I guess young players have to go through a number of stages. In category 5 we probably have Kelleher, Neco Williams, van den Berg, Rhy Williams, Jones and Elliott. 2-4 are quite meshed together but I'm not sure if there is anyone yet who will push into category 4/5 unless they impress in pre-season. Billy Koumetio, Conor Bradley, Leighton Clarkson, James Balagizi and Mateusz Musialowski are most likely to get a chance to train with the first team rather than the academy in pre-season.

1 - Do your GCSEs and become a full time pro
2 - Be one of the best players for the 18s and get promoted to the U23s
3 - Be one of the best players for the U23s and get some training time with the first team
4 - Get promoted to train full time with the first team while still getting regular game time with the U23s
5 - Stop playing regular U23 games and compete in training for first team minutes
More Mbappe Money.

@neiljonesgoal
2h
Expecting this to go through in the next 24 hours. Medical completed.

#LFC

@neiljonesgoal
Liverpool forward Liam Millar set to join Basel in £1.3m deal, once medical is completed. Fee agreed after initial offer was rejected last week.

Reds have negotiated 20% sell-on clause for Canada international.
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1412743448600399876

Ball boy for Trent's corner against Barca has signed his first pro contract.  ;D
I wish to God the club would block replies on Twitter, its truly the pits.
I wish to God the club would block replies on Twitter, its truly the pits.

So true.
