Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11785410 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106240 on: September 1, 2023, 07:59:43 pm »
Luca Stephenson off on loan to the bright lights of Barrow in league 2.
Online Draex

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106241 on: September 2, 2023, 09:28:21 am »
Chambers didn't go out on loan right? Wonder if he'll get any minutes this season, he is highly rated.
Offline Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106242 on: September 2, 2023, 12:04:58 pm »
Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan.

It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.
Offline HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106243 on: September 2, 2023, 01:18:32 pm »
A young U18s, with 7first years, got spanked by Palace this morning in the PL u18 Cup, 6-1.  Still, probably a good lesson.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106244 on: September 2, 2023, 01:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on September  2, 2023, 12:04:58 pm
Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan.

It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.
Im pleased Clark hasnt, for now. Theres minutes for him in the cups and Europe. After the new year and the groups are over, maybe then see whether he can get a good League One or mid-table Championship loan.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106245 on: September 2, 2023, 01:27:25 pm »
Is the loan window still open?
Offline HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106246 on: September 2, 2023, 01:35:39 pm »
Maybe Chambers has stayed because he has played centre back before?  You would have thought Kostas will be playing LB for cup games
Online Draex

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106247 on: September 2, 2023, 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on September  2, 2023, 12:04:58 pm
Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan.

It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.

Same, I read that Klopp wants Clark to stay till Jan so he just have been impressed with him over preseason.
Offline Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106248 on: September 2, 2023, 04:42:55 pm »
Quote from: HopefulRed on September  2, 2023, 01:18:32 pm
A young U18s, with 7first years, got spanked by Palace this morning in the PL u18 Cup, 6-1.  Still, probably a good lesson.
Think Palace had about 4 or 5 themselves. Just watched some highlights and it looked closer in general play/chances than the scoreline but we passed the ball to them in build up for 4 of the goals and another set piece goal. Its probably the typical fan thing of only seeing your own side but feel like w heavenly been good at defending them at this level for years.
Offline RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106249 on: September 2, 2023, 05:32:33 pm »
Quote from: HopefulRed on September  2, 2023, 01:35:39 pm
Maybe Chambers has stayed because he has played centre back before?  You would have thought Kostas will be playing LB for cup games
He too small to be a CB. He probably could the Robertson role is by understanding. Kostas is going invert in cup games.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106250 on: September 2, 2023, 05:47:26 pm »
Who are the youngsters who can step up this season? I haven`t really watched the youth players the last year.
Offline Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106251 on: September 3, 2023, 01:51:31 pm »
Kaide Gordon is back in the U21 squad today, great to see.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106252 on: September 3, 2023, 10:36:21 pm »
Anyone know how Kaide Gordon got on? Great to see him back
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106253 on: September 8, 2023, 06:48:24 pm »
The U 18s edged out Sunderland in a closely fought 10-0 win
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106254 on: September 8, 2023, 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  8, 2023, 06:48:24 pm
The U 18s edged out Sunderland in a closely fought 10-0 win

Did the same to Southend! ;) in a friendly.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-u18s-beat-southend-united-10-0-friendly
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106255 on: September 8, 2023, 07:38:51 pm »
Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106256 on: September 16, 2023, 03:50:08 pm »
Seen lewis bower and others raving about trey nyoni scored today for u18

"Special..."....
Offline NsRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106257 on: September 16, 2023, 08:29:30 pm »
Jayden Danns keeps scoring and Kone-Doherty is continuing to add end product to his pace and bag of tricks. Couple of really exciting youth attackers to add to the likes of Doak.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106258 on: Yesterday at 06:52:51 pm »
 U-21's play Morecambe in the group stage of the efl cup tomorrow,don't expect there will be any video coverage? Can we win a game in this thing? Spearing to start?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106259 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Don't tell me Jay Spearing thinks we have a vacancy for a defensive midfielder.
