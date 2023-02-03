« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

February 3, 2023, 08:01:10 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  3, 2023, 07:57:49 pm
The big #9 for Ipswich has caused problems all night.
Yep strongest lad on the park.

Ipswich goalie loves to be anywhere but his penalty area, hopefully they can test him a bit more second half
February 3, 2023, 08:07:42 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on February  3, 2023, 07:46:18 pm
Considering we have so many injuries at this level (Danns, Kelly, Wellity, Samuels, young, Figueroa, Koumas from the first year, Gordon, Mabaya, McConnell, from the second years, and no Doak or Bajcetic) it is not surprising we are struggling in the league now at U18s, and must be the underdogs in this game.  Its certainly telling in attack.

Nice to see that our medical team is consistent all the way down  :D
February 3, 2023, 08:22:27 pm
2 or 3 good chances second half not sure how the last one didnt go in.
February 3, 2023, 08:37:19 pm
Missed pen. Silly run up.

Over 2500 here just announced. Even the u18 reds brings them out
February 3, 2023, 08:38:50 pm
Its good to see a decent crowd.
February 3, 2023, 08:39:56 pm
Ball in the net but offside
February 3, 2023, 08:59:17 pm
February 3, 2023, 11:17:04 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1621465256819101698

Surprised no one posted this, Musialowski scored what will end up being one of the best Liverpool goals of all levels this season, very strange the situation with him, if we dont rate him we should just let him go and allow to build his career somewhere else.

His talent isnt in question.
February 3, 2023, 11:48:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on February  3, 2023, 11:17:04 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1621465256819101698

Surprised no one posted this, Musialowski scored what will end up being one of the best Liverpool goals of all levels this season, very strange the situation with him, if we dont rate him we should just let him go and allow to build his career somewhere else.

His talent isnt in question.

Has he had injuries? A few years ago it seemed as if he was about to breakthrough and then he dropped off the face of the Earth.
February 3, 2023, 11:55:40 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on February  3, 2023, 11:48:32 pm
Has he had injuries? A few years ago it seemed as if he was about to breakthrough and then he dropped off the face of the Earth.

Yeah he has to be fair, theres times hes been fit though and a couple players have got the nod ahead of him( not the Doaks or Gordons of our youth team either), probably a mixture of a few things why he hasnt kicked on but he did have a knack of picking up injuries at the very worst time in the past.

Timing and chance is as important as anything when it comes to the development of youth players.
February 4, 2023, 02:18:06 am
Who might be the next CM coming up after Bacjectic and Morton ?

And are any of the young forwards/goal scorers going to come through?.
February 4, 2023, 11:41:53 am
Quote from: Coolie High on February  3, 2023, 11:55:40 pm
Yeah he has to be fair, theres times hes been fit though and a couple players have got the nod ahead of him( not the Doaks or Gordons of our youth team either), probably a mixture of a few things why he hasnt kicked on but he did have a knack of picking up injuries at the very worst time in the past.

Timing and chance is as important as anything when it comes to the development of youth players.

Amen. They live on a knife edge. Such fine lines between those that do and dont make it. I love a mazy dribble so hope he kicks on. Ive always wanted a Kinkladze, Juninho (90s one) type dribbler here. Coutinho scratched that itch for me.
February 4, 2023, 03:10:58 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on February  4, 2023, 02:18:06 am
Who might be the next CM coming up after Bacjectic and Morton ?

And are any of the young forwards/goal scorers going to come through?.

Bobby Clarke
February 4, 2023, 03:20:37 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 03:10:58 pm
Bobby Clarke

He didn't stand out against Port Vale or Ipswich in the youth cup.
February 4, 2023, 03:27:45 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on February  4, 2023, 03:20:37 pm
He didn't stand out against Port Vale or Ipswich in the youth cup.

Well the media clearly thought differently to you.
February 4, 2023, 05:05:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 03:27:45 pm
Well the media clearly thought differently to you.

Man of the match was he?
February 11, 2023, 10:04:17 am
U18s Vs Derby is on LFCTVgo at 12.

UEFA youth league draw is on Monday. Possible opponents:
AZ Alkmaar (NED, Domestic champions path)
Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G runners-up)
Genk (BEL, Domestic champions path)
Hajduk Split (CRO, Domestic champions path)
Porto (POR, Group B runners-up)
Ruh Lviv (UKR, Domestic champions path)
Salzburg (AUT, Group E runners-up)

https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/draws/

Not sure on the quality on all of them but guess the one to avoid would be Salzburg who seems to do well most years.
February 11, 2023, 04:00:40 pm
u-18 salvaged a point with a last minute peno,were 2-0 down after 20 minutes,they are defo not going well at the moment.Derby are bottom of the table.
February 12, 2023, 02:21:22 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 11, 2023, 04:00:40 pm
u-18 salvaged a point with a last minute peno,were 2-0 down after 20 minutes,they are defo not going well at the moment.Derby are bottom of the table.
Derby may be bottom but they have two games in hand if they win them they actually go above us. That's how bad we are. More goals conceded than scored more losses than wins and knocked out of the cup by Ipswich who aren't even a category 1 academy.

