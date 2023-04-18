« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2644 2645 2646 2647 2648 [2649]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11579388 times)

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105920 on: April 18, 2023, 07:45:53 pm »
2-1 Derby!!!!
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105921 on: April 18, 2023, 09:01:41 pm »
Full time 5-2 to Derby. Correct result.
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105922 on: April 29, 2023, 12:54:24 pm »
Under 18s v Newcastle on LFCTV. Kick off 1.00pm
Logged

Offline Two-Headed Sex Beast

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105923 on: April 29, 2023, 08:35:48 pm »
Rumour on twitter that were signing Nwaneri from Arsenal. I know someone posted in here months back that we wanted him but since then city and some others have reportedly wanted him as well so youd assume he would have gone there. Hope its true, would be a massive coup.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105924 on: April 29, 2023, 08:45:28 pm »
Won 3-1

Goals: McConnell 1′, Koumas 6′, Gift 53′; Pitt OG 77′

In their league closer, the young Reds were clearly eager to impress, and it took less than 50 seconds for Liverpool to grab their first goal.

It came before Newcastle had a meaningful touch of the ball, with a sweeping team move finding Scanlons bursting run, the left-back lofting in a cross which James McConnell headed home.

Liverpool grew quieter as the half wore on, despite still threatening with the pace of Koumas and Keyrol Figueroa and the strength of Jayden Danns.

The visitors had a golden opportunity on the cusp of half-time after two mistakes from Luca Furnell-Gill, but his centre-back partner Lucas Pitt made a vital block to retain Liverpools two-goal lead.

It took Gift just seven minutes to net his goal, with McConnells fine pass into the channel seeing the Spanish winger drift onto it and, after a run down the byline, he finished with his left.

Scanlon was a standout, both in keeping attacks at bay and offering a constant outlet with his forward bursts, the 18-year-old growing into his body like a left-sided Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A 3-1 win leaves Liverpool in sixth, though they could finish as low as eighth if other results go against them over the next week.

Next up for the young Reds are friendlies against Leicester and Tottenham, before a post-season tournament in Zurich.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Maldini

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105925 on: May 6, 2023, 07:27:47 pm »
Who's this Poytress guy playing for the 23s?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,999
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105926 on: May 6, 2023, 07:30:07 pm »


Scanlon is progressing nicely, could save us a few quid as an attacking left back option
Logged

Offline HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105927 on: May 6, 2023, 10:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Maldini on May  6, 2023, 07:27:47 pm
Who's this Poytress guy playing for the 23s?

Jacob Poytress is a u18 (or U16?) goalie.  Surprised he was mentioned as a sub as he wasnt listed as one for the match on the premier league website.  More to the point Liam Hughes was the goalie on the bench.  But he may have got listed as the 5th sub if he was warming up with the team as the PL site said they only had 4 subs.

Since LFC have gone public about having a sort of goalkeeping school - maybe to explain why they overstuff the academy with goalies who never play - they have bought a few more for the academy who havent actually been listed in the website.  I think they are there to sort of make up the numbers for small sided training games. 
Logged

Offline HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105928 on: May 6, 2023, 10:27:09 pm »
. Reece Truman  as another who doesnt have a photo on LFC site.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,147
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105929 on: Today at 02:26:15 am »
Trent and The After Academy round table.

Talking about what happens when players are released. Well worth a listen.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV3sUl10ZRY
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 2644 2645 2646 2647 2648 [2649]   Go Up
« previous next »
 