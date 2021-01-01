« previous next »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
The big #9 for Ipswich has caused problems all night.
Yep strongest lad on the park.

Ipswich goalie loves to be anywhere but his penalty area, hopefully they can test him a bit more second half
Quote from: HopefulRed on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
Considering we have so many injuries at this level (Danns, Kelly, Wellity, Samuels, young, Figueroa, Koumas from the first year, Gordon, Mabaya, McConnell, from the second years, and no Doak or Bajcetic) it is not surprising we are struggling in the league now at U18s, and must be the underdogs in this game.  Its certainly telling in attack.

Nice to see that our medical team is consistent all the way down  :D
2 or 3 good chances second half not sure how the last one didnt go in.
Missed pen. Silly run up.

Over 2500 here just announced. Even the u18 reds brings them out
Its good to see a decent crowd.
Ball in the net but offside
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm
Ball in the net but offside

A shame.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1621465256819101698

Surprised no one posted this, Musialowski scored what will end up being one of the best Liverpool goals of all levels this season, very strange the situation with him, if we dont rate him we should just let him go and allow to build his career somewhere else.

His talent isnt in question.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1621465256819101698

Surprised no one posted this, Musialowski scored what will end up being one of the best Liverpool goals of all levels this season, very strange the situation with him, if we dont rate him we should just let him go and allow to build his career somewhere else.

His talent isnt in question.

Has he had injuries? A few years ago it seemed as if he was about to breakthrough and then he dropped off the face of the Earth.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
Has he had injuries? A few years ago it seemed as if he was about to breakthrough and then he dropped off the face of the Earth.

Yeah he has to be fair, theres times hes been fit though and a couple players have got the nod ahead of him( not the Doaks or Gordons of our youth team either), probably a mixture of a few things why he hasnt kicked on but he did have a knack of picking up injuries at the very worst time in the past.

Timing and chance is as important as anything when it comes to the development of youth players.
Who might be the next CM coming up after Bacjectic and Morton ?

And are any of the young forwards/goal scorers going to come through?.
