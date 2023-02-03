U18s Vs Derby is on LFCTVgo at 12.
UEFA youth league draw is on Monday. Possible opponents:
AZ Alkmaar (NED, Domestic champions path)
Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G runners-up)
Genk (BEL, Domestic champions path)
Hajduk Split (CRO, Domestic champions path)
Porto (POR, Group B runners-up)
Ruh Lviv (UKR, Domestic champions path)
Salzburg (AUT, Group E runners-up)https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/draws/
Not sure on the quality on all of them but guess the one to avoid would be Salzburg who seems to do well most years.