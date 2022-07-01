« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:11:22 pm
1-1.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:12:01 pm
Quansah assist from a corner. Heads it back across for the equaliser. Can tell this is an England side with the set piece goals!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:13:21 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on July  1, 2022, 08:12:01 pm
Quansah assist from a corner. Heads it back across for the equaliser. Can tell this is an England side with the set piece goals!

Set-pieces are an important part of the game though.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:15:20 pm
« Last Edit: July 1, 2022, 10:01:03 pm by oojason »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:15:53 pm
Thanks Jason
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:18:03 pm
England need to change midfield, not keeping the ball well enough.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:24:22 pm
Israel are a very tidy team.  All comfortable with the ball and they move it so well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:41:25 pm
Great run before from Quansah England looking a lot better second half.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:44:34 pm
Luke Chambers coming on.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:55:17 pm
Extra time it is.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 09:20:54 pm
England take the lead.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 09:28:50 pm
3-1 England.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 09:30:37 pm
Not their best game but all about the result. Dug deep to get it as well. Congratulations to Quansah, Chambers, Davies and the rest
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 10:11:13 pm
Congratulations to our lads in the under 19's also to Ian Foster who began his career at the Academy, I think he has run the team really well and used the subs in a very impressive way, all the way through the tournament.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 10:40:21 pm
Well done lads. Some very impressive talents in that side. The young lad from Spurs, Devine looks really good I thought. Was in our academy once actually and seems highly rated at Tottenham.

Seems the England youth set ups have fared well in tournaments in recent years, winning a few and coming close in others.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 1, 2022, 11:59:41 pm
Wonder if this will help get Quansah a good loan. Doyle and Edwards have just come off 30+ game seasons in League one and the championship and he looked just as good, if not better than them at times.

Quote from: disgraced cake on July  1, 2022, 10:40:21 pm
Well done lads. Some very impressive talents in that side. The young lad from Spurs, Devine looks really good I thought. Was in our academy once actually and seems highly rated at Tottenham.

Seems the England youth set ups have fared well in tournaments in recent years, winning a few and coming close in others.
I thought he was pretty anonymous! Not sure it was really his fault though as the whole te.struggled.to.keep.posession let alone in dangerous areas to allow him and the other forwards to really effect the game.

This age group is so strong though. Won this without Colwill, Bellingham, Elliott and Musiala (I know he plays for Germany now but played loads with this age group) who could have been there. Then players like Mbete or patino who are supposed to be quite highly thought of but didn't make it.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 2, 2022, 02:06:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  1, 2022, 12:12:36 pm
Pitaluga to Macclesfield (loan)


This is such a weird move. I can't think of any other top flight youth player going to such a low level - he'll be playing with and against guys who work standard 9-5 jobs after spending 18 months with Alisson and Klopp! No idea how it's supposed to work with training etc. because I can't imagine they train more than 3 times a week?

I know they're loaded for that level but still...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 2, 2022, 02:12:50 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on July  1, 2022, 11:59:41 pm
Wonder if this will help get Quansah a good loan. Doyle and Edwards have just come off 30+ game seasons in League one and the championship and he looked just as good, if not better than them at times.
I thought he was pretty anonymous! Not sure it was really his fault though as the whole te.struggled.to.keep.posession let alone in dangerous areas to allow him and the other forwards to really effect the game.

This age group is so strong though. Won this without Colwill, Bellingham, Elliott and Musiala (I know he plays for Germany now but played loads with this age group) who could have been there. Then players like Mbete or patino who are supposed to be quite highly thought of but didn't make it.

I didn't actually watch it last night, but I have seen him a few times in the past and he's already impressed. As I say at Spurs they seem to rate him quite highly going forward.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 2, 2022, 03:28:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  2, 2022, 02:06:09 pm
This is such a weird move. I can't think of any other top flight youth player going to such a low level - he'll be playing with and against guys who work standard 9-5 jobs after spending 18 months with Alisson and Klopp! No idea how it's supposed to work with training etc. because I can't imagine they train more than 3 times a week?

I know they're loaded for that level but still...
 

I think i read on the non league site that Macclesfield are doing day time training,kinda full time rather than the afterwork sessions.They average 3,000 odd crowdwise so i'm guessing Robbie Savage ain't planning on hanging around the division.Guess it depends on if Pitaluga can nail down the starting position or not.
https://macclesfieldfc.com/2022/05/05/silkmen-set-to-implement-daytime-training-model/
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 2, 2022, 04:50:27 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  2, 2022, 03:28:59 pm
 

I think i read on the non league site that Macclesfield are doing day time training,kinda full time rather than the afterwork sessions.They average 3,000 odd crowdwise so i'm guessing Robbie Savage ain't planning on hanging around the division.Guess it depends on if Pitaluga can nail down the starting position or not.
https://macclesfieldfc.com/2022/05/05/silkmen-set-to-implement-daytime-training-model/

Ah makes slightly more sense! If he can't nail down the starting position at that level then I think it's safe to say there is no hope for him ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm
In other keeper news,Jaros on loan to Stockport.Also noticed a couple of pre season games for the u-21's at Wigan and Kidderminster listed on the official site.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  2, 2022, 02:06:09 pm
This is such a weird move. I can't think of any other top flight youth player going to such a low level - he'll be playing with and against guys who work standard 9-5 jobs after spending 18 months with Alisson and Klopp! No idea how it's supposed to work with training etc. because I can't imagine they train more than 3 times a week?

