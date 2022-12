No sign of Musialowski who I understand is a bit out of favour at the moment. Did a bit of digging and found this from three weeks ago.It'd be a shame if he doesn't fulfil his potential.Google Translate:Musiałowski's excitingly promising career seems to be slowing down. In the youth team of Liverpool, the Pole played only 350 minutes this season. Jurgen Klopp no ​​longer invites him to training as often as before. Back in April 2021, he had him take the ball and swing with Trent Alexander-Arnold to prepare the Englishman for playing against Real Madrid 's Vinicius in the quarter-finals of the Champions League."At first glance, he is a phenomenal football player, but with each subsequent look, his shortcomings are noticed. He delights in short videos that become viral, but matches do not last several dozen seconds," wrote Dawid Szymczak in September on Sport.pl.ournalists in the UK seem to see the same thing. Musiałowski played for the Liverpool U-21 team in a friendly international tournament. His team won against Dinamo Zagreb 2:0. According to the English, this match was a kind of "interrogation" for Musiałowski. And it probably did not turn out the best, since the paragraphs devoted to the Pole were entitled "Malowski's misfortune".The 19-year-old has drawn attention since joining the Reds' academy in 2020, seeking to live up to his moniker 'Polish Messi'. While there were some great moments up front, finding repetition proved to be a stumbling block. Musialowski too often tried to measure with several Dinamo Zagreb players voluntarily, but to little effect, resulting in cries of 'Matty!' from frustrated members of the coaching staff standing on the sidelines," reports a journalist from the local website liverpoolecho.co.uk.his relationship coincides with what one of the people close to the club from Anfield said in an interview with Sport.pl. “At the academy they are annoyed by his many losses and his attitude in games and training. Wandering around, lack of commitment to defense and not fulfilling tactical tasks. The reserves are already the vestibule of adult football, and Musiałowski is not ready for it yet.