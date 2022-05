Being pedantic I think we can still improve the quality of homegrown(not players bought in from other clubs at 15-16) players at youth level, no on really stands out for me, especially from midfield upwards, best prospects would probably be our defenders Mabaya Chambers Scanlon etc.



In terms of top pl clubs would still be behind Man Utd City Chelsea and on par with a dozen other clubs in the league or Championship, Fulham Villa Arsenal etc. We don’t seem too represented at English youth level either.



This is just a casual opinion though the likes of Chris would be able to say more cause he watches more youth football than I do.



City's starting side today had McNamara and Galvez signed from Watford, Alleyene from Southampton. Mebude from Rangers, Adam from Celtic, Borges from Sporting sigend at those kind of ages. United have done a lot of recruitment at that age group as well..think it was last summer they signed about 7 or 8 first year scholars alone from other academy's.We can always do better, but I think some of the best players coming through are more the ones who've been with us since say u10, or spent all/most their time here. It's just not goin ot be easy to always get them in the same position.I wouldn't really pay too much attention to the national team call ups, it's always nice to see players get rewarded but sometimes it's odd, probably not always done on who's best/playing best and takes a while to catch up with how good some players are.