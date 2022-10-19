On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.
Relatively inexperienced U18s today for the 1100 match v Stoke, perhaps due to the UEFA match midweek?
How are the U23's doing this season? Any of the attackers doing well enough to get minutes in first team? (with the number of injuries happening right now..)
Given we have two goalkeepers and two players who were u18's last season on our bench today ahead of any u23 player tells you all you need to know about the talent in the u23 team. Kaide Gordon the only player at that level worth talking about but he has been out since February. Layton Stewart maybe also but he is playing his way back after 13 months out with an ACL but he is in good form so maybe he gets minutes in the cup.
u-21 beat everton today,Doak got the winner.U-18 beat stoke 3-2.Dunno if any highlight videos will be around.
What a player. Scored in the JPT midweek on his first game for the u21s as wellHaving arguably more of an impact than Gordon did, who was a bit younger in fairness
Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Morton and Bajcetic at least give us a bit of hope for the future in midfield.If we can get a result at Ajax then Bajcetic can play Napoli and Derby and if he does well then he could play more after the break.
I think Napoli would be a baptism of fire.
Kids ko at 3pm today on lfctv if anyone's interested.
BT Sport too
Page created in 0.207 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]