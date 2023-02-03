We've had 3 u18 eligible players play multiple first team matches this season, which is ultimately going to decide how successful this age group was in terms of acadmey recruitment/development and not who they got knocked out by in a cup or league finish.



For all the money Chelsea invested they got knocked out the youth cup by a non category 1 team (playing at a lower level than Ipswich and doing poorly in that lower level league) and got knocked out the UEFA youth league in the groups I think for the first time. None of that will really matter if they produce a first team player or two from this age group. Same that no one really remembers or cares about how the u18s did during Trent's time (worse than the teams that followed)



We'll have down years in terms of results for the u18s, as long as it's not long term it isn't likely to be of much worry. And we won't know that for years later unless someone has inside knowledge of the lower age groups