We have had a nice few injuries but still we don't have the talent it seems and just like the senior team we don't invest as much in out academy as much as City, United or Chelsea.
February 12, 2023, 02:44:54 pm
We've had 3 u18 eligible players play multiple first team matches this season, which is ultimately going to decide how successful this age group was in terms of acadmey recruitment/development and not who they got knocked out by in a cup or league finish.

For all the money Chelsea invested they got knocked out the youth cup by a non category 1 team (playing at a lower level than Ipswich and doing poorly in that lower level league) and got knocked out the UEFA youth league in the groups I think for the first time. None of that will really matter if they produce a first team player or two from this age group. Same that no one really remembers or cares about how the u18s did during Trent's time (worse than the teams that followed)

We'll have down years in terms of results for the u18s, as long as it's not long term it isn't likely to be of much worry. And we won't know that for years later unless someone has inside knowledge of the lower age groups
February 12, 2023, 03:21:11 pm
Quote from: dakid on February 12, 2023, 02:21:22 pm
Derby may be bottom but they have two games in hand if they win them they actually go above us. That's how bad we are. More goals conceded than scored more losses than wins and knocked out of the cup by Ipswich who aren't even a category 1 academy.

We have had a nice few injuries but still we don't have the talent it seems and just like the senior team we don't invest as much in out academy as much as City, United or Chelsea.

This is my opinion too, not sure about how much we spend at that level, but any scout worth their salt at that level will tell you are academy lags behind the ones you named in terms of producing homegrown players, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.
February 12, 2023, 03:27:02 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 12, 2023, 02:44:54 pm
We've had 3 u18 eligible players play multiple first team matches this season, which is ultimately going to decide how successful this age group was in terms of acadmey recruitment/development and not who they got knocked out by in a cup or league finish.

For all the money Chelsea invested they got knocked out the youth cup by a non category 1 team (playing at a lower level than Ipswich and doing poorly in that lower level league) and got knocked out the UEFA youth league in the groups I think for the first time. None of that will really matter if they produce a first team player or two from this age group. Same that no one really remembers or cares about how the u18s did during Trent's time (worse than the teams that followed)

We'll have down years in terms of results for the u18s, as long as it's not long term it isn't likely to be of much worry. And we won't know that for years later unless someone has inside knowledge of the lower age groups

3 of those players came to our club after 16, one of them has been at our club for about 7 months, i think it speaks to good recruitment but Doak is undoubtedly a Celtic youth product first and foremost and they deserve the majority of the credit for his development as does Newcastle with Clark for example(to a lesser extent).

Chelsea i wouldn't even bring into the argument they have been far away ahead of us in the last 6-7 years in regards to producing players and i mean players that have been at their club since 10 years old like Musiala for example, they're allowed a down year or two, even Arsenal as well to a lesser extent, but at times i think its unfair to compare us to London clubs because of their huge catchment area, at the same time though the flipside is they're competing with far more clubs for players.
February 12, 2023, 04:41:58 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on February 12, 2023, 03:27:02 pm
3 of those players came to our club after 16, one of them has been at our club for about 7 months, i think it speaks to good recruitment but Doak is undoubtedly a Celtic youth product first and foremost and they deserve the majority of the credit for his development as does Newcastle with Clark for example(to a lesser extent).

Chelsea i wouldn't even bring into the argument they have been far away ahead of us in the last 6-7 years in regards to producing players and i mean players that have been at their club since 10 years old like Musiala for example, they're allowed a down year or two, even Arsenal as well to a lesser extent, but at times i think its unfair to compare us to London clubs because of their huge catchment area, at the same time though the flipside is they're competing with far more clubs for players.
Well yeah, academy recruitment is going to become even more important/expensive domestically with the lack of EU players who can come in at that level. It shows investment in that area has worked well this year so far. I'm not saying we deserve huge credit for developing Doak, but our recruitment team at that level do for getting him in when it's going to be competitive market

Their past level of success doesn't mean anything for their current or future level of players. Certainly not when comparing our current level at u18s which is what I was responding to and I would say they've been trending down longer more so than us, but from a  higher level that was never going to stay at forever.
February 12, 2023, 07:11:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on February  3, 2023, 11:17:04 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1621465256819101698

Surprised no one posted this, Musialowski scored what will end up being one of the best Liverpool goals of all levels this season, very strange the situation with him, if we dont rate him we should just let him go and allow to build his career somewhere else.

His talent isnt in question.
 
