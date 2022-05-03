« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 12:44:12 pm
Never get to watch the youth teams anymore, how has Musialowski been getting on this season? Hype around him seems yo have died down significantly and I rarely hear him mentioned now, I know he was out injured for a bit
afc turkish

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 01:32:12 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on May  3, 2022, 12:38:28 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CapBc7uoGfW/?hl=en

Third picture in this has them next to each other and they look a similar size


Frauendorf has been hanging with Kostas too frequently...
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 01:52:20 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May  3, 2022, 12:44:12 pm
Never get to watch the youth teams anymore, how has Musialowski been getting on this season? Hype around him seems yo have died down significantly and I rarely hear him mentioned now, I know he was out injured for a bit

Whenever I've watched him I've been underwhelmed.  I really REALLY want him to be amazing, and he has the ability, but I think the mental side of the game is where he's lacking.  His decision making in key moments isn't great, but it could come with time.

Really think he needs a loan next season, the Championship would be a great proving ground.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 01:56:23 pm
I'd be amazed if he got a championship loan. Without wanting to sound harsh better performing players at u23 level have had to drop to lower levels than that.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 02:02:18 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on May  3, 2022, 01:56:23 pm
I'd be amazed if he got a championship loan. Without wanting to sound harsh better performing players at u23 level have had to drop to lower levels than that.

Yeah I can see that point of view.  He might be one of those players who delivers more the higher a level he plays at, but he really needs opportunities to do so.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 02:58:33 pm
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head  ;D
ElPayaso

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 03:09:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  3, 2022, 02:58:33 pm
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head  ;D

He joined us a few years ago from Notts Co, plays as a winger or forward, left-footedm smallish player with a bit of pace and quite good technically. Hasn't really kicked on but starting to make a name for himself.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 06:42:15 pm
Quote from: Oskar on May  2, 2022, 12:42:17 pm
Think a lot will depend on what we do in the transfer window but at the moment, Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon are still the most likely to get first-team minutes in the domestic cups IMO. Tyler Morton would be another one but if we are looking to bring in another CM in the summer, I hope we'd look to get him out on loan for next season. If we do sign the young Aberdeen RB we're interested in, I think Bradley would probably benefit from a loan as well.

Stefan Bajcetic is the one to watch for me, when he's been fit he's been one of our best performers in the academy this season. It will be interesting to see which of the youngsters are involved with the first-team in pre-season, I'm hoping Bajcetic does get an opportunity there.
 

yep,Bajcetic looked real good in the games i saw.Would also like to see James Balagizi and Issac Mabaya get a look in with the first team.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 3, 2022, 06:46:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  3, 2022, 02:58:33 pm
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head  ;D
 

Bit of a problem not having their names on shirts,when ya watching on the one cam no replay stream it's a bastard trying to recognize which undersized ball player midfielder is which!
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 4, 2022, 11:26:11 pm
Won the Lancashire cup tonight.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 4, 2022, 11:38:23 pm
Here we go gathering cups in May
PeterTheRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 5, 2022, 12:02:38 am
OOS

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 5, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Don't know if it's been mentioned, we have a ex red coming back to coach at the academy next season.
NsRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 6, 2022, 01:42:26 pm
Quote from: OOS on May  5, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Don't know if it's been mentioned, we have a ex red coming back to coach at the academy next season.
Whos that mate?
Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 7, 2022, 12:33:22 pm
The U18's are 4-0 up against Newcastle in their final game of the season, Harvey Blair has scored twice - he's had a really good couple of months.

Bobby Clark and Luke Chambers scored the other goals, it sounds like Isaac Mabaya has had another really good game at RB as well.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 7, 2022, 12:44:41 pm
Good end to the season, expected a few goals as City just beat Newcastle 13-0.

Blair has had a decent season. He's one I can see going out on loan, actually. Thought it was interesting how he started the game at Preston in the League Cup despite never featuring for the u23s.

Clark has been a really good signing, he'll impress in the 23s I think. Hopefully another Kaide Gordon level signing from another English academy.

The attackers in that age group this season have been superb, Cannonier especially.

They've added a 5th now a few minutes before the end, 85 goals in 26 league games.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 7, 2022, 04:35:25 pm
Biggest disappointment for me along with not enough games to watch was the Chelsea disaster in the Youth Cup,just seen that the final is between Man united and Forest,both of them finished 10 points behind us in the league.I guess the next thing to look out for is who moves up to u-23 and who gets let go.
smurfinaus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 14, 2022, 11:03:08 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  7, 2022, 12:44:41 pm
Good end to the season, expected a few goals as City just beat Newcastle 13-0.

Blair has had a decent season. He's one I can see going out on loan, actually. Thought it was interesting how he started the game at Preston in the League Cup despite never featuring for the u23s.

Clark has been a really good signing, he'll impress in the 23s I think. Hopefully another Kaide Gordon level signing from another English academy.

The attackers in that age group this season have been superb, Cannonier especially.

They've added a 5th now a few minutes before the end, 85 goals in 26 league games.

