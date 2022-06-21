« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11241331 times)

Think that's a good move for him. Wondered whether he might get a loan to a Championship club, but he should play regularly at Bolton and they might well be looking to push for promotion this season. 40+ games, injuries permitting, at that level would be great for Bradley and will hopefully help him nail down a starting place for his country as well. Think he has a lot of potential so I'm looking forward to following his development next season.

Yeah, should be a decent move for him. Hopefully Bolton came make a push for the Championship, because if they get promoted with him part of the side he can go back next season and get Championship experience. To have made five appearances for us and even more for his country before turning 19 is nothing to be sniffed at. Interesting to see what other youngsters follow him on loan this window.

One of the most interesting will be Van Den Berg. He's done well in the Championship and could probably do better than Preston right now. Do you keep him on loan in the Championship with a side who'd be expected to get promotion or send him elsewhere? Noted players going abroad on loan the other day and can't help but feeling if there's nothing available in the Prem for him then there'll be someone willing to take him elsewhere in Europe. Germany perhaps.
One of the most interesting will be Van Den Berg. He's done well in the Championship and could probably do better than Preston right now. Do you keep him on loan in the Championship with a side who'd be expected to get promotion or send him elsewhere? Noted players going abroad on loan the other day and can't help but feeling if there's nothing available in the Prem for him then there'll be someone willing to take him elsewhere in Europe. Germany perhaps.
Personally I'd keep him, certainly until January. He left as a boy but he's a man now, let him develop in training around our senior players, maybe give him minutes in the league cup.
Yeah, should be a decent move for him. Hopefully Bolton came make a push for the Championship, because if they get promoted with him part of the side he can go back next season and get Championship experience. To have made five appearances for us and even more for his country before turning 19 is nothing to be sniffed at. Interesting to see what other youngsters follow him on loan this window.

One of the most interesting will be Van Den Berg. He's done well in the Championship and could probably do better than Preston right now. Do you keep him on loan in the Championship with a side who'd be expected to get promotion or send him elsewhere? Noted players going abroad on loan the other day and can't help but feeling if there's nothing available in the Prem for him then there'll be someone willing to take him elsewhere in Europe. Germany perhaps.

If Phillips and Davies are sold as expected, and Rhys goes out on loan, I think that Sepp might stay with us ...
Quansah playing for England u19s against Israel.  Think Luke Chambers is on the bench too.
Quansah playing for England u19s against Israel.  Think Luke Chambers is on the bench too.

Is the game on anywhere Debs?
Is the game on anywhere Debs?

I'm following on BBC sport site Jill don't know if it's on anywhere else.
BBC red button, its on.

Unless theyve jibbed it for the Glastonbury nonsense.
BBC red button, its on.

Unless theyve jibbed it for the Glastonbury nonsense.

Thanks.
Quansah playing for England u19s against Israel.  Think Luke Chambers is on the bench too.

My app says Chambers is playing at left back.

Seem to remember a game a few months back, their age group I believe, and there was a good 4-5 Liverpool youngsters involved. Believe Cannonier may have been another one, perhaps Balagizi? Those two appear to be the only reds on this trip.
My app says Chambers is playing at left back.

Seem to remember a game a few months back, their age group I believe, and there was a good 4-5 Liverpool youngsters involved. Believe Cannonier may have been another one, perhaps Balagizi? Those two appear to be the only reds on this trip.

Unless there's been a sub and changed formation he's on the bench as theyre playing 3 cbs mate.

Yeah we've got a good few internationals at this age group.
Unless there's been a sub and changed formation he's on the bench as theyre playing 3 cbs mate.

Yeah we've got a good few internationals at this age group.

Did see this as well which suggests he started: https://twitter.com/KeiferMacd/status/1540744912811003907

As I say though I'm only going off that and an app, not watching the game
Chambers is playing LB or LWB but is doing a great job. Tidy play and dangerous balls forward or into the area from wide.

Quansah started as RCB first half but was subbed off at half time I think. Didn't notice him much as Israel are shit.
