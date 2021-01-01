Has he had injuries? A few years ago it seemed as if he was about to breakthrough and then he dropped off the face of the Earth.
Yeah he has to be fair, theres times hes been fit though and a couple players have got the nod ahead of him( not the Doaks or Gordons of our youth team either), probably a mixture of a few things why he hasnt kicked on but he did have a knack of picking up injuries at the very worst time in the past.
Timing and chance is as important as anything when it comes to the development of youth players.