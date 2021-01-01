Doak takes the piss every time I see him play. Hard not to be excited about him. He would have got meaningful football for Celtic this season you'd imagine. Cannonier as well, top scorer and he didn't even manage the first half today.



Imagine some of these will be involved in the League Cup match next week, he gave Elliot and Gordon debuts at 16 in the same competition so I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple more get their first appearances. Get them alongside some more experienced players and it should be a good watch.