Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104680 on: May 3, 2022, 12:44:12 pm »
Never get to watch the youth teams anymore, how has Musialowski been getting on this season? Hype around him seems yo have died down significantly and I rarely hear him mentioned now, I know he was out injured for a bit
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104681 on: May 3, 2022, 01:32:12 pm »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CapBc7uoGfW/?hl=en

Third picture in this has them next to each other and they look a similar size


Frauendorf has been hanging with Kostas too frequently...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104682 on: May 3, 2022, 01:52:20 pm »
Never get to watch the youth teams anymore, how has Musialowski been getting on this season? Hype around him seems yo have died down significantly and I rarely hear him mentioned now, I know he was out injured for a bit

Whenever I've watched him I've been underwhelmed.  I really REALLY want him to be amazing, and he has the ability, but I think the mental side of the game is where he's lacking.  His decision making in key moments isn't great, but it could come with time.

Really think he needs a loan next season, the Championship would be a great proving ground.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104683 on: May 3, 2022, 01:56:23 pm »
I'd be amazed if he got a championship loan. Without wanting to sound harsh better performing players at u23 level have had to drop to lower levels than that.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104684 on: May 3, 2022, 02:02:18 pm »
I'd be amazed if he got a championship loan. Without wanting to sound harsh better performing players at u23 level have had to drop to lower levels than that.

Yeah I can see that point of view.  He might be one of those players who delivers more the higher a level he plays at, but he really needs opportunities to do so.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104685 on: May 3, 2022, 02:58:33 pm »
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104686 on: May 3, 2022, 03:09:30 pm »
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head  ;D

He joined us a few years ago from Notts Co, plays as a winger or forward, left-footedm smallish player with a bit of pace and quite good technically. Hasn't really kicked on but starting to make a name for himself.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104687 on: May 3, 2022, 06:42:15 pm »
Think a lot will depend on what we do in the transfer window but at the moment, Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon are still the most likely to get first-team minutes in the domestic cups IMO. Tyler Morton would be another one but if we are looking to bring in another CM in the summer, I hope we'd look to get him out on loan for next season. If we do sign the young Aberdeen RB we're interested in, I think Bradley would probably benefit from a loan as well.

Stefan Bajcetic is the one to watch for me, when he's been fit he's been one of our best performers in the academy this season. It will be interesting to see which of the youngsters are involved with the first-team in pre-season, I'm hoping Bajcetic does get an opportunity there.
 

yep,Bajcetic looked real good in the games i saw.Would also like to see James Balagizi and Issac Mabaya get a look in with the first team.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104688 on: May 3, 2022, 06:46:09 pm »
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head  ;D
 

Bit of a problem not having their names on shirts,when ya watching on the one cam no replay stream it's a bastard trying to recognize which undersized ball player midfielder is which!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104689 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm »
Won the Lancashire cup tonight.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104690 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
Here we go gathering cups in May
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104691 on: Today at 12:02:38 am »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104692 on: Today at 10:02:36 pm »
Don't know if it's been mentioned, we have a ex red coming back to coach at the academy next season.
