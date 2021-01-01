« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:09:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
I've just been trying to get that up on mine but it was showing Goal Rush instead but maybe I was too early if it's only just kicking off.

It's on my tv now.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm
I'm just about to try it myself, that's weird because it says it on both on the official website.

It's on now Jill, I was probably too early even though it was saying it was currently live.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
It's on now Jill, I was probably too early even though it was saying it was currently live.

They have made a good start Clarkson controlling midfield.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm
They have made a good start Clarkson controlling midfield.

It's good to actually have some academy football to watch for a change.  I think all I've seen so far this season has been the European games.

There's a few making their 23s debut by the sound of it which just shows how depleted we are as I think Derby is doing well this season so no pushovers.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:34:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm
It's good to actually have some academy football to watch for a change.  I think all I've seen so far this season has been the European games.

There's a few making their 23s debut by the sound of it which just shows how depleted we are as I think Derby is doing well this season so no pushovers.

They have just said seven Academy players have had first team football this season, pretty impressive, Frauendorf and Balagizi have been exciting.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:34:07 pm
They have just said seven Academy players have had first team football this season, pretty impressive, Frauendorf and Balagizi have been exciting.

That run from Frauendorf just then  :o

Yeah it's impressive how much we've been able to rely on so many.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:06:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm
That run from Frauendorf just then  :o

Yeah it's impressive how much we've been able to rely on so many.

He is very exciting and direct. It'll be interesting to see how Layton Stewart does when he comes back. Because of the injury a couple have crept in front of him, but he's a natural finisher and deserves a bit of luck.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:06:47 pm
He is very exciting and direct. It'll be interesting to see how Layton Stewart does when he comes back. Because of the injury a couple have crept in front of him, but he's a natural finisher and deserves a bit of luck.

Injuries are the one thing that scuppers a lot of players at this stage of their careers, so not being available when the opportunity arises opens up a space for someone else.

Getting back into your rhythm after a long lay off is also about mental strength too.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:24:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
Injuries are the one thing that scuppers a lot of players at this stage of their careers, so not being available when the opportunity arises opens up a space for someone else.

Getting back into your rhythm after a long lay off is also about mental strength too.

Definitely hes got a vital pre-season up ahead maybe a couple of games if hes lucky.

Owen Beck has been good tonight always up there. Getting closer.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:24:14 pm
Definitely hes got a vital pre-season up ahead maybe a couple of games if hes lucky.

Owen Beck has been good tonight always up there. Getting closer.

It feels a bit like "one of those games" where we're creating loads but nothing's working, yet.  One thing with our lads though is they're fitter than most and score a lot of late goals.

Mini Mentality Monsters  ;)
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm
You were saying? 😀
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
That was a lovely pass by Norris in that move.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:35:58 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm
You were saying? 😀

 ;D

Whoever it is upending our players all the time on our left needs a serious talking to by the ref if he's not going to book them.  It's getting ridiculous now and no wonder our lads are getting frustrated with it.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:35:58 pm
;D

Whoever it is upending our players all the time on our left needs a serious talking to by the ref if he's not going to book them.  It's getting ridiculous now and no wonder our lads are getting frustrated with it.

Is it the same one who keeps getting soft free kicks?
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
Is it the same one who keeps getting soft free kicks?

That's the one.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm
That looks a nasty injury for the Derby lad.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:51:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm
That looks a nasty injury for the Derby lad.

Yeah he was getting treatment for ages.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:53:10 pm
That 16 year old Bobby Clarke has got a good turn on him. 😀
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:54:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:53:10 pm
That 16 year old Bobby Clarke has got a good turn on him. 😀

Is that Lee Clark's lad? How did he do?
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:54:33 pm
Is that Lee Clark's lad? How did he do?

I'm not sure, he came on right at the end and did a beautiful turn to make a really good chance. Yes, he is the one.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:10:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:53:10 pm
That 16 year old Bobby Clarke has got a good turn on him. 😀

Tricky little player isn't he.   
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
I'm not sure, he came on right at the end and did a beautiful turn to make a really good chance. Yes, he is the one.

Thanks. Another one I'm excited about (not seen him play yet, just heard he's a talent).
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
Thanks. Another one I'm excited about (not seen him play yet, just heard he's a talent).

He seems to have some tricks up his sleeve as Debs said. It should be fun watching him.
Hidegkuti

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:26:00 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm
Maybe the youth teams are not brimming with high quality players at the moment, but when are they ever? A generation passed between Stevie G and Alexander-Arnold breaking through.

However, the youth team are now producing players good enough to fill gaps in the squad that would once have been filled by purchases. Even if Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Morton et al dont become first team legends, they will make us a tidy profit. For this reason, I think the youth team is doing ok.

I think this is a really important point and one that is usually overlooked - if the academy is able to produce our backup players, not necessary first name of the team sheet players, thats absolutely fine. It allows the first team to spend their limited resources on improving the first team. Add to this the ability to make some sales and generate funds means that its a pretty successful model for an academy - with the kicker to top it off being getting a Trent / Curtis once every few years.

In terms of players - I think there are definitely players to get excited about.
- Really like Bajcetic- looks a rolls Royce player - but I would be very surprised if its not in the 6, rather than at CB.
- Balagizi has had awful luck, missed the pre-season because of an injury, and has been injured on and off all season, otherwise theres a very good chance he would have a made a senior appearance by now
- Both fullbacks (Beck and Bradley) could end up saving us quite a bit of money in the long run
- Kaide Gordon has every chance of making it big - looks a superstar
- Freaundorf looks pretty damn useful - technical ability and tenacity - pretty massive ingredients for success here
- Musialowski - bags and bags of talent, but at the moment his decision making is pretty awful - those things can definitely click pretty quickly with players of that age, and given the elite level coaching they receive, hell be given every chance

Im a massive fan of Clarkson, but wonder if his size ends up being his downfall - as hes such a beautiful player to watch

Bobby Clark looks a good technical footballer - may have to drop back one line or be groomed into the false 9 role as he doesnt have the pace for the wide positions - but looks great given hes only 16 and has never looked out of place every time hes been on the pitch

I understand the shouts about not getting too excited, and I totally agree that not all or even most of them will make it- but I disagree that the academy has a dearth of talent - the age group we have little talent in is the 19-22 age range - hence why when people watch the u23s it looks bereft of standouts. What we do have is a heck of a lot of talented kids that are 18 or under - so we wont see them necessarily take off until they fully grow into their bodies. But there are a lot of very good technical young footballers in the academy currently. Probably most important we have a first manager and coaching staff that are willing to promote these players and provide a pathway to the first team.

Lets enjoy it while it lasts!
