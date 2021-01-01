Ajax U19 1-0 Liverpool U19; Jaydon Banel on 15' - https://streamja.com/92J6n & https://streamin.me/v/bfaa1533
Doak with good work Kone Doherty heading in from a yard. Probably undeserved but hey-ho.
Didnt we beat these in the reverse fixture?
Although Ajax have been superior we haven't created nothing. Been a few good passes into the box just not finished, we deserved a goal to be honest
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Surprised nobody got sent off. Quite the skirmish
Think the ref missed what actually happened so took the safe option
