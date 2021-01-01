Well done lads. Some very impressive talents in that side. The young lad from Spurs, Devine looks really good I thought. Was in our academy once actually and seems highly rated at Tottenham.



Seems the England youth set ups have fared well in tournaments in recent years, winning a few and coming close in others.



Wonder if this will help get Quansah a good loan. Doyle and Edwards have just come off 30+ game seasons in League one and the championship and he looked just as good, if not better than them at times.I thought he was pretty anonymous! Not sure it was really his fault though as the whole te.struggled.to.keep.posession let alone in dangerous areas to allow him and the other forwards to really effect the game.This age group is so strong though. Won this without Colwill, Bellingham, Elliott and Musiala (I know he plays for Germany now but played loads with this age group) who could have been there. Then players like Mbete or patino who are supposed to be quite highly thought of but didn't make it.