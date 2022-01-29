« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11076198 times)

Offline Robinred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104440 on: January 29, 2022, 07:47:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 29, 2022, 07:42:54 pm
It's how they do it just like City do, I have never been a fan of it.

Yup - dont know what I despise more - clubs owned by countries that just happen to sit on oil reserves, with appalling human rights records, or clubs owned by Putin acolytes who should be in jail if the world werent so totally fucked.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104441 on: January 29, 2022, 07:49:35 pm »
what was the final score?
Offline Bincey

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104442 on: January 29, 2022, 07:53:57 pm »
Offline Darkness

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104443 on: January 29, 2022, 08:02:47 pm »
Wow what a choke job proper Spurs like that  :o
Offline dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104444 on: January 29, 2022, 08:26:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 29, 2022, 07:21:42 pm
It all started going a bit wrong after the subs, they just haven't worked for us. Two of Chelsea's goals have been lucky though.
Taking Mabaya out of the centre of the pitch cost them. Davidson was going well at rb not sure why that was done. Maybe he was reading the comments here and thinking the match was over before full time.
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104445 on: January 29, 2022, 08:29:50 pm »
Quote from: dakid on January 29, 2022, 08:26:41 pm
Taking Mabaya out of the centre of the pitch cost them. Davidson was going well at rb not sure why that was done. Maybe he was reading the comments here and thinking the match was over before full time.

I don't think any of the subs worked for us today, I especially agree about Mabaya it seemed a strange thing to do. He's so dangerous when he's running and he was giving them all sorts of problems beforehand. I'm sure they will learn from it, two of those Chelsea goals were from deflections they had a bit of luck in the end as well.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104446 on: January 29, 2022, 08:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on January 29, 2022, 08:02:47 pm
Wow what a choke job proper Spurs like that  :o

yeah, a bunch of kids really comparable with Spurs that isnt it  ???
Offline 4pool

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104447 on: January 29, 2022, 08:41:31 pm »
Shame that.

We were the better team. But one fluke deflected goal for their first got them back into it. Another deflected clearance gave them their 3rd.

But hopefully the Mini Reds learn from that.
Offline whtwht

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104448 on: January 29, 2022, 08:49:07 pm »
Oh dear that's poor whatever level you consider. Hopefully they'll all learn from this defeat including the coaches.
Offline dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104449 on: January 29, 2022, 08:52:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 29, 2022, 07:40:59 pm
Ain't it amazing what you can do when you nick the best talent around.
How many of this Chelsea 11 were bought from other academies?

I would think it is similar to us. Four of our 11 were bought by the club from other academy's and it would have been 5 or 6 but for injuries.
Online FowlerLegend

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104450 on: January 30, 2022, 10:53:35 am »
Interesting in Neil Jones' article about Diaz that he namechecks Bajcetic as one to watch out for. Just like Pep did a week or two ago
Offline Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104451 on: January 30, 2022, 12:48:24 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on January 30, 2022, 10:53:35 am
Interesting in Neil Jones' article about Diaz that he namechecks Bajcetic as one to watch out for. Just like Pep did a week or two ago

I think he will be fast tracked like Gordon etc, so obviously special probably the biggest dilemma is if he ends up as a Cb or CM. I have a feeling it will be as a defensive mid though, otherwise he could end up in the same scenario Ki Jana Hoever was, another supremely talented youngster but not quite big or tall enough to have a future as a CB for us.

I always thought we should have been playing Ki Jana as a DM where he had the most scope to be a top player and room to fit in our squad with Trent being a young prodigy rb.

Balagizi and Musialowski are the other two who should be with the first team picture IMO, even for example yesterday it was probably Balagizi and not Gordon who actually had the biggest impact on the game, got an assist and alongside Mabaya did a lot of defensive work.

He has everything in terms of technique pace and strength, he can improve on the tactical side but at 18 that should happen almost naturally.
Offline RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104452 on: January 31, 2022, 07:20:33 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 30, 2022, 12:48:24 pm
I think he will be fast tracked like Gordon etc, so obviously special probably the biggest dilemma is if he ends up as a Cb or CM. I have a feeling it will be as a defensive mid though, otherwise he could end up in the same scenario Ki Jana Hoever was, another supremely talented youngster but not quite big or tall enough to have a future as a CB for us.

I always thought we should have been playing Ki Jana as a DM where he had the most scope to be a top player and room to fit in our squad with Trent being a young prodigy rb.

Balagizi and Musialowski are the other two who should be with the first team picture IMO, even for example yesterday it was probably Balagizi and not Gordon who actually had the biggest impact on the game, got an assist and alongside Mabaya did a lot of defensive work.

He has everything in terms of technique pace and strength, he can improve on the tactical side but at 18 that should happen almost naturally.
Unless he grown from 1.85 CM I dont think he playing CB at Liverpool. Idk what he doing at the youth team but if he is a 6 he has the height that they would be looking for an could be longer term Fabinho replacement
Online FowlerLegend

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104453 on: February 2, 2022, 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 30, 2022, 12:48:24 pm
I think he will be fast tracked like Gordon etc, so obviously special probably the biggest dilemma is if he ends up as a Cb or CM. I have a feeling it will be as a defensive mid though, otherwise he could end up in the same scenario Ki Jana Hoever was, another supremely talented youngster but not quite big or tall enough to have a future as a CB for us.

I always thought we should have been playing Ki Jana as a DM where he had the most scope to be a top player and room to fit in our squad with Trent being a young prodigy rb.

Balagizi and Musialowski are the other two who should be with the first team picture IMO, even for example yesterday it was probably Balagizi and not Gordon who actually had the biggest impact on the game, got an assist and alongside Mabaya did a lot of defensive work.

He has everything in terms of technique pace and strength, he can improve on the tactical side but at 18 that should happen almost naturally.
Thanks for the info.

I have only seen him in possession in YouTube videos and he looks very good. Is he quick? For me, that can be a major differentiator between him and his competitors for positions in the first team if he is.
If he reads the game well and has pace I can see him really pushing on as personally I see his competition being Morton to be a potential understudy to Fabinho longer term.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104454 on: February 2, 2022, 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 31, 2022, 07:20:33 am
Unless he grown from 1.85 CM I dont think he playing CB at Liverpool. Idk what he doing at the youth team but if he is a 6 he has the height that they would be looking for an could be longer term Fabinho replacement
He only turned 17 in October so i'd be very surprised if he didn't continue to grow. I'm sure Mona will give him a few special smoothies to help him on his way.
Online reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104455 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
U18s playing Burnley today supposedly on lfctv from 10.30am but probably isn't like so many of their games 😁
Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104456 on: Today at 11:06:41 am »
I'll take it the answer is no, but any streams?  ;D
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104457 on: Today at 11:18:01 am »
What a goal by Harvey Blair. 1-0, 15 gone.
Online Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104458 on: Today at 11:18:29 am »
What a goal from Blair! 1-0 to us.
