Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106440 on: November 18, 2023, 11:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on November 18, 2023, 06:35:53 pm
They all post stuff about themselves, but newspapers, and big social media accounts, don't have to and I don't think should report on it. If a club wouldn't I'm not sure why the mail or mirror should when it's usually for safeguarding reasons I believe for the clubs. Googled that players name and they were the first two results

You have 15-year-olds playing first-team football though. Sky Brown was a professional skateboarder at the age of 10.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106441 on: November 18, 2023, 11:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 18, 2023, 11:43:43 pm
You have 15-year-olds playing first-team football though. Sky Brown was a professional skateboarder at the age of 10.
Ok? That doesn't really change my view that national newspapers should really be reporting on u16 and younger football games. You may think different I guess

Quote from: Coolie High on November 18, 2023, 11:23:26 pm
Youre right but I think its such a rare case to see a youth player score 10 goals against a club as big as ours that its improbable that it wouldnt get out there to some bigger platforms, Sterling was two months into being 16 years old  when he scored 5 against Southend in the youth cup and its still talked about till this day, a lot of people who didnt really follow youth football knew at the time also.
It's weird the Sterling thing is/was, not sure how.mich it is now, really when it's 5 goals against what was much lower ranked team..Sure you could find plenty better performances simce.then.

I mean I get why,.I just don't agree it should be..guess a slow news week with the international break means the sites needed the clicks.more this weekend
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106442 on: November 19, 2023, 02:03:35 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on November 18, 2023, 11:52:40 pm
Ok? That doesn't really change my view that national newspapers should really be reporting on u16 and younger football games. You may think different I guess
It's weird the Sterling thing is/was, not sure how.mich it is now, really when it's 5 goals against what was much lower ranked team..Sure you could find plenty better performances simce.then.

I mean I get why,.I just don't agree it should be..guess a slow news week with the international break means the sites needed the clicks.more this weekend
I think it's just such an amazing feat for one player to score 10 goals against a club like ours.
Here's a comparison - the first most of us heard about Sachin Tendulkar was when he was a schoolboy and he and another future test player (Vinod Kambli?) combined for a 600 run partnership. I think they were both 15 at the time. That was reported worldwide (in cricketing nations, anyway) becasue it was such an amazing performance.
10 goals at U16 level probably isn't quite that impressive, but I can see why it was picked up on. It is newsworthy.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106443 on: November 19, 2023, 08:46:57 am »
The Arsenal kid posted it on his own instagram.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106444 on: November 19, 2023, 12:14:45 pm »
It's on Sky Sports website now ...

A hat-trick of hat-tricks! Arsenal youngster nets 10 vs Liverpool U16s

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13011544/chido-obi-martin-arsenal-youth-player-scores-10-goals-for-u16-side-in-14-3-thrashing-of-liverpool
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106445 on: November 19, 2023, 03:28:32 pm »
Did we put out an under 10's team? Has ya man there been shopping at the freddy Adu passport shop?  Sack the coach,get rid of the keeper.Still we scored three goals,don't know any of the team or even where they stand in the league if  they have one.I used to score 10  goals on a regular bases during lunchtime at school.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106446 on: November 19, 2023, 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 19, 2023, 03:28:32 pm
Did we put out an under 10's team? Has ya man there been shopping at the freddy Adu passport shop?  Sack the coach,get rid of the keeper.Still we scored three goals,don't know any of the team or even where they stand in the league if  they have one.I used to score 10  goals on a regular bases during lunchtime at school.

Our keeper got injured early in and we had no replacement
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106447 on: November 19, 2023, 05:19:40 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106448 on: November 19, 2023, 05:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 19, 2023, 05:02:54 pm
Our keeper got injured early in and we had no replacement
 
 Ah there ya go,put the striker in goal then...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106449 on: November 19, 2023, 07:08:40 pm »
We held our own for a while, but as soon as they got their 13th I knew it wasn't our day....
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106450 on: November 28, 2023, 07:53:51 pm »
How are the U21s doing , any streams around?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106451 on: November 28, 2023, 07:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on November 28, 2023, 07:53:51 pm
How are the U21s doing , any streams around?

Currently 1-1 it's live on lfctv so there should be streams available.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106452 on: November 28, 2023, 08:01:58 pm »
Tyler Morton with another goal for Hull. Had never scored at senior level a week ago and now he's got 3 in 3 games. Played quite a lot of games with Blackburn last season but looks like he's a really important part of the Hull side already, not surprised to see him doing well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106453 on: November 28, 2023, 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 28, 2023, 07:59:11 pm
Currently 1-1 it's live on lfctv so there should be streams available.

Thanks
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106454 on: November 30, 2023, 02:04:16 pm »
Not seen any pictures or anything but apparently Kaide Gordon has grown quite a bit
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106455 on: November 30, 2023, 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 30, 2023, 02:04:16 pm
Not seen any pictures or anything but apparently Kaide Gordon has grown quite a bit

This was a bit of a meme on the Liverpool subreddit when he started his comeback.  Like he was a foot taller or something, but I've yet to see evidence either.

EDIT:  He looks around the same height, maybe a little shorter than Trent in the recent training pictures.  Don't remember him being tiny before so I dunno.
« Last Edit: November 30, 2023, 02:12:21 pm by tubby »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106456 on: November 30, 2023, 02:59:54 pm »
Looks like hes grown a inch or two at most but yeah still a good bit under 6ft.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106457 on: November 30, 2023, 03:12:45 pm »
I can't say I've ever thought height to be that useful for wide forwards or wingers.  Rashford is a strapping lad but I don't think I've ever seen him use his head (figuratively or literally...).  A low centre of gravity seems more beneficial.

Now if he were to mutate into a brute like Haaland that might be more interesting  ;)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106458 on: November 30, 2023, 03:37:25 pm »
He already looked a decent height for a wide forward but he did look like a skinny teenager. Mainly because he was one. I'd be interested to see if he's filled out at all. He looked like he had the sort of frame where he's go on to be reasonably athletic.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106459 on: Today at 06:24:12 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 30, 2023, 03:12:45 pm
I can't say I've ever thought height to be that useful for wide forwards or wingers.  Rashford is a strapping lad but I don't think I've ever seen him use his head (figuratively or literally...).  A low centre of gravity seems more beneficial.

Now if he were to mutate into a brute like Haaland that might be more interesting  ;)


Interesting point.  Barnes wasnt small and used his size well for general strength and some headers, but you wouldnt say he relied on it.  Similarly waddles physicality was part of his makeup but not in a dominant sense.  I suppose the height might make the player more versatile towards being able to do a turn in other positions eg midfield and full back.  I think Neco Williams and Conor Bradley started as wingers and they are probably similar sizes to kaide.But thats some way down the line here.
