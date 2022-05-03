https://www.instagram.com/p/CapBc7uoGfW/?hl=enThird picture in this has them next to each other and they look a similar size
Never get to watch the youth teams anymore, how has Musialowski been getting on this season? Hype around him seems yo have died down significantly and I rarely hear him mentioned now, I know he was out injured for a bit
I'd be amazed if he got a championship loan. Without wanting to sound harsh better performing players at u23 level have had to drop to lower levels than that.
I still know very little about Jack Bearne, can anyone elaborate on how he plays etc etc? I swear to God I'd not heard of him until a couple of months ago but Google tells me he's 20 and has been with us for quite a few years now. I generally have a decent knowledge of quite a few of our young players too, he's somehow passed me by and now I'm wondering if he's just been planted there to mess with my head
Think a lot will depend on what we do in the transfer window but at the moment, Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon are still the most likely to get first-team minutes in the domestic cups IMO. Tyler Morton would be another one but if we are looking to bring in another CM in the summer, I hope we'd look to get him out on loan for next season. If we do sign the young Aberdeen RB we're interested in, I think Bradley would probably benefit from a loan as well.Stefan Bajcetic is the one to watch for me, when he's been fit he's been one of our best performers in the academy this season. It will be interesting to see which of the youngsters are involved with the first-team in pre-season, I'm hoping Bajcetic does get an opportunity there.
Won the Lancashire cup tonight.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]