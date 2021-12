Need to do a Sepp and get him playing men regularly



Sepp has obviously switched positions but was fairly well versed in the tactical side of the game for a young defender when he arrived; he was visibly frustrated with Koumetio making the wrong read on more than one occasion when they were partnered at CB. Lower league managers won't be keen to play an error prone defender lacking in defensive acumen regardless of how naturally talented he is; therein lies the dilemma.Half a season in the conference might do Billy the world of good, then hopefully some cup appearances next season before a League One loan in February 2023.