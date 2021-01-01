« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105280 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm
What a player 😂
Paisley79

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105281 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm
tweaked a hamstring
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105282 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:26:14 pm
Should have pretty good rhythm at the back - Miles Davies & Quansah Jonas......

Chambers music down the left,Clark keeping the beat going.
RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105283 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm
I dont know whether Rangers insistence on sticking to their playstyle is admirable or stupid
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105284 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm
Doak might leap ahead of Kaide Gordon at this rate.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105285 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:36:38 pm
Isn't he small?

Compared to Cannonier he's a giant.
Aldo1988

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105286 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm
Doak looks a class above everyone out there.  Some very promising looking players on display today, hope a few of them get a chance with the first team some stage of this season (cup or bench).
gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105287 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm
Daft red card.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105288 on: Today at 04:07:32 pm
Bad decision from our centre back, will be good to see the team 10 vs 11.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105289 on: Today at 04:25:20 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:07:32 pm
Bad decision from our centre back, will be good to see the team 10 vs 11.

Not great so far,we're rattled.Attack em.
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105290 on: Today at 04:32:23 pm
Beyond pathetic defending for that 3rd....
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105291 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm
urgh fuck me that's awful.Gonna blow this completely if we don't sort it out.
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105292 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm
my word.....what a goal!  8)
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105293 on: Today at 04:38:32 pm
Holy shit that is an incredible goal by Doak!!
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105294 on: Today at 04:38:37 pm
Wow get Doak on that bench tonight!
DelTrotter

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105295 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm
Messi should enjoy the GOAT status as it won't be lasting that long.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105296 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm
What a goal,brilliant!
Paisley79

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105297 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm

ex-Celtic player with a 7 on his back. what's not to love  ;)
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105298 on: Today at 04:40:00 pm
We all dream of a team of Doaks...
eeekaj

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105299 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm
Errrrrrm.... get Doak in the first team immediately
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105300 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 04:39:49 pm
ex-Celtic player with a 7 on his back. what's not to love  ;)

The smile after his pulling the socks move was great.
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105301 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 04:39:49 pm
ex-Celtic player with a 7 on his back. what's not to love  ;)


Reminded me of one of his goals too...marvelous
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105302 on: Today at 04:53:46 pm
Get in, lads.
MNAA

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105303 on: Today at 04:55:55 pm
Ben Doak  what a force of nature. Run, run, run and run some more 
Ray K

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105304 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm
Not going to overreact, but Ben Doak should definitely start tonight and be made club captain.
Crosby Nick

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105305 on: Today at 05:06:25 pm
Bet the ex Celtic boy loved that! Probably ropey defending in there but talk about delivering for the team when most needed. Looks a real talent.
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105306 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm
Doak should be training with the first team squad now.
67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105307 on: Today at 05:18:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:15:16 pm
Doak should be training with the first team squad now.
Let him have a Lucozade Sport and a tangerine first
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105308 on: Today at 05:18:35 pm
Doak takes the piss every time I see him play. Hard not to be excited about him. He would have got meaningful football for Celtic this season you'd imagine. Cannonier as well, top scorer and he didn't even manage the first half today.

Imagine some of these will be involved in the League Cup match next week, he gave Elliot and Gordon debuts at 16 in the same competition so I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple more get their first appearances. Get them alongside some more experienced players and it should be a good watch.
newterp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105309 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:04:55 pm
Not going to overreact, but Ben Doak should definitely start tonight and be made club captain.

you are selling him short.


(pun possibly intended)
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105310 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #105311 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Doak takes the piss every time I see him play. Hard not to be excited about him. He would have got meaningful football for Celtic this season you'd imagine. Cannonier as well, top scorer and he didn't even manage the first half today.

Imagine some of these will be involved in the League Cup match next week, he gave Elliot and Gordon debuts at 16 in the same competition so I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple more get their first appearances. Get them alongside some more experienced players and it should be a good watch.
The Celtic in laws were raging when he left, said hes top class. They werent wrong
