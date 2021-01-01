« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11386167 times)

Hedley Lamarr

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105360 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:41:23 pm
Ajax U19 1-0 Liverpool U19; Jaydon Banel on 15' - https://streamja.com/92J6n & https://streamin.me/v/bfaa1533

Absolute cut apart, poor defending but good football from Ajax. 2-0
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105361 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm
I know there's changes but we beat these 4-0 at home! 2-0 Ajax.Need a good half time chat here.
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105362 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm
Doak is so special him alone can bring us back into the game.
RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105363 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm
Kone Doherty on the end of a Doak cross. 2-1
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105364 on: Today at 03:46:56 pm
Doak with good work Kone Doherty heading in from a yard.  Probably undeserved but hey-ho.
oojason

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105365 on: Today at 03:48:21 pm

Ajax U19 2 - 0 Liverpool U19; Gabriel Osei Misehouy on 41' - https://streamja.com/Q2dK3 & https://streamin.me/v/0380dd56

Ajax U19 2 - 1 Liverpool U19; Kone-Doherty on 45' - https://streamja.com/B3ZX3 & https://streamin.me/v/a60e828d

2-1; half-time...
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105366 on: Today at 03:49:35 pm
Ben Doak has to be playing against Derby in a couple of weeks time in the League Cup.
didi shamone

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105367 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm
Good game this. Ajax look classy.
RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105368 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:46:56 pm
Doak with good work Kone Doherty heading in from a yard.  Probably undeserved but hey-ho.

Although Ajax have been superior we haven't created nothing. Been a few good passes into the box just not finished, we deserved a goal to be honest
rawcusk8

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105369 on: Today at 03:53:48 pm
Didnt we beat these in the reverse fixture?
didi shamone

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105370 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:53:48 pm
Didnt we beat these in the reverse fixture?

4-0
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105371 on: Today at 04:04:27 pm
half time almost over...
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105372 on: Today at 04:10:13 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Although Ajax have been superior we haven't created nothing. Been a few good passes into the box just not finished, we deserved a goal to be honest

I dont think we deserved a goal at all, we have been outclassed overall but Doak and Chambers have still stood out regardless of that.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105373 on: Today at 04:12:57 pm
A loss wouldn't be a disaster considering Napoli at home is the last game for them, and they've not won any of the first 5. If it's head to head presumably a draw would do unless Ajax batter us in the second half.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105374 on: Today at 04:15:58 pm
Much better, more attacking, more direct, possibly unlucky to get a penalty.
FlashGordon

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105375 on: Today at 04:19:13 pm
Their CF is really making a meal of this, he didn't even get hit in the head?
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105376 on: Today at 04:22:51 pm
Kin ell big kick off there.
b_joseph

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105377 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm
Surprised nobody got sent off. Quite the skirmish
RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105378 on: Today at 04:27:43 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 04:25:52 pm
Surprised nobody got sent off. Quite the skirmish

Think the ref missed what actually happened so took the safe option
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105379 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:27:43 pm
Think the ref missed what actually happened so took the safe option

Course he did.As the coach from the bench said in the first half,we ain't getting anything here.Was a foul on one of our lads if not 2 in the build up to the third i thought.
Theoldkopite

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105380 on: Today at 04:31:20 pm
Ajax have been the better team but this ref is auditioning for PGMOL.
