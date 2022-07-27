« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11302685 times)

Online Fromola

  Lomola
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 05:19:48 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on July 27, 2022, 03:29:30 pm
Pics of the new U18 intake with short biographies, now up on the lfc website

Players born in 2006! Many not even conceived when we won in Istanbul.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 05:25:44 pm
We were always going to reach a stage where new players couldn't talk about where they were during Istanbul and how it inspired them to want to play for us. Although I suppose they could say they watched it years later on Youtube ...

Looks like we'll be able to use the Barcelona semi final going forward, though.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 05:27:47 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 27, 2022, 05:25:44 pm
We were always going to reach a stage where new players couldn't talk about where they were during Istanbul and how it inspired them to want to play for us. Although I suppose they could say they watched it years later on Youtube ...

Looks like we'll be able to use the Barcelona semi final going forward, though.

To them, it'll be synonymous with our Super Cup win in 2019. Or our victory in the 2023 Champions League final.
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 05:33:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July 27, 2022, 05:19:48 pm
Players born in 2006! Many not even conceived when we won in Istanbul.

Any of them born around the end of Feb/start of March 2006?!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 06:18:42 pm
Francis Gyimah apparently hasnt been born yet.   Theyre recruiting them even younger than I thought!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 09:03:25 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 27, 2022, 05:33:52 pm

Any of them born around the end of Feb/start of March 2006?!

The Istanbul baby boom.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 27, 2022, 09:10:13 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 23, 2022, 10:15:28 pm
Young Jay the player looks a lot like older Jay the coach. Looks like they both went to the same place on holiday as well.

Yeah, looks like they were both on the sun.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 28, 2022, 02:53:16 pm
any more of these youngish lads going off on loan?

think mabaya might have turned some heads with his performance. with ramsay hopefully back soon, mabaya game time might just be limited. we still have milner/hendo who might just deputize there as temporary stop gap.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 28, 2022, 03:44:17 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 28, 2022, 02:53:16 pm
any more of these youngish lads going off on loan?

fredfrop


Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 28, 2022, 04:30:31 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 28, 2022, 02:53:16 pm
any more of these youngish lads going off on loan?

think mabaya might have turned some heads with his performance. with ramsay hopefully back soon, mabaya game time might just be limited. we still have milner/hendo who might just deputize there as temporary stop gap.


No chance he goes on loan. He is very very raw as a right back and he has barely even played u23 football. You could say he has impressed in pre season but you could also say he was at fault for a goal vs united and way out of position for the goal last night. He has a long way to go. I wonder do the club only see him as a right back now and not a midfielder or are they just playing him at rb because there is nobody else there.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 30, 2022, 02:15:04 pm
Bradley and Balagizi both starting their sides first league game tiday
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 30, 2022, 09:29:42 pm
Rhys played the full 90 as Blackpool won
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 30, 2022, 10:15:57 pm
Would love Williams to have a good season with Blackpool. Just get 40 odd games in and take it from there.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 1, 2022, 12:52:31 pm
Musialowski looked good when he came on, its very strange why the likes of Frauendorf would be ahead of him, based on their performances in the youth teams its no even close as to who has had the better stand out performances.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 1, 2022, 01:32:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on August  1, 2022, 12:52:31 pm
Musialowski looked good when he came on, its very strange why the likes of Frauendorf would be ahead of him, based on their performances in the youth teams its no even close as to who has had the better stand out performances.

Has Musialowski had an injury? I assumed that was why we havent seen much of him. Frauendorf like a lot of the kids last night looked a bit like a rabbit in the headlights which is to be expected when playing at Anfield in front of a large crowd for the first or one of the first times. Bajcetic, Clark and Musialowski didnt appear to be phased but the rest still seem to be some way off even the standard for cup games for now. Thats not a criticism of course, theyre all still very young with plenty of development ahead of them.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 1, 2022, 01:55:26 pm
Musialowski didn't look amazing yesterday, he had one good run and that was it.  The rest of the time he was either uninvolved or gave the ball away.

There's a player in there somewhere, his touch is great and he's genuinely two-footed with insane dribbling ability, but I'm not sure the mental side of his game is all there.  He really needs a loan to get more minutes at this stage, but I'm not really convinced he's going to make it here (but really hope he does because he's potentially one of the most exciting forwards to come through the youth ranks).
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 1, 2022, 02:06:56 pm
Certainly not writing him off but he's obviously had a bit of a down season last time around, and its probably more common to see 'wonderkids' continue on a downwards trajectory from that sort of setback. He's not the biggest or the quickest, so like Harvey the other aspects of his game has really got to be very impressive and its obviously not quite there right now. He's 19 soon, he probably does need to be playing 'adult' football now to push himself to the next level.

On a somewhat related note, Woodburn signed for Preston earlier in the window.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 1, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on August  1, 2022, 01:55:26 pm
Musialowski didn't look amazing yesterday, he had one good run and that was it.  The rest of the time he was either uninvolved or gave the ball away.

