back well.

And this is a wider football point - please scrap extra time and just go to penalties...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 13, 2024, 05:28:55 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 13, 2024, 11:12:16 am
I was at the u21s game last night. I don't follow the youth teams that closely but live fairly local so went along.

They played well. It was a bit like the recent first team match at Old Trafford - ahead, in control, then let in a very long range equaliser and struggled for a bit.

But they fought back well.

And this is a wider football point - please scrap extra time and just go to penalties...
100% agree.

The amount of football that's being played it's fucking ridiculous that extra-time is still allowed.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 20, 2024, 04:52:02 pm
Austrian double this season for Vítězslav Jaro in goal for Sturm Graz
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 5, 2024, 10:10:09 am
Retained and departures list dropped

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-confirms-premier-league-retained-list-and-departures

Adam Lewis, Fraundorf and Musialowski all let go
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 5, 2024, 11:34:11 am
Shame it never happened for Frauendorf, liked the look of him when he first came in, seemed to have good potential, but should have left a couple of years ago for me to try and make his go of it in the lower leagues or somewhere. Musialowski was good to watch and had talent but clearly looks one of those who'll never have the physical attributes to make it at the top level.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 5, 2024, 11:44:55 am
Dont think Frauendorf ever really found himself a set role within the team either, did he? Predominately a winger, but I think hes played in near every position.

Can be an absolute godsend when youve actually established yourself, at lower levels though it can result in you never really showing your best due to filling in for others.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 6, 2024, 07:05:27 am
Calvin Ramsay going to Wigan on loan. Needs a good run of games to recover form and fitness.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 6, 2024, 07:50:59 am
Quote from: RogerTheRed on June  6, 2024, 07:05:27 am
Calvin Ramsay going to Wigan on loan. Needs a good run of games to recover form and fitness.

Good luck to him,pretty sure he's due some.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 8, 2024, 11:48:02 am
Figueroa (17) got a winner for USA u19s in a 1-0 against Argentina. Excited to see what he can do next season, hopefully leading the line in the under 21s
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 8, 2024, 12:35:58 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  8, 2024, 11:48:02 am
Figueroa (17) got a winner for USA u19s in a 1-0 against Argentina. Excited to see what he can do next season, hopefully leading the line in the under 21s
This is going to sounds harsh, but I think the hype around him, which seems to come from national press is way above what he's actually done here and I'd be pleasantly.surpsied if he has much impact at u21 level. He seems to have been injured a fair bit but he's the same age group as Doak, , Morrison, Kone-Doherty,Koumas and Danns who've looked a lot better than him.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 8, 2024, 01:46:58 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on June  8, 2024, 12:35:58 pm
This is going to sounds harsh, but I think the hype around him, which seems to come from national press is way above what he's actually done here and I'd be pleasantly.surpsied if he has much impact at u21 level. He seems to have been injured a fair bit but he's the same age group as Doak, , Morrison, Kone-Doherty,Koumas and Danns who've looked a lot better than him.
I think youre spot on. The US hype machine has done his reputation a lot of favours, as well as some old reports of his 100 goal seasons in our u14s or whatever. He has been unlucky with injuries, but needs to really kick on in 2024-25 to show he could have a future as a PL player. Hopefully hell be injury free and brimming with confidence coming back after some international success. Id expect Danns/Doak/Gordon to be around the first team or possibly on loan, so he should have the chance to shine up top for the u21s.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 8, 2024, 03:26:01 pm
I didn't realize Figueroa had much hype around him.Makes a bit of news when he scores in the USA soccer media but they kinda do that with any of their players.Needs to stay fit, would he not start next year at u-18's then move up to u-21's xmas time,if successful? 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 13, 2024, 06:58:23 am
I've seen very little of Owen Beck but see he got rave reviews on loan and we could do with some fresh legs in the side at left back. Any chance he breaks through this summer?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 13, 2024, 07:37:14 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 13, 2024, 06:58:23 am
I've seen very little of Owen Beck but see he got rave reviews on loan and we could do with some fresh legs in the side at left back. Any chance he breaks through this summer?

I really hope so, he looked decent when he had cameos before but clearly needed some proper game time, he ended up in the Scottish team of the season.

Likewise Chambers is another to watch out for.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 13, 2024, 10:26:42 pm
scanlon is my bet for any young left back to make the first team

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 14, 2024, 01:07:27 am
All of them have a bit to do, but I agree that scanlan has the highest ceiling
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
Being linked on Twitter to Alvin Ayman, Wolves 16 yr old CD / CM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
Being linked on Twitter to Alvin Ayman, Wolves 16 yr old CD / CM
TheSecretScout
@TheSecretScout_

EXCL - Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves

The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age.

Compensation could rise to £1.5m if the deal goes through.

https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1802770818528690359
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm
TheSecretScout
@TheSecretScout_

EXCL - Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves

The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age.

Compensation could rise to £1.5m if the deal goes through.

https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1802770818528690359

some secret.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm
How was he travelling with our first team to games if he was playing for Wolves?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm
How was he travelling with our first team to games if he was playing for Wolves?
Their first team. Go get some rest. ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm
TheSecretScout
@TheSecretScout_

EXCL - Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves

The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age.

Compensation could rise to £1.5m if the deal goes through.

https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1802770818528690359

Always believe someone with the twitter name of "the secret scout". 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
Always believe someone with the twitter name of "the secret scout".

Hes a proper account page isnt dedicated to transfer rumours, if he mentions one there is probably truth in it.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm
Yep, he's legit. Well, as legit as a twitter profile can be.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm
Going by the kids youtube that was just uploaded he is 100% a midfielder.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:55:52 am
rather quick progression i shall say

playing CB for u-16
already a midfielder for our youth

he will probably replace darwin as centre forward by the time he plays in the first team ;D