Any of them look promising enough to maybe push into the first team one day?. Seems like forever since we had a young un come through in the forward positions (Kaide Gordon aside)
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
May 17, 2022, 04:24:23 pm
Just seen the lesser-spotted Tom Hill, who looked great before his injury, nearly two seasons ago, had finally had a comeback.  3-2 u18 friendly win v Spurs, reported on lfc.  Good luck to him.  Thats a lot of footie development to miss

Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 12, 2022, 07:55:45 am
Have seen some incredibly weak links to us signing Nwaneri from Arsenal, so will keep it out the transfer thread  :D.  Played for their u18s as an u14. Has played up an age group with England u16s. Supposed to be a massive talent and would be a pretty incredible coup.if it's true. Also saw we'd signed Kerron Samuels from Chelsea when catching up on acadmey news. Looking forward to the new u18s coming in, a few were kind of chucked in at the deep last season, but should have a bit of experience for it
RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 12, 2022, 11:59:01 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on June 12, 2022, 07:55:45 am
Have seen some incredibly weak links to us signing Nwaneri from Arsenal, so will keep it out the transfer thread  :D.  Played for their u18s as an u14. Has played up an age group with England u16s. Supposed to be a massive talent and would be a pretty incredible coup.if it's true. Also saw we'd signed Kerron Samuels from Chelsea when catching up on acadmey news. Looking forward to the new u18s coming in, a few were kind of chucked in at the deep last season, but should have a bit of experience for it
What position/Role type are those talented youngsters
PeterTheRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
June 13, 2022, 06:32:41 am
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:08:10 am
Quote from: RedG13 on June 12, 2022, 11:59:01 pm
What position/Role type are those talented youngsters
Nwaneri looks like a winger/attacking midfield types England produce from descriptions and some brief YouTube scouting. Samuels a centre back I believe.

https://twitter.com/England/status/1537721713819009026?s=20&t=6gwVyjeyN5e08Rmzl2NXqw

Chambers, Quansah and Davies in the England Euro u-19 squad. Chambers playing up an age group for and International tournament without really doing so at in level must be pretty rare over the last few years for England.
OOS

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 02:02:09 pm
Quote from: OOS on May  5, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Don't know if it's been mentioned, we have a ex red coming back to coach at the academy next season.

In the papers today... Jay Spearing coming back to play in the u23s and coach in the younger age groups.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 02:02:09 pm
In the papers today... Jay Spearing coming back to play in the u23s and coach in the younger age groups.
 
I don't mind him coming back as a coach but no way should he be taking a spot from an up coming u-21 lad.
67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:03:31 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
 
I don't mind him coming back as a coach but no way should he be taking a spot from an up coming u-21 lad.
Why not? Gives plenty of leadership to the other 10 around him, shows them what it's like to play with men. Sometimes you watch an u-18/23 game and the lack of composure is evident, having a calming influence in the team will do them the world of good and aid their development.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:04:19 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
 
I don't mind him coming back as a coach but no way should he be taking a spot from an up coming u-21 lad.
He won't. The u23s regularly have players in it who don't really have much chance of making  and are kind of just filling out the squad for others, or couldn't get a loan.

I have no idea if the whole coach on the pitch approach makes that much of a difference but it won't stop someone coming through. The ones at Brighton and United played 8 and 4 premier League 2 games for example as well.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
The average age of u-23's was ne ne ne ne ne 19 last year.I just don't see any point to him playing,if they have to learn  from an old pro stick Milner in for a game.It doesn't seem forward thinking,progressive to me.
[new username under construction]

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:51:54 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
The average age of u-23's was ne ne ne ne ne 19 last year.I just don't see any point to him playing,if they have to learn  from an old pro stick Milner in for a game.It doesn't seem forward thinking,progressive to me.

Spearing was always a decent pro though and he was pretty much born at the club :D he's a decent guy to have around and might be a great coach
Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:38:17 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
 
I don't mind him coming back as a coach but no way should he be taking a spot from an up coming u-21 lad.

Why not. The players will love playing along side him and will learn a hell of a lot. Not all are going to make it at Liverpool and Spearing will help them playing along them.

Also it will enable the likes of Morton to be around the 1st team more and gaining experience that way.
xbugawugax

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:21:46 am
not a lot of talk for morton getting loan time which probably means he is part of next year midfield set up?

spearing playing for the youth could mean more game time for morton in the seniors as well. guess thats what is being planned i guess.

he does look to be a bit too good for the youth team but just not good enough yet for the seniors. guess this year will be one for his progression. Nothing better than having thiago, hendo, milly and fab to guide him thru games.
RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:16:59 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:21:46 am
not a lot of talk for morton getting loan time which probably means he is part of next year midfield set up?

spearing playing for the youth could mean more game time for morton in the seniors as well. guess thats what is being planned i guess.

he does look to be a bit too good for the youth team but just not good enough yet for the seniors. guess this year will be one for his progression. Nothing better than having thiago, hendo, milly and fab to guide him thru games.
CUp gam/Depth option as 6 or 8 would be ideal. I dont think he has the Physical Size Klopp wants for a 6 for aerial duel reason but looks good enough in limited games with his passing that he could be a solid role player at Liverpool or make it at the PL Level.
If The staff thinks the player is good enough they prefer to keep the player to learn the system etc, CB probably the except position wise as being able to play  is important.
William Regal

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:12:12 pm
I like Morton, very classy on the ball, think it would be a big benefit to him get a year on loan but at what level do you think he'd get game time at? He obviously needs a club that play proper football, do you think theres a chance he could play in the dutch league etc rather than some hoof ball cloggers in the championship?