Agreed, and it's been the problem pretty much every time I've seen him. Looks great when he's on the ball, but he needs to find a way to be more involved and then to be productive.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 2, 2022, 03:47:50 pm
Is there a U19 Champions League thingy (official title) this year again?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 2, 2022, 05:01:03 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August  2, 2022, 03:47:50 pm
Is there a U19 Champions League thingy (official title) this year again?
Yeah, draw is same as the senior groups
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 2, 2022, 05:59:13 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on August  2, 2022, 05:01:03 pm
Yeah, draw is same as the senior groups

Cheers :D

Always like watching the U19's see how they get on
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 3, 2022, 03:03:44 pm
Has anyone seen anything about games on lfctv? Had a look at the official site but couldn't find shit.Are the prem league still doing that blocking u-21 games being shown if there's a prem game on? We're playing City on sunday,nowt.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 6, 2022, 10:16:48 am
Clarkson gone to Aberdeen for the season.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 6, 2022, 11:37:02 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  6, 2022, 10:16:48 am
Clarkson gone to Aberdeen for the season.
For him it's probably the best move...in the world
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 6, 2022, 12:13:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  6, 2022, 11:37:02 am
For him it's probably the best move...in the world

I'm so ashamed I giggled at that
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 6, 2022, 05:53:40 pm
Clarkson did actually score a good goal - from outside the pen area - after he came on.  Lucky to get the opportunity so quickly as he only joined them yesterday.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 7, 2022, 12:49:55 am
Quote from: HopefulRed on August  6, 2022, 05:53:40 pm
Clarkson did actually score a good goal - from outside the pen area - after he came on.  Lucky to get the opportunity so quickly as he only joined them yesterday.

Nice way to introduce himself to the fans.

https://twitter.com/MelvinStove/status/1555929858210811905
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 7, 2022, 12:56:10 am
Balagizi got MOTM in a defeat and it looked like another assist for Bradley too
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 7, 2022, 10:07:58 am
U18s Vs Middlesbrough next Saturday should be on lfctv next week according to this https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/u18s-friendly-liverpool-6-1-leicester-city


Looks like the Premier League 2 blackout is still in effect though with us Vs City at 2 today not on
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 03:57:11 pm
@lusbyjack says we have signed a 20year old CB who had been on trial this summer after reLease by Soton.  With Koumetio out on loan, we only have Quansah and Jonas in the U21s so I guess more competition/cover is needed.  This assume Spearing is not playing CB
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 04:17:45 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on August  8, 2022, 03:57:11 pm
@lusbyjack says we have signed a 20year old CB who had been on trial this summer after reLease by Soton.  With Koumetio out on loan, we only have Quansah and Jonas in the U21s so I guess more competition/cover is needed.  This assume Spearing is not playing CB

not the fastest and not the tallest.

how much do you think we could get for him when man u starts bidding?

apparently the 20yr old CB was released by southampton last year. Hope he can do a decent enough job since the coaches think he could be worked on playing with our youths.

think we do have another trialist that is rather an unknown due to reasons.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 04:18:27 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on August  8, 2022, 03:57:11 pm
@lusbyjack says we have signed a 20year old CB who had been on trial this summer after reLease by Soton.  With Koumetio out on loan, we only have Quansah and Jonas in the U21s so I guess more competition/cover is needed.  This assume Spearing is not playing CB
Chap called Oludare Olufunwa
Per James Pearce on Twitter
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 04:19:47 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on August  8, 2022, 04:17:45 pm


think we do have another trialist that is rather an unknown due to reasons.

Reasons you say😉
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 04:34:38 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on August  8, 2022, 04:18:27 pm
Chap called Oludare Olufunwa


Klopp has Olufunwa 'im...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 08:03:08 pm
Its annoying me more than it should that this thread still says u23s.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 8, 2022, 08:51:03 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August  8, 2022, 08:03:08 pm
Its annoying me more than it should that this thread still says u23s.

I thought it was being changed to under 33's now we've got Spearing back.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm
Bradleys just scored an absolute screamer for Bolton, seems hes made an impressive start there. Was one of the players given a rest and scored minutes after coming on.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:36:36 pm
Nice to see Bradley and Clarkson score crackers for their loan teams this week. I imagine theyll both be hits a,one the supporters. Balagizi seems to have started life well at Crawley also. I still have hopes for him potentially breaking through here. Hes just got so much ability on the ball and the stature to really impose himself on a match. Compared to a Morton/Cain/Clakson, he could be something special with that combination of technique and physique.

Not meant to sound like a criticism of those other 3 lads at all- just a comment on how I rate Balagizi and his potential. Obviously those lads are a bit further ahead in their development and have had more opportunities around the first team. Hopefully a successful loan stint will propel him into that stage next summer.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 03:11:56 pm
Notice Blackburn have lower league Hartlepool in the cup tonight, probably be a first start there for Morton and hopefully the beginning of his run in the team.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:59:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Notice Blackburn have lower league Hartlepool in the cup tonight, probably be a first start there for Morton and hopefully the beginning of his run in the team.

Assist for him tonight in a 4-0 win
