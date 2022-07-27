Musialowski didn't look amazing yesterday, he had one good run and that was it. The rest of the time he was either uninvolved or gave the ball away.
There's a player in there somewhere, his touch is great and he's genuinely two-footed with insane dribbling ability, but I'm not sure the mental side of his game is all there. He really needs a loan to get more minutes at this stage, but I'm not really convinced he's going to make it here (but really hope he does because he's potentially one of the most exciting forwards to come through the youth ranks).