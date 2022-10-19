« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11385629 times)

Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105320 on: October 19, 2022, 04:10:23 pm »
On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105321 on: October 19, 2022, 04:13:13 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 19, 2022, 04:10:23 pm
On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.

Played once for the club and left 22 years ago and one rags headline refers to a former Liverpool player.

One for City to add to their dossier of the moral turpitude swirling around LFC.
Online Aldo1988

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105322 on: October 19, 2022, 04:18:31 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 19, 2022, 04:10:23 pm
On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.

Yahoo! were reporting it as 'Ex-Liverpool player' (and kept on doing so throughout the article) where he played more games for Wigan, Swansea and Cardiff!!
Offline HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105323 on: October 22, 2022, 11:08:12 am »
Relatively inexperienced U18s today for the 1100 match v Stoke, perhaps due to the UEFA match midweek?
Offline Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105324 on: October 22, 2022, 11:12:51 am »
Quote from: HopefulRed on October 22, 2022, 11:08:12 am
Relatively inexperienced U18s today for the 1100 match v Stoke, perhaps due to the UEFA match midweek?
Might  also be some plugging gaps for the u21s as a knock on with the first team needing some acadmey players on the bench again
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105325 on: October 22, 2022, 01:14:26 pm »
How are the U23's doing this season? Any of the attackers doing well enough to get minutes in first team? (with the number of injuries happening right now..)
Offline dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105326 on: October 22, 2022, 04:00:26 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on October 22, 2022, 01:14:26 pm
How are the U23's doing this season? Any of the attackers doing well enough to get minutes in first team? (with the number of injuries happening right now..)
Given we have two goalkeepers and two players who were u18's last season on our bench today ahead of any u23 player tells you all you need to know about the talent in the u23 team.

Kaide Gordon the only player at that level worth talking about but he has been out since February. Layton Stewart maybe also but he is playing his way back after 13 months out with an ACL but he is in good form so maybe he gets minutes in the cup.
Offline jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105327 on: October 22, 2022, 04:26:43 pm »
Quote from: dakid on October 22, 2022, 04:00:26 pm
Given we have two goalkeepers and two players who were u18's last season on our bench today ahead of any u23 player tells you all you need to know about the talent in the u23 team.

Kaide Gordon the only player at that level worth talking about but he has been out since February. Layton Stewart maybe also but he is playing his way back after 13 months out with an ACL but he is in good form so maybe he gets minutes in the cup.

I would love to see Layton get his chance, he's had to wait a long time for it and those ruddy injuries keep coming at the exact wrong time.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105328 on: October 22, 2022, 04:57:06 pm »
u-21 beat everton today,Doak got the winner.U-18 beat stoke 3-2.Dunno if any highlight videos will be around.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105329 on: October 22, 2022, 05:28:13 pm »
Id like to see Doak get a go. He may not be ready but some dynamism wouldnt go amiss.
Offline Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105330 on: October 22, 2022, 05:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 22, 2022, 04:57:06 pm
u-21 beat everton today,Doak got the winner.U-18 beat stoke 3-2.Dunno if any highlight videos will be around.
What a player. Scored in the JPT midweek on his first game for the u21s as well

Having arguably more of an impact than Gordon did, who was a bit younger in fairness
Offline Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105331 on: October 22, 2022, 06:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on October 22, 2022, 05:55:22 pm
What a player. Scored in the JPT midweek on his first game for the u21s as well

Having arguably more of an impact than Gordon did, who was a bit younger in fairness

Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.
Online Asam

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105332 on: October 22, 2022, 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2022, 06:01:28 pm
Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.

As an impact sub its worth having someone like him on the bench, we can use 5 subs now so dont see the point of having a bunch of defenders and goalkeepers and no forward option
Offline Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105333 on: October 22, 2022, 06:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2022, 06:01:28 pm
Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.
As a first year scholar, like Doak is, Gordon was starting a League cup semi final against Arsenal, scored in the Fa Cup. As an u16 he came in and scored  at a really good level at u18 level and scored on his debut for the u21s as well and his overall game was really good.  Woodburn was also playing a high level.and making a big impact as an u16 and first year scholar who's.probably the next closest.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105334 on: October 23, 2022, 12:20:53 am »
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Offline B0151?

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105335 on: October 23, 2022, 01:27:20 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 23, 2022, 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Nah that's very impressive, even moreso that it's the Championship at 19 on his first loan.  Hopefully he can keep it up.
Online redmark

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105336 on: October 23, 2022, 01:27:53 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 23, 2022, 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Recall :D
Offline seal75

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105337 on: October 23, 2022, 06:20:15 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 23, 2022, 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
He got an assist yesterday as well and playing the full 90 min.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105338 on: October 23, 2022, 09:46:34 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 23, 2022, 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼

He looked decent last season. Probably best that hes getting regular games and not being dragged into the madness swirling around us at the moment.
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105339 on: October 23, 2022, 09:59:00 am »
Morton and Bajcetic at least give us a bit of hope for the future in midfield.

If we can get a result at Ajax then Bajcetic can play Napoli and Derby and if he does well then he could play more after the break.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105340 on: October 23, 2022, 10:00:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on October 23, 2022, 09:59:00 am
Morton and Bajcetic at least give us a bit of hope for the future in midfield.

If we can get a result at Ajax then Bajcetic can play Napoli and Derby and if he does well then he could play more after the break.

I think Napoli would be a baptism of fire.
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105341 on: October 23, 2022, 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2022, 10:00:38 am
I think Napoli would be a baptism of fire.

He can't do any worse than the midfielders (and rest of side) did over there.

If we get a draw at Ajax it's a dead rubber match anyway and we don't want to test him in a league game. Rest whoever we can for Spurs.
Online reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105342 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
Kids ko at 3pm today on lfctv if anyone's interested.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105343 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:24:24 am
Kids ko at 3pm today on lfctv if anyone's interested.

BT Sport too
Online reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105344 on: Today at 01:24:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:05:22 pm
BT Sport too

Christ mate they talk shite about the senior players whose names they know but waffle total fucking shite when it's the kids.
Logged

Online Legs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105345 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2022, 10:00:38 am
I think Napoli would be a baptism of fire.

Napoli are going for Serie A title so i'd say they will rest players too.

It could if we do what we need to today be reserves v reserves sort of.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105346 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm »
line up.
Online oojason

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105347 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »

Streams: http://gw.freestreams-live1.com/btspp1 & http://gw.freestreams-live1.com/mligadecampeones & http://gw.freestreams-live1.com/beinsp1-fr0

It is also live on UEFA.tv (free - but registration or a google / facebook / apple sign-in required) : www.uefa.tv/match/live/227435/2035850
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105348 on: Today at 02:58:47 pm »
Big fan of the bit of European dance music before kick-off.
