Youth and Under 23 Thread

wemmick

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 26, 2024, 04:16:26 pm
I'm well impressed with how the academy coaches have taught the young players to use their bodies to overcome older, stronger players. It was on full display yesterday with Bradley, McConnell, and Clark in particular. Caicedo and Enzo are units. They are strong as hell. The young lads didn't have to many issues overcoming that strength with good use of their bodies to gain leverage and space. Fresh legs helps, but Morton does it well, too. Seems like something that is consistently showing up in the youth players now who are near the first team.   
afc tukrish

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 26, 2024, 06:42:10 pm
Quote from: wemmick on February 26, 2024, 04:16:26 pm
I'm well impressed with how the academy coaches have taught the young players to use their bodies to overcome older, stronger players. It was on full display yesterday with Bradley, McConnell, and Clark in particular. Caicedo and Enzo are units. They are strong as hell. The young lads didn't have to many issues overcoming that strength with good use of their bodies to gain leverage and space. Fresh legs helps, but Morton does it well, too. Seems like something that is consistently showing up in the youth players now who are near the first team.   

Inglethorpe places all the youth players on stadium stairs, then releases The Nunez...

Holistic training...
thaddeus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 27, 2024, 02:24:27 pm
As we're likely to effectively send out our under 21s tomorrow night here's a blast from the past of when we last had to take such drastic action:
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50723225
Aston Villa 5 - 0 Liverpool

Aston Villa overwhelmed Liverpool's youngest-ever starting line-up to cruise into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

With the Reds' senior players in action at the Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, under-23s boss Neil Critchley led a side containing five debutants and which had an average age of 19 years, six months and three days.
Hopefully we'll fare a bit better against Southampton.

The team from that game, players in bold are still at LFC:

Kelleher
Hoever - van den Berg - Boyes - Gallacher
Christie-Davies - Chirivella - Kane
Elliott - Longstaff - Hill

Subs: Winterbottom, Clayton, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Clarkson, Norris, Stewart

Of those that left this what they're up to now.  They all seem to still be playing professional football at some level:
Ki-Jana Hoever (22): joined Wolves for £9m in 2020 after making four cup appearances.  Currently on loan at Stoke.
Morgan Boyes (22): joined Livingstone in 2022 after making two cup appearances.  Currently on loan at Inverness.
Tony Gallacher (24): joined St. Johnstone in 2022 with his only appearance being the Villa game.
Isaac Christie-Davies (26): joined Barnsley in 2020 after making two cup appearances.  Currently at Eupen in Belgium.
Pedro Chirivella (26): joined Nantes in 2020 after 1 league and 10 cup appearances.  Very much a regular for them since.
Herbie Kane (25): joined Barnsley for £1.25m in 2020 after making two cup appearances.  A near ever present in League One for the past three seasons (including one on loan at Oxford)
Luis Longstaff (22): joined Cove Rangers in 2022 with his only appearance being the Villa game.  Moved to Inverness in 2023.
Ben Winterbottom (22): joined Brentford in 2021 without making an appearances.
Tom Clayton (23): joined Swindon in 2022 after making five cup appearances.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner (23): joined QPR in 2022 after making three cup appearances.
Jack Bearne (22): joined Greenock in 2023 with his only appearance being the Villa game.
Leighton Clarkson (22): joined Aberdeen in 2023 after making three cup appearances.
Layton Stewart (21): joined Preston in 2023 after making one cup appearance.
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 27, 2024, 11:10:08 pm
Quote from: wemmick on February 26, 2024, 04:16:26 pm
I'm well impressed with how the academy coaches have taught the young players to use their bodies to overcome older, stronger players. It was on full display yesterday with Bradley, McConnell, and Clark in particular. Caicedo and Enzo are units. They are strong as hell. The young lads didn't have to many issues overcoming that strength with good use of their bodies to gain leverage and space. Fresh legs helps, but Morton does it well, too. Seems like something that is consistently showing up in the youth players now who are near the first team.   

Yes but lets keep in mind they didnt play them fresh
itihasas

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 27, 2024, 11:28:53 pm
anyone else we need to keep an eye out for?
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:35:39 am
Noises on Twitter yesterday saying we are trying to tie up a deal for figueroa and see him as the next big thing
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:59:17 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 08:35:39 am
Noises on Twitter yesterday saying we are trying to tie up a deal for figueroa and see him as the next big thing
This always feels like it's been pushed by his agents a bit and his reputation is ahead of reality. He's behind Danns, Kone-Doherty, Morrison, Doak and Koumas who are all in the same age group as him.
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:38:10 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:59:17 am
This always feels like it's been pushed by his agents a bit and his reputation is ahead of reality. He's behind Danns, Kone-Doherty, Morrison, Doak and Koumas who are all in the same age group as him.

Could be righthe hasnt seen much game time for us but was away with international footy for quite a while
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 01:24:16 pm
Figuero does look quite exciting, interesting to see what he can do.

Luke Chambers has been doing well for Wigan, got an assist and clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Bolton last night. I'd expect with him looking the part in League 1 he'll go to the Championship next season if there's a team promising starts for him. If it was true that Alonso/Leverkusen were looking to buy him in the summer then I suppose he must be pretty highly rated. Might even have a Bradley style run into the first team at some stage, you just never know!
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 02:25:03 pm
Think he has more chance of making it as a cb, ideally in a three. He lacks a bit of pace and intensity, Beck has that over him.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:42:04 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 21, 2024, 10:06:13 pm
I don't think there should be a rush to loan him out yet. Let him settle a bit more at u21 level and asses shwere he could get minutes in January if needed.

Chelsea out the youth cup tonight to Millwall. Shame our game is the night after the Fa cup as were probably going to have weaker side out if a few are needed with the first team. Definitely have a chance of winning it given who's left.
 
We get Millwall at home in the semi if we get past Leeds tomorrow,Man city v Bristol City or Swindon in the other semi final.Now hoping on a stream for the game tomorrow.On ESPN Plus here https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/4914787/leeds-united-u18-vs-liverpool-u18/
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
Danns looks ready to contribute now.  Think Koumas is a year or so off playing with men, got muscled off it a few times.  Clark is closer, he's a lot more physical already.

Nyoni's touch is great, you could see it straight away.
Draex

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Klopp leaving Alonso a better crop than red nose got.
Brain Potter

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:15:19 pm
Luke Chambers has been superb on loan at Wigan.
Played every game...an assist last night for the winning goal v Bolton .
Looks like he's got a good future in the game.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:15:19 pm
Luke Chambers has been superb on loan at Wigan.
Played every game...an assist last night for the winning goal v Bolton .
Looks like he's got a good future in the game.
Glad to hear this as I've always thought he could play at a high level eventually, just needed/needs the physical development+experience
Lee-87

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm
Someone having fun with his wiki page already?  ;D

kop306

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
will be interesting to see what the lineup is for the game tommorow

trey has got unbelievable potential
afc tukrish

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
Danns looks ready to contribute now.  Think Koumas is a year or so off playing with men, got muscled off it a few times.  Clark is closer, he's a lot more physical already.

Nyoni's touch is great, you could see it straight away.

He looked ten, literally, ten years old on the touchline before coming on.

There's playing the kids, then there's what Jurgen is doing...
riismeister

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:16:27 am
Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns were both born after the miracle of Istanbul.

Trey Nyoni was 4 days old when Torres signed for us.
