Think that's a good move for him. Wondered whether he might get a loan to a Championship club, but he should play regularly at Bolton and they might well be looking to push for promotion this season. 40+ games, injuries permitting, at that level would be great for Bradley and will hopefully help him nail down a starting place for his country as well. Think he has a lot of potential so I'm looking forward to following his development next season.



Yeah, should be a decent move for him. Hopefully Bolton came make a push for the Championship, because if they get promoted with him part of the side he can go back next season and get Championship experience. To have made five appearances for us and even more for his country before turning 19 is nothing to be sniffed at. Interesting to see what other youngsters follow him on loan this window.One of the most interesting will be Van Den Berg. He's done well in the Championship and could probably do better than Preston right now. Do you keep him on loan in the Championship with a side who'd be expected to get promotion or send him elsewhere? Noted players going abroad on loan the other day and can't help but feeling if there's nothing available in the Prem for him then there'll be someone willing to take him elsewhere in Europe. Germany perhaps.