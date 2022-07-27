Nice to see Bradley and Clarkson score crackers for their loan teams this week. I imagine theyll both be hits a,one the supporters. Balagizi seems to have started life well at Crawley also. I still have hopes for him potentially breaking through here. Hes just got so much ability on the ball and the stature to really impose himself on a match. Compared to a Morton/Cain/Clakson, he could be something special with that combination of technique and physique.



Not meant to sound like a criticism of those other 3 lads at all- just a comment on how I rate Balagizi and his potential. Obviously those lads are a bit further ahead in their development and have had more opportunities around the first team. Hopefully a successful loan stint will propel him into that stage next summer.