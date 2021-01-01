« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11249871 times)

Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104760 on: Yesterday at 08:11:22 pm »
1-1.
Logged
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104761 on: Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm »
Quansah assist from a corner. Heads it back across for the equaliser. Can tell this is an England side with the set piece goals!
Logged

Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104762 on: Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
Quansah assist from a corner. Heads it back across for the equaliser. Can tell this is an England side with the set piece goals!

Set-pieces are an important part of the game though.
Logged
Online oojason

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104763 on: Yesterday at 08:15:20 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
Offline Tobelius

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104764 on: Yesterday at 08:15:53 pm »
Thanks Jason
Logged

Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104765 on: Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm »
England need to change midfield, not keeping the ball well enough.
Logged
Offline tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104766 on: Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm »
Israel are a very tidy team.  All comfortable with the ball and they move it so well.
Logged
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104767 on: Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm »
Great run before from Quansah England looking a lot better second half.
Logged
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104768 on: Yesterday at 08:44:34 pm »
Luke Chambers coming on.
Logged
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104769 on: Yesterday at 08:55:17 pm »
Extra time it is.
Logged
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104770 on: Yesterday at 09:20:54 pm »
England take the lead.
Logged
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104771 on: Yesterday at 09:28:50 pm »
3-1 England.
Logged
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104772 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm »
Not their best game but all about the result. Dug deep to get it as well. Congratulations to Quansah, Chambers, Davies and the rest
Logged

Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104773 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
Congratulations to our lads in the under 19's also to Ian Foster who began his career at the Academy, I think he has run the team really well and used the subs in a very impressive way, all the way through the tournament.
Logged
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104774 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Well done lads. Some very impressive talents in that side. The young lad from Spurs, Devine looks really good I thought. Was in our academy once actually and seems highly rated at Tottenham.

Seems the England youth set ups have fared well in tournaments in recent years, winning a few and coming close in others.
Logged
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104775 on: Yesterday at 11:59:41 pm »
Wonder if this will help get Quansah a good loan. Doyle and Edwards have just come off 30+ game seasons in League one and the championship and he looked just as good, if not better than them at times.

Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
Well done lads. Some very impressive talents in that side. The young lad from Spurs, Devine looks really good I thought. Was in our academy once actually and seems highly rated at Tottenham.

Seems the England youth set ups have fared well in tournaments in recent years, winning a few and coming close in others.
I thought he was pretty anonymous! Not sure it was really his fault though as the whole te.struggled.to.keep.posession let alone in dangerous areas to allow him and the other forwards to really effect the game.

This age group is so strong though. Won this without Colwill, Bellingham, Elliott and Musiala (I know he plays for Germany now but played loads with this age group) who could have been there. Then players like Mbete or patino who are supposed to be quite highly thought of but didn't make it.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:19 am by Chris~ »
Logged
