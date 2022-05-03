not a lot of talk for morton getting loan time which probably means he is part of next year midfield set up?



spearing playing for the youth could mean more game time for morton in the seniors as well. guess thats what is being planned i guess.



he does look to be a bit too good for the youth team but just not good enough yet for the seniors. guess this year will be one for his progression. Nothing better than having thiago, hendo, milly and fab to guide him thru games.