I guess young players have to go through a number of stages. In category 5 we probably have Kelleher, Neco Williams, van den Berg, Rhy Williams, Jones and Elliott. 2-4 are quite meshed together but I'm not sure if there is anyone yet who will push into category 4/5 unless they impress in pre-season. Billy Koumetio, Conor Bradley, Leighton Clarkson, James Balagizi and Mateusz Musialowski are most likely to get a chance to train with the first team rather than the academy in pre-season.



1 - Do your GCSEs and become a full time pro

2 - Be one of the best players for the 18s and get promoted to the U23s

3 - Be one of the best players for the U23s and get some training time with the first team

4 - Get promoted to train full time with the first team while still getting regular game time with the U23s

5 - Stop playing regular U23 games and compete in training for first team minutes