I don't think sending Pitaluga so low down means they have little faith in him, as Chris and Lobo say it's not easy to find loans for goalies and playing games is really important.



If he does really well there, it's more than likely that he won't make one step up the pyramid next season. I think they're 8th tier, so let's say they get promoted and want him again, hopefully someone above a 6/7th tier want him. Perhaps he could go to a National League side which I think is 5th tier, maybe after that somewhere in League 2. If he can do that in the next few years he'll still only be in his early 20s and will probably still have 15+ years ahead of him in his career