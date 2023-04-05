« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 5, 2023, 05:35:07 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  5, 2023, 04:11:01 pm
So the youth players seem to have the same injury curse as the 1st team then.

It feels worse cos they limp off in a game and ya don't see or hear anything for months! At least with first team you get regular updates.And Good to read Mabaya and Balagizi are closer.
Asam

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 10:52:28 am

Stewart seems to just be a natural goalscorer, would love to see him get a chance in pre season, he was always one who looked very athletic which gave him a chance of making it but had awful injuries
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 03:46:20 pm
Bradley has scored for Bolton today.   Having a very good loan
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on April  7, 2023, 03:46:20 pm
Bradley has scored for Bolton today.   Having a very good loan

The only potential issue with him is he's shining as a wingback, they don't play with a flat 4.  We obviously get our fullbacks high but I'm not sure he's been tested enough defensively yet.
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 06:39:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on April  7, 2023, 03:58:21 pm
The only potential issue with him is he's shining as a wingback, they don't play with a flat 4.  We obviously get our fullbacks high but I'm not sure he's been tested enough defensively yet.

True, but on the plus side he has he performed consistently, and he hasnt, like so many of our academy boys who go out on loan, broken down with a long injury.  Maybe he had been well managed for playing time, but it seems like hes played quite a lot and given that he will have done a lot of running up and down, I think that he is definitely worth persevering with.  Ramsey arrived with a lot more first team experience than Bradley, while still young, but has now really lost a year through development injuries.  No point in sending Ramsey out on loan next season but Bradley deserves a Championship loan next.  That loan might be as a full back.
smurfinaus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 8, 2023, 11:19:14 am
Quote from: Coolie High on April  4, 2023, 02:17:59 pm
Yep he deserves a break, he would have been even further along Id not for injuries, one of the best goal-scorers weve had in the youth teams for years, would like to see if he can get a good league 1 or Championship loan next season.

How has been performing since coming back? Would be nice if for once an attacker actually came through into the first team at some point
Theoldkopite

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:55:42 am
Under 18s on LFCTV. Kick off in five minutes. Put the kettle on!!
Theoldkopite

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:56:18 am
.v Saudi Arabia
A Red Abroad

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 11:17:25 am
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 10:55:42 am
Under 18s on LFCTV. Kick off in five minutes. Put the kettle on!!

Thanks for the heads up.

I wish they'd level the camera up - that 'slope' is messing with my OCD.  :-\
Theoldkopite

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 11:42:50 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:17:25 am
Thanks for the heads up.

I wish they'd level the camera up - that 'slope' is messing with my OCD.  :-\

Hadnt noticed that until you mentioned it ;D. 1-0 to the Reds. Danns the scorer.
A Red Abroad

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 11:50:04 am
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 11:42:50 am
Hadnt noticed that until you mentioned it ;D. 1-0 to the Reds. Danns the scorer.

Great set piece. :)
