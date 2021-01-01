« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 01:17:25 pm
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 01:27:48 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 01:03:16 pm
I thought he was fantastic as well - can see him really growing into the midfield. What a lovely passing technique btw, strokes the ball so cleanly. You can also see him building a picture of the game in his head when he has a moment on the ball. Very excited to see more.

To my eyes that was the most striking summer debut from a kid since Gomez was first rolled out by Rodgers.

That is not how 17 year olds are supposed to play.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 01:30:45 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 06:09:19 am
very tidy player with potential strings to his bow.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 01:38:00 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 01:17:25 pm
Harvey Davies signs a new contract extension with us.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/harvey-davies-signs-liverpool-fc-contract-extension

Only times I've seen him where in these pre season run outs and I think when he was in goal for a shoot out win in the UEFA Youth League, but he's been impressive. Hoping he can get a first team game at some stage given it's been decades since we had a local keeper play for us.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:38:00 pm
Only times I've seen him where in these pre season run outs and I think when he was in goal for a shoot out win in the UEFA Youth League, but he's been impressive. Hoping he can get a first team game at some stage given it's been decades since we had a local keeper play for us.

Any ideas? Cant think of one.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
Any ideas? Cant think of one.

I'm pretty sure that Billy Molyneux is the only Scouse keeper to make an official appearance (and only one at that!) in the last 60 years
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm
Whats happened to Musialowski? Thought he would be involved this preseason.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 05:37:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
Any ideas? Cant think of one.
 
Tony Warner, but he didn't play first team sat on the bench if that counts!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm
Whats happened to Musialowski? Thought he would be involved this preseason.

Prolly what happens to most skillful technical players who get over hyped age 13-16, they hit a bit of a brick wall and dont make that next step

Personally think its not healthy at all for these young kids to get so much media attention and hype while in developmental ages
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
Line ups for todays friendly.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
Is this available to watch anywhere please?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
Is this available to watch anywhere please?

Nothing about as far as i could see,we're 2-0 up Cain and Clarkson scored.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm

Nothing about as far as i could see,we're 2-0 up Cain and Clarkson scored.

Thanks 👍
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:09:55 am
Match report from the Harriers website. Incidentally, 3 brothers in their starting XI and another on the bench must be some kind of record.

Report by Dan Harper:

A fast tempo youthful Liverpool XI came away from Aggborough with a 3-1 victory following a promising, yet slightly wasteful, showing from the home side. It was a game that also saw Ethan Freemantle add to his ever-growing pre-season tally.

The Harriers saw the best of the early chances with the best of note being on the 17th minute where a cross-ball pass to Caleb Richards led to Trialist C being put through on goal only to have his finish expertly dealt with by the young Liverpool goalkeeper Luke Hewitson.

It would be a minute later that the theme of the night would start to become apparent when Jake Cains shot from the edge of the area landed in the back of Tom Palmers net following the inability to clear. Trialist C saw the best of the chances for the home side in the first half as four minutes later Tom Palmers cross pitch pass landed to his feet only for him to skew his chance wide and then soon after have an effort that would be parried away by the Liverpool shot-stopper.

The away side doubled their lead on the stroke of half time after the ball fell to the feet of Leighton Clarkson who thunderously hit the ball into the back of North Stand net.

HT: 0  2

The start of the second half saw a flock of changes introduced as Liverpool introduced four new faces  Dan Corness, Harvey Blair, Fidel ORourke and Oakley Cannonier as Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Mateusz Musialowski and Bobby Clark all made way. Harriers introduced a number of new faces with Joe Foulkes, Tom Leak and Yusifu Ceesay being three of note.

The second half began to show even more promise for the home supporters to look forward ahead of the season as, despite being two goals, down there was no shortage of fight from the fresh faced looking Harriers side. This would get its reward as only four minutes from the restart when a spilled Ceesay shot, as a result of an extremely rare error from Hewitson, left the goal at Ethan Freemantles mercy for him to apply the finishing touch.

The momentum would however be slightly interrupted as Harriers introduced even more to the field as the clock ticked over the hour mark as Zak Brown, Nathan Lowe, Jack Tolley and Keziah Martin were introduced. This once again gave the Harriers Online sponsored Jack Tolley the chance to impress, like he has done prior in these kinds of situations including last preseason, as he saw an effort deflect over the bar for a corner.

As the game edged into the three minutes of additional time Liverpool added their cherry on the top as Oakley Cannonier applied the finish touch from close range past substitute keeper Jamie Emery who earlier had been given a chance to shine replacing Tom Palmer.

Kidderminster Harriers next pre-season friendly will be when we welcome a Manchester United XI to Aggborough for the second year running which is on Tuesday 26th July and many Harriers fans will look forward to hopefully just as promising performance as today.

FT: 1  3

Harriers: Palmer, Lissimore, Richards, Knight-Percival, Pearce, Trialist A, Owen-Evans, Byrne, Trialist C, Hemmings, Trialist B.

Subs: Emery, Martin, Brown, Leak, Lowe, Ceesay, Freemantle, Tolley, Bastable, Trialist D, Harland, Hewett.

Liverpool XI: Hewitson, Stephenson, Norris, Jonas (Quansah 55), Chambers, Clarkson (Woltman 59), Bearne (Corness 46), Clark (Blair 46), Stewart (ORourke 46), Cain, Musialowski (Cannonier 46).

Subs: Corness, Morana, Blair, Woltman, Quansah, Cannonier, ORourke.

Referee: Neil Pratt. Cheltenham

Att: 2888 (462)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:48:41 pm
https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/search/2/image?events=775845646&family=editorial&sort=best

U18s squad for this season, or at least these who were available for their picture. Features Spearing with an incredible tan.