He scored again today in a 3-1 loss.I think his issues have always been that he just doesn't get involved in the games enough,potential a goal of the season but anonymous for huge chunks of a game.If he or the club can sort that out who knows?
February 12, 2023, 11:53:27 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 12, 2023, 04:41:58 pm
Well yeah, academy recruitment is going to become even more important/expensive domestically with the lack of EU players who can come in at that level. It shows investment in that area has worked well this year so far. I'm not saying we deserve huge credit for developing Doak, but our recruitment team at that level do for getting him in when it's going to be competitive market

Their past level of success doesn't mean anything for their current or future level of players. Certainly not when comparing our current level at u18s which is what I was responding to and I would say they've been trending down longer more so than us, but from a  higher level that was never going to stay at forever.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1619770905756065798?cxt=HHwWjIDT8dHDyvosAAAA

I saw something like this the other day, not that it means much but its not a great sign is it?
February 13, 2023, 03:30:28 am
Quote from: Coolie High on February 12, 2023, 11:53:27 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1619770905756065798?cxt=HHwWjIDT8dHDyvosAAAA

I saw something like this the other day, not that it means much but its not a great sign is it?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/01/liverpool-youngsters-win-tournament-joel-matip-once-played-as-a-teenager/

We've had a lot of England representation for England u15s this year, more so than recent years.

As you say might not mean much as ultimately we don't have the knowledge of the younger age groups. I'm sure there was a lot of talk about being down on the youth sides around the Sterling breakthrough and Nexgen results, but then the 96/97 group was pretty good. Then 98-00 again I imagine not as high on the overall group compared to others and then we get 2/3 Fa Youth Cup finals and some really good u18 + UEFA youth league results with the 01-03 group
February 13, 2023, 12:31:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 13, 2023, 03:30:28 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/01/liverpool-youngsters-win-tournament-joel-matip-once-played-as-a-teenager/

We've had a lot of England representation for England u15s this year, more so than recent years.

As you say might not mean much as ultimately we don't have the knowledge of the younger age groups. I'm sure there was a lot of talk about being down on the youth sides around the Sterling breakthrough and Nexgen results, but then the 96/97 group was pretty good. Then 98-00 again I imagine not as high on the overall group compared to others and then we get 2/3 Fa Youth Cup finals and some really good u18 + UEFA youth league results with the 01-03 group

Yeah to be fair u18 below no one really knows, apart from the u16s who play up a level like Kareem Ahmed who looks a good prospect as well.
February 13, 2023, 04:34:39 pm
We have a lot of injuries..

Layton Stewart, Oakley Cannonier, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair, James Balagizi, Tom Hill, and Lewis Koumas were all absent, while the young Reds were also without defenders Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay, Owen Beck, James Norris, and Isaac Mabaya. Throw in Stefan Bajcetics senior promotion, and Jarrell Quansah and Luke Chambers loan moves in January and their numbers are somewhat limited.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-youngsters-experimental-attack-midfield-26221463
Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 13, 2023, 04:34:39 pm
We have a lot of injuries..

Layton Stewart, Oakley Cannonier, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair, James Balagizi, Tom Hill, and Lewis Koumas were all absent, while the young Reds were also without defenders Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay, Owen Beck, James Norris, and Isaac Mabaya. Throw in Stefan Bajcetics senior promotion, and Jarrell Quansah and Luke Chambers loan moves in January and their numbers are somewhat limited.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-youngsters-experimental-attack-midfield-26221463
And now it looks like Ramsay has had surgery on his knee.
Yesterday at 07:37:36 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 13, 2023, 04:34:39 pm
We have a lot of injuries..

Layton Stewart, Oakley Cannonier, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair, James Balagizi, Tom Hill, and Lewis Koumas were all absent, while the young Reds were also without defenders Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay, Owen Beck, James Norris, and Isaac Mabaya. Throw in Stefan Bajcetics senior promotion, and Jarrell Quansah and Luke Chambers loan moves in January and their numbers are somewhat limited.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-youngsters-experimental-attack-midfield-26221463


This club and injuries at the moment. :-\
Yesterday at 07:38:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 13, 2023, 04:34:39 pm
We have a lot of injuries..

Layton Stewart, Oakley Cannonier, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair, James Balagizi, Tom Hill, and Lewis Koumas were all absent, while the young Reds were also without defenders Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay, Owen Beck, James Norris, and Isaac Mabaya. Throw in Stefan Bajcetics senior promotion, and Jarrell Quansah and Luke Chambers loan moves in January and their numbers are somewhat limited.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-youngsters-experimental-attack-midfield-26221463

Layton Stewart can't buy a piece of good luck.  :-[
Today at 01:19:56 pm
We have so many injuries even with youth players it is incredible.
Still no sign of Gordon. Doak got a little injury as well.

Our players that go on loan bar Baligizi dont tend to pick up so many injuries.

Needs to be a review throughout the club on our injury prevention & our training loads etc, This is not normal
