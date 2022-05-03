Good end to the season, expected a few goals as City just beat Newcastle 13-0.
Blair has had a decent season. He's one I can see going out on loan, actually. Thought it was interesting how he started the game at Preston in the League Cup despite never featuring for the u23s.
Clark has been a really good signing, he'll impress in the 23s I think. Hopefully another Kaide Gordon level signing from another English academy.
The attackers in that age group this season have been superb, Cannonier especially.
They've added a 5th now a few minutes before the end, 85 goals in 26 league games.