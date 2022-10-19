« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 19, 2022, 04:10:23 pm
On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 19, 2022, 04:13:13 pm
phil236849 on October 19, 2022, 04:10:23 pm
On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.

Played once for the club and left 22 years ago and one rags headline refers to a former Liverpool player.

One for City to add to their dossier of the moral turpitude swirling around LFC.
Aldo1988

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 19, 2022, 04:18:31 pm
phil236849 on October 19, 2022, 04:10:23 pm
On a less edifying note, the Guardians Fiver service indicates the Academy alumni Layton Maxwell - I think he played once for he firsts - has been jailed for eight years for a drugs gang involvement.

Yahoo! were reporting it as 'Ex-Liverpool player' (and kept on doing so throughout the article) where he played more games for Wigan, Swansea and Cardiff!!
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:08:12 am
Relatively inexperienced U18s today for the 1100 match v Stoke, perhaps due to the UEFA match midweek?
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:12:51 am
HopefulRed on Yesterday at 11:08:12 am
Relatively inexperienced U18s today for the 1100 match v Stoke, perhaps due to the UEFA match midweek?
Might  also be some plugging gaps for the u21s as a knock on with the first team needing some acadmey players on the bench again
smurfinaus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 01:14:26 pm
How are the U23's doing this season? Any of the attackers doing well enough to get minutes in first team? (with the number of injuries happening right now..)
dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm
smurfinaus on Yesterday at 01:14:26 pm
How are the U23's doing this season? Any of the attackers doing well enough to get minutes in first team? (with the number of injuries happening right now..)
Given we have two goalkeepers and two players who were u18's last season on our bench today ahead of any u23 player tells you all you need to know about the talent in the u23 team.

Kaide Gordon the only player at that level worth talking about but he has been out since February. Layton Stewart maybe also but he is playing his way back after 13 months out with an ACL but he is in good form so maybe he gets minutes in the cup.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:26:43 pm
dakid on Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm
Given we have two goalkeepers and two players who were u18's last season on our bench today ahead of any u23 player tells you all you need to know about the talent in the u23 team.

Kaide Gordon the only player at that level worth talking about but he has been out since February. Layton Stewart maybe also but he is playing his way back after 13 months out with an ACL but he is in good form so maybe he gets minutes in the cup.

I would love to see Layton get his chance, he's had to wait a long time for it and those ruddy injuries keep coming at the exact wrong time.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:57:06 pm
u-21 beat everton today,Doak got the winner.U-18 beat stoke 3-2.Dunno if any highlight videos will be around.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 05:28:13 pm
Id like to see Doak get a go. He may not be ready but some dynamism wouldnt go amiss.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:57:06 pm
u-21 beat everton today,Doak got the winner.U-18 beat stoke 3-2.Dunno if any highlight videos will be around.
What a player. Scored in the JPT midweek on his first game for the u21s as well

Having arguably more of an impact than Gordon did, who was a bit younger in fairness
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm
Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
What a player. Scored in the JPT midweek on his first game for the u21s as well

Having arguably more of an impact than Gordon did, who was a bit younger in fairness

Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.
Asam

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:24:37 pm
Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm
Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.

As an impact sub its worth having someone like him on the bench, we can use 5 subs now so dont see the point of having a bunch of defenders and goalkeepers and no forward option
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:49:06 pm
Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm
Is it even arguable? Cant remember a youth talent(Forward) having this sort of impact since Sterling.
As a first year scholar, like Doak is, Gordon was starting a League cup semi final against Arsenal, scored in the Fa Cup. As an u16 he came in and scored  at a really good level at u18 level and scored on his debut for the u21s as well and his overall game was really good.  Woodburn was also playing a high level.and making a big impact as an u16 and first year scholar who's.probably the next closest.
RedBec1993

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
B0151?

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:27:20 am
RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Nah that's very impressive, even moreso that it's the Championship at 19 on his first loan.  Hopefully he can keep it up.
redmark

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:27:53 am
RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:53 am
Tyler Morton having a brilliant time at Blackburn. I know its the championship an all that. But apparently hes literally running games. Always good to hear 👏🏼
Recall :D