I know they're loaded for that level but still...

They did similar with Rhys Williams.

Macc have gone full time as well. It's a very low level though, they'll be playing league games against City of Liverpool and Prescot Cables and are a league below Marine.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
They did similar with Rhys Williams.

Macc have gone full time as well. It's a very low level though, they'll be playing league games against City of Liverpool and Prescot Cables and are a league below Marine.
I used to play in the same league as Marine are in now. Wouldve been mad to line up against a Liverpool goalie. We trained twice a week in the evenings.

Youd see the odd pro drop down on loan (we had a feeder system with a local pro side - League Two/One - who would get all our best young players in exchange for essentially retainer fees and loan signings) but theyd never really make a career out of it after, or if they did it was the lower reaches of the football league.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
They did similar with Rhys Williams.

Macc have gone full time as well. It's a very low level though, they'll be playing league games against City of Liverpool and Prescot Cables and are a league below Marine.

Even Kidderminster were two divisions higher than Macclesfield are now, which is a pretty big difference in standard down at that level. I'm genuinely flabbergasted by it.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:53:26 am
Would have thought Jaros would have been doing better than Stockport aswell (just back in football league). He was on loan in Ireland with St Patricks Athletic in the Irish Premier Division, was their player of the year and won the cup, they played some European games the following season too, but he was loaned to Notts County in non league after that.

Saw him play many times in Ireland and he was superb. Would have thought league 1 at least for him anyway. The Pitaluga loan is pretty baffling, surely there is a league club out there for him. We paid nearly 2 million for the lad too.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 11:06:53 am
Young keepers are hard to find loans for so they end up lower than an equivalent talent in an outfield position. League 2 at 20/21 is decent for Jaros. Can't imagine many loans keepers at that age were in the football league last season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 11:19:36 am
For goalkeepers its probably not as important to be at a good team, or even at a particularly good level. You want them to get plenty of action.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:10:36 pm
I don't think sending Pitaluga so low down means they have little faith in him, as Chris and Lobo say it's not easy to find loans for goalies and playing games is really important.

If he does really well there, it's more than likely that he won't make one step up the pyramid next season. I think they're 8th tier, so let's say they get promoted and want him again, hopefully someone above a 6/7th tier want him. Perhaps he could go to a National League side which I think is 5th tier, maybe after that somewhere in League 2. If he can do that in the next few years he'll still only be in his early 20s and will probably still have 15+ years ahead of him in his career
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:46:54 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:10:36 pm
I don't think sending Pitaluga so low down means they have little faith in him, as Chris and Lobo say it's not easy to find loans for goalies and playing games is really important.

If he does really well there, it's more than likely that he won't make one step up the pyramid next season. I think they're 8th tier, so let's say they get promoted and want him again, hopefully someone above a 6/7th tier want him. Perhaps he could go to a National League side which I think is 5th tier, maybe after that somewhere in League 2. If he can do that in the next few years he'll still only be in his early 20s and will probably still have 15+ years ahead of him in his career

Ah lads seriously, 8th tier for a young lad who cost us 2 million quid, surely there is a club higher up the food chain. Even national league FFS.

Completely take the point about GK loans being different though, but he will be testing himself against amateurs. His club might be the Man City of the amateur leagues but the point stands, the standard is crap.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:06:02 pm
Maybe there is a reason we're not seeing? just wants games, doesn't care where? maybe getting over potential injury and needs games? Someone he knows there? maybe problem with lad, club just want him out? maybe work permit related?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:08:18 pm
He's a baby in goalkeeping terms, don't see a problem with this kind of loan if it means he'll get a ton of action and a bit of rough and tumble from the bruisers lower down the leagues to help him get used to football over here.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:34:11 pm
Bobby Clark, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya and Tom Hill among the kids training with the first team today. Nice that Hill is back in action after missing last season due to injury.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 03:03:48 pm
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Bobby Clark, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya and Tom Hill among the kids training with the first team today. Nice that Hill is back in action after missing last season due to injury.

Hope they all get a chance pre season but Mabaya looks like he could be a really good player
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 03:06:12 pm
Quote
Stefan Bajcetic , Sepp van den Berg, Bobby Clark, Isaac Mabaya, Tom Hill, Fabian Mrozek, Harvey Davies, Melkamu Frauendorf, Leighton Clarkson, James Norris, Tyler Morton, Luke Chambers and Owen Beck all training with the first team.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 03:16:30 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:06:53 am
Young keepers are hard to find loans for so they end up lower than an equivalent talent in an outfield position. League 2 at 20/21 is decent for Jaros. Can't imagine many loans keepers at that age were in the football league last season
This is true, at 21 Kasper Schmeichel was on loan in League 2 at Bury and then in Scotland at Falkirk. Alisson hadn't made an appearance for Internacional and only had 6 appearances before he turned 23. Pickford was at Darlington then Bradford in league Two, Nick Pope was at Welling Utd in non-league.

Looking at the Premier League's Keepers, it's only really De Gea that was playing elite football at that age and Lloris also playing top flight football (early steps).
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 03:18:21 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:06:02 pm
Maybe there is a reason we're not seeing? just wants games, doesn't care where? maybe getting over potential injury and needs games? Someone he knows there? maybe problem with lad, club just want him out? maybe work permit related?

Likely just want him nearby to continue to work closely with him when they can.
