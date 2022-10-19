How are the U23's doing this season? Any of the attackers doing well enough to get minutes in first team? (with the number of injuries happening right now..)



Given we have two goalkeepers and two players who were u18's last season on our bench today ahead of any u23 player tells you all you need to know about the talent in the u23 team.Kaide Gordon the only player at that level worth talking about but he has been out since February. Layton Stewart maybe also but he is playing his way back after 13 months out with an ACL but he is in good form so maybe he gets minutes in the cup.